Turnto10.com
Man hospitalized after house fire in Providence
(WJAR) — A man was hospitalized after a house fire in Providence on Tuesday night. The Providence Fire Department responded around 11:30 p.m. to a home on Union Avenue after a young boy called 911. The department says the fire was in a first-floor bedroom. “Crews arrived on scene...
Turnto10.com
Red Cross helps victims of fire in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out Monday afternoon at a home in Woonsocket. Firefighters responded to the Wood Avenue address at about 4 p.m. The American Red Cross said it was helping two families. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Turnto10.com
Crews respond to camper fire in Wareham
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a camper fire in Wareham early Monday morning. The Wareham Fire Department responded to the engulfed camper parked at a home on Marion Road. The department says 15 firefighters were able to stop the blaze from spreading to the home. No injuries were reported.
Turnto10.com
Providence firefighters respond to vacant house fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a house fire on View Street in Providence Sunday afternoon. Officials said the house was vacant at the time of the fire. Battalion Chief Joe Paiva told NBC 10 crews on scene said it appeared to have been undergoing renovations. Paiva said...
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into Providence restaurant
(WJAR) — A car slammed into a restaurant in Providence on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 2 p.m. at El Caribeno on Academy Avenue. The car went around halfway into the restaurant and had to be towed out. NBC 10 reached out to police for more information.
Turnto10.com
Boat falls off loose trailer on Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Traffic came to a standstill Monday morning on the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge when a vehicle lost its trailer and the trailer lost its boat. State police gave this account: "A boat on a trailer became disconnected from the vehicle towing it. It struck the high-speed barrier and knocked down a light pole. The boat then came off of the trailer and came to rest blocking the two eastbound lanes on Route 138."
ABC6.com
Department of Transportation to open new exit on 6/10 connector
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is making changes to the 6/10 connector. By Friday morning, RIDOT hopes to shift the 6/10 southbound split in Providence. Drivers will have to merge onto either route sooner. The department will be opening a new permanent exit to...
Motorized bicycle, motorcycle crash in Fall River
The incident occurred near the intersection of Quarry and Quequechan streets.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Residents Say Customer Parking Ruining Neighborhood
When Providence Oyster Bar opened on Post Road in May, it marked a small shift southward from the hub of restaurants in downtown East Greenwich. Many in town (and beyond) have welcomed the new eatery but some of the challenges felt by downtown residents are now being felt by residents who live in the neighborhood behind POB – namely parking woes. And they aren’t happy about it.
RI man dies in fall from Milwaukee drawbridge
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Providence man vacationing in Milwaukee fell to his death after a drawbridge was raised while he was walking across it. Richard Dujardin, 77, was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee on Monday afternoon with his wife, according to a Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office report. Rosemarie Dujardin made it […]
Turnto10.com
Husband recounts saving wife from Woonsocket house fire
(WJAR) — A Woonsocket couple is seeking help from the community after losing everything in a fire. Husband and wife Joseph Theran and Jessica Watkins woke up to their Water Street home on fire a little over a week ago. "There was just so much smoke inside and the...
fallriverreporter.com
Family and friends recall fond memories of brothers who jumped from Massachusetts bridge as crews continue search for remaining brother
Boston, MA – Crews continued to search this morning for one of two brothers who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge after one of the bodies have been recovered. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at midnight Sunday, State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two males who jumped into the water from the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard. The males did not surface after jumping.
Turnto10.com
Light rain fills in overnight and into Wednesday
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Finally, we have rain in the forecast in Southern New England that will move in overnight and into Wednesday morning. Showers fill in as low pressure slowly advances to the north. Light rain likely sticks around for the morning commute as well, with temperatures dipping...
ABC6.com
New Shoreham interim police chief outlines ‘overcrowding’ prior to fights at Ballard’s, ferry
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — A report issued by New Shoreham interim police chief Peter Chabot gives an outline to the events that led to several fights and eight arrests following a Reggae Fest on Block Island Aug. 8. According to Chabot’s report, he was informed that Ballard’s was...
Turnto10.com
Owner of Attleboro car wash remembers business partner killed in crash
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — A longtime friend of a local car wash owner on Monday remembered his business partner and his love of cars. Fifty-five-year-old Terrance Elder, the co-owner of Triple Play Car Wash on Route 1 in Attleboro, was killed in a single-car crash Friday. His longtime friend...
Turnto10.com
Owners of Somerset salon say business was broken into, ransacked
SOMERSET, Mass. (WJAR) — The owners of Chic Full Service Salon in Somerset said someone broke into their business two weeks ago, and while they didn't get the cash they were looking for, they still caused significant damage to a door and window on the property. The entire incident...
Turnto10.com
Villa Marina in Newport sells for $5.5M
(WJAR) — Villa Marina, also known as the Sanford-Covell House, in Newport, Rhode Island was sold for $5.5 million, according to Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty. The eight-bedroom home is located at 72 Washington St. in Newport and was most recently an inn. The property was built in 1870...
Turnto10.com
Providence's Waterplace Park to undergo upgrades to improve accessibility
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Major upgrades are coming to Waterplace Park in Providence. The city received a $7.8 million dollar federally-funded grant to help improve accessibility and revitalize the area which attracts tens of thousands of visitors during WaterFire events. The area, which was first finished in 1994, has...
Brothers who jumped off Martha's Vineyard Jaws bridge identified
EDGARTOWN - Search teams returned to the water Tuesday around the Jaws bridge on Martha's Vineyard, where 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin is still missing after jumping off the bridge.Four people jumped off the bridge Sunday night. The man's 26-year-old brother, Tavaris Bulgin, was found dead Monday morning; two others were unhurt. The search was suspended before 3 p.m. Tuesday due to "poor weather that caused dangerous conditions." Authorities say they have cleared the inlet/pond side of the bridge without finding anything, but the weather prevented them from continuing to search the ocean side. Weather conditions will determine when the search can resume -...
ABC6.com
Warwick discusses future of Flock cameras
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A vote to approve guidelines of Flock cameras in Warwick was tabled for further discussion to next month. The cameras take pictures of license plates and alert police when a car from the national hot list drives through their city. While there was no decision...
