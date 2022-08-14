ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

Plane From Westchester County, New York Crashes in Hudson Valley

Multiple injuries were reported after a plane wouldn't brake and crashed into a road in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. On Sunday around 11:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner, New York for a report of a single-engine fixed-wing airplane crash.
GARDINER, NY
Hudson Valley Post

1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac

One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m., New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
WOODBURY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NY
Government
City
Campbell Hall, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
State
Florida State
County
Orange County, NY
City
Newburgh, NY
City
Florida, NY
City
Goshen, NY
Orange County, NY
Society
94.3 Lite FM

The Pancake Factory Serves Up Ice T and Coco in Pleasant Valley, NY

We've become accustomed to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley lately, as it feels like they're always popping up at various restaurants and local businesses, especially since so much filming has been happening in the area lately. Just last week this wildly popular broadway powerhouse was visiting Rhinebeck, a Stranger Things star was spotted at just south of the Hudson Valley, and remember the Hawk on Hawke action in Orange County just a few months back?
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

‘Kind, Caring’ New York Man Drowns in Hudson Valley

An investigation is ongoing after a 24-year-old New York man lost his life in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed a drowning in Gallatin, New York. On Saturday, August 13, New York State Police, New York State Park Police, New York State Forest Rangers, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and several local fire departments responded to Lake Taghkanic State Park for a report of a swimmer in distress.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

You’ve Never Seen a Pool this Cool In New York

The Hudson Valley is full of centuries-old homes but it isn't often that one of this magnitude becomes available for purchase. Known as Rondale this stunning country estate in Stone Ridge offers 67 acres, 5 bedrooms, a 2 bedroom guest house, and a 3-bay garage. It also has a unique...
STONE RIDGE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Wells
105.5 The Wolf

Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway

A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Library at mall has to move

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The Newburgh Free Library branch at the Newburgh Mall must move out of the space it has occupied for 10 years to make way for a restaurant, Library Executive Director Mary Lou Carolan said. The space is not far from what will become the Resorts...
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic House#Family Heritage#Family Reunion#Living Museum#Genealogy#The Bull Stone House#Once Home#The Wawayanda Patent
News 12

The drought is spreading, but how long will it last?

It's been a summer of extreme weather across the county. This week marks one month where at least half of the country has reported "moderate drought" in the U.S. Drought Monitor. The Hudson Valley is no exception. On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the New York State Department of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

DEC forest rangers subdue more wildfires, rescue injured hikers

Two wildfires last week burned parts of Harriman State Park in the lower Hudson Valley. The first wildfire was reported at 4:25 p.m. in the town of Highlands, in Orange County. The second wildfire was reported the same day, only 20 minutes later, in the Rockland County town of Haverstraw.
Times Herald-Record

The Tour de Goshen bike ride will be rolling to a stop after 35 years

The Tour de Goshen, which started in a supermarket parking lot and has grown into an event that hosts hundreds of cyclists and raises tens of thousands of dollars for charity, is hitting the brakes after 35 years. Brian Dunlevy, owner of Joe Fix Its on Main Street in the village, has decided this year’s Aug. 21 tour will be his last after founding the fundraiser in 1988 and serving as coordinator and director ever since. ...
GOSHEN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
94.3 Lite FM

Wappingers Rescue Welcomes 19 Beagles Saved From Breeding Facility

They're here! A Hudson Valley dog rescue has received a handful of young dogs after they were saved from deplorable conditions. At the end of July 2022, Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County announced that they would be helping in the rescue efforts of over 4,000 beagle puppies from a breeding facility in Virginia. The story made national headlines as the puppies were found in terrible conditions. Today.com reported:
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy