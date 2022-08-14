Read full article on original website
Ana Morales
3d ago
please I hope to who ever did this to my daughter brother an the second person please give ur self up we want justice for thomas
5
Newark Police Investigating Bike Theft
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are searching for a bike thief who stole a...
Police identify 39-year-old man fatally struck on N.J. highway
Police identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday in Toms River as a 39-year-old township man. Officers were initially dispatched to a report of a man “wandering” in the road near Route 37 east and Marian Street around 5:45 a.m., according to township police. Minutes later, police received another call about a person hit by a car in the area.
Police officer charged with strangling, threatening to kill woman
A Trenton police officer is facing multiple charges for incidents involving a woman known to him, Lawrence police said Tuesday. Elijah Mitchell, 28, of Lawrence, is charged with three counts of domestic violence assault-strangulation, two counts of making threats to kill, coercion and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.
Good Samaritan stops knifepoint kidnapping, robbery of woman on N.J. street, police say
A good Samaritan who heard a woman screaming for help on a Bergen County street was credited Wednesday with helping to break up a kidnapping and robbery, according to police. The 52-year-old victim told officers she was approached by a man with a knife about 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Passaic and First streets in Hackensack, according to police.
Newark Police Searching for Dunkin Donuts Assault Suspect
NEWARK, NJ – A man with a crutch caused a commotion at the Dunkin Donuts...
Newark Police Searching for Suspect in Shooting
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department has released a photo of a suspect wanted...
Motorcyclist killed in North Jersey crash, authorities say
A Woodland Park man was killed Sunday night when a motorcycle he was driving left a borough road and crashed, authorities announced Monday. Police were called to the area of 204 Rifle Camp Road at 10:25 p.m. and found 42-year-old Javier Sanchez seriously injured, they said. He was rushed to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to a statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
RELEASED: NJ Rapper, Associate Plead Guilty In Passaic Shooting, Freed Pending Sentencings
A former Jersey City rapper who beat a murder rap in 2014 walked out of jail after cutting a deal with prosecutors for his role in a shooting in Passaic two years ago. He could be headed back to the joint for another 18 months, however. Video captured a celebratory...
Police Chase Ends In GWB Crash, Three Suspected Newark, Belleville Gas Station Robbers In Cuffs
A high-speed police chase from Newark ended with a crash on the George Washington Bridge and the arrests of three suspects wanted for the gunpoint robberies of two gas stations, authorities said. Newark police pursued the suspects -- who were wanted for holding up pump jockeys in the Brick City...
Suspect arrested in Manhattan robbery foiled by scrappy victim
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect was arrested Tuesday in an attempted gunpoint robbery in Greenwich Village that was thwarted when the would-be victim and his family fought back, police said. Walvince Raymond, 19, was arrested on charges of robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment in connection to the July 24 […]
Pedestrian extremely critical after he’s struck by 2 vehicles at notorious intersection
A pedestrian has been hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck by two vehicles while crossing at a notoriously dangerous Trenton intersection on Tuesday night. The 66-year-old victim was walking on Lalor Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. when he tried to cross Route 129 while pushing a baby stroller loaded with ice, according to Trenton Police Detective Lt. Bethesda Stokes.
Jersey City man sentenced to prison for shooting death of Bayonne man
Hudson County Judge Angelo Servidio has sentenced a 24-year-old Jersey City man to 30 years in New Jersey State Prison for his role in the shooting death of 23-year-old Bayonne man on September 4, 2018. Following a four week trial, James Crawford of Jersey City was convicted by a jury...
NJ man indicted for ordering a hit on 13-year-old Texas girl
A New Jersey man has been indicted for allegedly trying to hire a hitman to kill a 13-year-old girl in Texas, officials said Tuesday.
Bayonne police officer charged in Bayonne Bridge toll evasion scam, sources say
A Bayonne police officer used a mechanical device to conceal his license plate to avoid paying tolls at the Bayonne Bridge, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed for The Jersey Journal. Jeffrey Veloz, who joined the police force in 2019, was arrested last week and issued a summons and released, a...
Police Seize Teen In Rash Of Thefts, Vandalism In And Around Hackensack Parking Garage
A rash of thefts and vandalism to vehicles in a Hackensack city parking garage was the work of a 15-year-old boy who was nabbed during a stakeout, authorities said. Hackensack detectives thoroughly canvassed the area around the Atlantic Street Parking Garage, including adjacent apartment building lots that had also been targeted, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.
Teen critical after she’s thrown from minivan in Garden State Parkway crash
A 14-year-old girl remains hospitalized in critical condition after she was thrown from a minivan during a one-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway over the weekend. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving the minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth, Union County, around 9:30 a.m. Saturday when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
Man charged with fatal shooting of Virginia man, police say
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man has been charged with a fatal shooting in Manhattan earlier this year, police said on Monday. Police found 28-year-old Ronald Thomas, a Virginia resident, with a gunshot wound to his head at around 12:15 p.m. on May 1 along Amsterdam Avenue near West 102nd Street, authorities said.
Suspect nabbed for caught-on-video shooting of driver in the Bronx
A suspect has been nabbed for shooting into a car in the Bronx, killing the driver, police said Tuesday. Cesar Santana, 27, was arrested Monday for murder, manslaughter and gun possession for allegedly shooting 19-year-old Travis Griffiths on July 22. On August 3, the NYPD released surveillance video of the shooting and asked the public’s help identifying the killer. Griffiths pulled up in his ...
Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash, officials say
A motorcyclist was killed and another person was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said. Police responded to a report of a crash just after 3 p.m. near Tennent Road and Peregrine Drive in Marlboro, officials said. A Harley David motorcycle, a...
Woman safe, suspect in custody after New Jersey knifepoint kidnapping robbery
Police say the man held a kitchen knife to the victim's waist and forcibly made her walk about two blocks in an effort to get her into a home.
NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
