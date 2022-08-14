ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Back-to-school block party hosted in North Charleston

By Lindsay Miller
 3 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston block party supplied 157 children with back-to-school supplies on Saturday.

Neighbors Together hosted its Back to School Block Party on Saturday and gave away 157 backpacks filled with school supplies.

  Photo: Neighbors Together
    Photo: Neighbors Together
    Photo: Neighbors Together
    Photo: Neighbors Together
    Photo: Neighbors Together

According to Neighbors Together, the organization offered COVID vaccines, COVID testing kits, and back-to-school supplies.

Mount Pleasant neighbors voice concerns over proposed roadway project

“Today was about connecting with our community and supporting the children who are headed back to school,” Neighbors Together Executive Director Rev. Kara Stewart said. “We are so thankful for the businesses in our community who stepped forward to help make this celebration possible.”

Children and their families enjoyed BBQ, ice cream, face painting, and more to celebrate the upcoming school year.

Neighbors Together, formally known as Tricounty Family Ministries is an organization committed to fighting homelessness and hunger. The nonprofit provides nonprofit providing food, clothing, job training, legal assistance, and other services to citizens in the tri-county area.

