Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days
In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
Bill Gates Shares Plan To Tackle The 'World's Deadliest Animal'
Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates shared a plan to outsmart the “world’s deadliest animal” on Monday. What Happened: Gates recently wrote on his blog about a building in Medellín, Colombia, where scientists are breeding “millions and millions” of mosquitoes. The scientists are feeding...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
South Korea President Says Japan Has Become Partner Against 'Common Threats'
South Korean president says his country and Japan must overcome their historical disputes in the face of "common threats." What Happened: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, on Monday, marking Korea's liberation day, said the two nations had become partners in tackling threats to global freedom, adding that his government wants to "swiftly and properly improve" bilateral ties.
Here's What Investors Need To Know About Colombia's Cannabis Market, An Analysis Of Flora Growth's Earnings
Flora Growth Corp. FLGC kicked off the week by reporting a 604% year-over-year revenue increase totaling roughly $15 million for the first half of fiscal 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic revealed in his recent note that the company's revenues were below both his and FactSet estimates of $16.2 million and $17.5 million, respectively.
Crypto and clean-energy stocks are at the center of the latest meme stock rally sparked by Bed Bath & Beyond's massive surge in recent weeks
Bed Bath & Beyond is "king" in this latest meme-stock rally, but clean-energy and crypt is also getting attention, Vanda Research says. Coinbase may see renewed momentum with the upcoming Ethereum blockchain upgrade. Bed Bath & Beyond shares have soared more than 380% since a rally was sparked earlier in...
Looking Into Affirm Holdings Recent Short Interest
Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) short percent of float has risen 20.99% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 39.73 million shares sold short, which is 20.46% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Michael Burry Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is For Market Crash Prediction: But Did He Sell Too Soon?
Famed “Big Short” investor Michael Burry has taken an extremely bearish stance during the third quarter of 2022 — but was it too much?. What Happened: Recent 13-F filings have revealed that last quarter, Burry had holdings in 12 companies: Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL, Apple Inc AAPL, Booking Holdings Inc BKNG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY, Cigna Corp CI, Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD, Global Payments Inc GPN, Meta Platforms Inc META, Nexstar Media Group Inc NXST, Ovintiv Inc OVV, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc SPWH and, Stellantis NV STLA.
The Spirit Of Demystifying Options Trading Will Remain Intact After eToro's Gatsby Acquisition
EToro, a multi-asset social investment network, announced its intent to acquire Gatsby, an options trading platform. What Happened: In an effort to empower more everyday investors with simple and transparent ways to grow and maintain their wealth, eToro will acquire Gatsby. Founded in 2018 by co-CEOs and co-founders Jeff Myers...
Looking At Twilio's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Twilio. Looking at options history for Twilio TWLO we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.
Here's How Much You'd Have Now If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 76.7%, 135.8% and 56.7% respectively.
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Stronghold Digital Mining Is Down 24%
Stronghold Digital Mining Inc SDIG shares are trading lower by 24.43% to $2.41 during Wednesday's trading session after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results. What Happened?. Stronghold Digital Mining reported quarterly losses of 82 cents per share. The company reported also quarterly sales of $29.18 million which missed the...
Xi Jinping's Government Asks India To Reiterate 'One China' Principle Amid Standoff With US Over Taiwan
Xi Jinping-led China is asking India to reaffirm the "One China" policy after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan triggered massive aggression from China's communist government, which claims sovereignty over the island nation. What Happened: "We hope that the Indian side could openly reiterate its 'One China' policy...
Beyond Meat Whale Trades For August 17
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Beyond Meat. Looking at options history for Beyond Meat BYND we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.
PETS・
Exiled Putin critic who sold DC home to Ivanka Trump dies mysteriously in US
An exiled investment banker who became a fierce critic of Vladimir Putin after leaving Russia has died in Washington DC, police have confirmed.Latvian-American Dan Rapoport, 52, was found in front of the upmarket 2400 M Apartment building in Georgetown shortly before 6pm on Sunday by officers responding to reports of a jumper, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) told The Independent in a statement.Mr Rapoport was given first aid at the scene by ambulance staff and taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.MPD spokesperson Brianna Burch said Mr Rapoport’s death remained under active investigation.“We do not suspect foul...
What To Watch As Snapchap Parent Snap's Stock Swings In This Trend
Snaphat parent Snap, Inc SNAP was trading over 5% lower at one point on Wednesday, and when the S&P 500 reacted bullishly to the monthly minutes released by the Federal Reserve, Snap failed to significantly follow suit. The social media company’s pullback is healthy, however, because Snap has been trading...
Executives Buy Around $35M Of 4 Penny Stocks: Nextdoor, GreenLight Biosciences And More
The Dow Jones jumped by around 150 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Take That, Elon Musk! Ford F-150 Lightning Gives Tesla Model 3 A Boost
There are presently more than 46,000 public EV charging stations in the United States, with a total of more than 115,000 individual (EVSE) charging ports, according to the Alternative Fuels Data Center of the Department of Energy. Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc TSLA, however, operates 16,103 Superchargers in 1,826 stations worldwide;...
