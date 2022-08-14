Read full article on original website
Plane From Westchester County, New York Crashes in Hudson Valley
Multiple injuries were reported after a plane wouldn't brake and crashed into a road in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. On Sunday around 11:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner, New York for a report of a single-engine fixed-wing airplane crash.
Most Of New York Told To Conserve Water Due To ‘Drought Watch’
New York State officials are starting to worry because most of the state is now under a "drought watch." On Tuesday, the New York State DEC confirmed a "Drought Watch" is expanding in New York State. Catskills, Susquehanna, Mowhawk, Upper Hudson Valley, Adirondack, Great Lakes, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, New...
‘Barbaric’ New York Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Mother in Hudson Valley
A 1-month-old Hudson Valley baby lost her mother and grandmother "due to the barbaric actions" of a man with "a wanton disregard for human life." On Tuesday, Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh confirmed a Rockland County man was sentenced for murdering two people in Valley Cottage, New York. Hillcrest,...
1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac
One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m., New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
The Pancake Factory Serves Up Ice T and Coco in Pleasant Valley, NY
We've become accustomed to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley lately, as it feels like they're always popping up at various restaurants and local businesses, especially since so much filming has been happening in the area lately. Just last week this wildly popular broadway powerhouse was visiting Rhinebeck, a Stranger Things star was spotted at just south of the Hudson Valley, and remember the Hawk on Hawke action in Orange County just a few months back?
WOW: Watch 3 Dolphins Swim In Hudson River Near New York
We have an amazing video and photos of three dolphins swimming in the Hudson River. Late Sunday, Habiba Hussain took to social media to share with her followers a "close encounter of the best kind!. Dolphins Spotted Swimming in the Hudson River. Hussain shared a video on Facebook, which you...
‘Kind, Caring’ New York Man Drowns in Hudson Valley
An investigation is ongoing after a 24-year-old New York man lost his life in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed a drowning in Gallatin, New York. On Saturday, August 13, New York State Police, New York State Park Police, New York State Forest Rangers, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and several local fire departments responded to Lake Taghkanic State Park for a report of a swimmer in distress.
You’ve Never Seen a Pool this Cool In New York
The Hudson Valley is full of centuries-old homes but it isn't often that one of this magnitude becomes available for purchase. Known as Rondale this stunning country estate in Stone Ridge offers 67 acres, 5 bedrooms, a 2 bedroom guest house, and a 3-bay garage. It also has a unique...
‘Horrific’ Fatal Crash With 2 Motorcycles, Vehicles In Hudson Valley
One person is dead and others injured after a "horrific" crash in the Hudson Valley that involved two motorcycles and at least two vehicles. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 5:36 p.m., officers from the Town of Walkill Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving motorcycles at 495 Schutt Road in Middletown, New York.
Hudson Valley Man Fatally Hit By Vehicle Walking Up Hill At Night
A Hudson Valley was fatally hit by an SUV as he walked on a major road with a large hill. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m. New York State Police from the Greenville barracks in Orange County, New York responded to Neversink Drive in the town of Deerpark, New York for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway
A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Library at mall has to move
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The Newburgh Free Library branch at the Newburgh Mall must move out of the space it has occupied for 10 years to make way for a restaurant, Library Executive Director Mary Lou Carolan said. The space is not far from what will become the Resorts...
News 12
The drought is spreading, but how long will it last?
It's been a summer of extreme weather across the county. This week marks one month where at least half of the country has reported "moderate drought" in the U.S. Drought Monitor. The Hudson Valley is no exception. On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the New York State Department of...
DEC forest rangers subdue more wildfires, rescue injured hikers
Two wildfires last week burned parts of Harriman State Park in the lower Hudson Valley. The first wildfire was reported at 4:25 p.m. in the town of Highlands, in Orange County. The second wildfire was reported the same day, only 20 minutes later, in the Rockland County town of Haverstraw.
Update: Hudson Valley Father Fatally Shot Outside New York School
Police have provided more information as they continue to search for clues after a Hudson Valley father was gunned down outside of a local school. On Tuesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department updated the public regarding a double shooting that left at least one victim dead. Homicide Investigation in...
The Tour de Goshen bike ride will be rolling to a stop after 35 years
The Tour de Goshen, which started in a supermarket parking lot and has grown into an event that hosts hundreds of cyclists and raises tens of thousands of dollars for charity, is hitting the brakes after 35 years. Brian Dunlevy, owner of Joe Fix Its on Main Street in the village, has decided this year’s Aug. 21 tour will be his last after founding the fundraiser in 1988 and serving as coordinator and director ever since. ...
Is This Stealing? Newburgh, NY Divided Over Local “Thief”
The Nextdoor app is great place for neighbors to communicate with each other and form a tight-knit community. It's also ground-zero for drama. The comments in Newburgh, NY's section of the app exploded recently over a simple question that revolved around a complicated question: was a woman stealing from her neighbors?
Wappingers Rescue Welcomes 19 Beagles Saved From Breeding Facility
They're here! A Hudson Valley dog rescue has received a handful of young dogs after they were saved from deplorable conditions. At the end of July 2022, Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County announced that they would be helping in the rescue efforts of over 4,000 beagle puppies from a breeding facility in Virginia. The story made national headlines as the puppies were found in terrible conditions. Today.com reported:
Patients Concerned After Major Hudson Valley Healthcare Service Provider Announcement
More than ever, patients have been more concerned about healthcare, their coverage, and staying healthy. However, Hudson Valley residents are wondering what the future will hold. A major Hudson Valley healthcare provider made an important announcement. The formerly known Orange Regional Medical Center is now Garnet Health Medical Center. This...
Community Favorite Restaurant in Ulster County, NY Closes
More than ever, we rely on and support our local businesses in the Hudson Valley. These may be places that we like to go for our favorite meal, to shop or somewhere that is uplifting. Residents of Orange County, NY were saddened to hear the news of one of their...
