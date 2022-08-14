A good Samaritan who heard a woman screaming for help on a Bergen County street was credited Wednesday with helping to break up a kidnapping and robbery, according to police. The 52-year-old victim told officers she was approached by a man with a knife about 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Passaic and First streets in Hackensack, according to police.

HACKENSACK, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO