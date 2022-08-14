Read full article on original website
Related
nationalinterest.org
Without This Critical Resource, America Will Never Win Another War
The U.S. military understands that it needs a new generation of experts in order to keep pace with its current progress on technological breakthroughs and advances in emerging technologies. Within ten to twenty years, a number of disruptive, paradigm-changing technological breakthroughs in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence are set to revolutionize...
Laid-off Oracle worker says workers were blindsided. Will uncertainty in tech make some leave the industry entirely?
As Haley Daigle neared graduation from St. Edward’s University and continued interning at Oracle, the company grew to be her top choice for a job post-grad. She succeeded and became a full-time employee in an Austin-based marketing position where she had the flexibility to work remotely. Then, on Monday, she got a phone call that she was part of the layoffs at the Austin-based software giant. “I think a lot of people were blindsided. I don't think that the VPs even knew what was going on, necessarily,” Daigle said. “I think it was just kind of a crazy shift that...
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
FAQs For a Software Engineering Hiring Manager - Part 2 of 5: Companies & Interviews
Technical Interviews have evolved a lot since I transitioned from being a Software Engineer to an Engineering Manager. Particularly in the post-Covid era, there's been a greater emphasis on the person, which I think is an important and welcome change. Over the decade of interviewing hundreds of coders, I've also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MilitaryTimes
How much land does the military really own?
The U.S. military is something of a real estate tycoon. Over the years, the Defense Department has amassed nearly 30 million acres of land worldwide spanning 45 countries and eight U.S. territories, according to data from the 2018 budget. And a map drawn up by Visual Capitalist shows exactly how that looks, on a state-by-state basis.
RideApart
Suzuki And Tule Join Forces To Promote New AI-Powered Vision App
Aside from selling the motorbikes we know and love, Suzuki Motor USA also manufactures ATVs for farmers and others involved in the agricultural industry. In order to promote the new Tule Vision mobile app, the firm recently established a cooperation with Tule Technologies Inc., an innovative agronomic technology company. For agricultural experts looking to track their water consumption in real time, this new smartphone app appears to offer the ideal tools.
Fast Company
Veterans are a valuable resource in the battle for technology talent
Business owners who have tapped former service members to fill technology jobs often share a common opinion: Veterans are valuable additions because they bring with them the unique and important skills required to be successful in the workplace of tomorrow. Veterans are leaders who have high integrity, which makes them well-rounded and outstanding candidates. Those qualities can be applied to more than just tech jobs.
freightwaves.com
Walmart set to open Pennsylvania consolidation center, adding 1,000 jobs
Walmart Inc. has announced it is opening a 400,000-square-foot automated consolidation center in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, aimed at speeding up supply chains across the company’s 42 regional distribution centers in the U.S. The new consolidation center is scheduled to open by the end of August. Walmart has already hired 500...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Millennial who upped pay by $50,000 after switching jobs 3 times in 3 years: Top tips for earning more money
Sometimes, the best way to get a raise is to find a new job. One recruiter, who took that mindset to heart, now makes almost six figures. Sara, a 28-year-old fashion recruiter in the Northeast, tells CNBC Make It that she's landed three new jobs in different industries over the past three years — resulting in higher titles and $50,000 more per year. (Sara requested that her real name be withheld to protect her job security.)
I've been 'job sharing' for 15 years, and it was key to making partner at a major law firm. Here's how it's advanced my career.
Kathryn Jump and Lisa Tye "job share," running a department at Shoosmiths, a major UK law firm, where they're also partners.
Amazon workers at California air hub walk off job
Workers at Amazon's San Bernardino air hub in Southern California walked off the job Monday in protest for better wages and working conditions. Why it matters: More than 150 people participated in the walkout as part of the first coordinated labor action in Amazon’s growing air cargo network, according to the Washington Post.
MilitaryTimes
Why do kids keep falling from windows in military base housing?
A military wife wants to get a message to families in military housing: The windows may not be safe for your children. The mom — who asked not to be identified because of pressure from the installation and concern for her husband’s career — is speaking from experience. Her own child was injured when she fell about 15 feet from an upstairs window.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How the top 10 Fortune 500 companies are bringing workers back to the office
Retail workers at Walmart worked in stores throughout the pandemic. Hybrid work is winning at the top 10 Fortune 500 companies. Most have yet to implement an official remote-only or in-person-only strategy, instead easing hesitant workers back into the office with a hybrid policy. But many have been operating in a tale of two cities, forcing retail workers back to the frontlines a year before requiring corporate employees to return to the office.
Private Division Announces Publishing Partnership with Wētā Workshop
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Private Division, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), today announced they have signed a new publishing agreement with Wētā Workshop, best known for their work on Middle-earth for The Lord of the Rings film trilogy. In 2014 Wētā Workshop founded an interactive game division and are now developing a new game set in the Middle-earth universe of J.R.R. Tolkien. Middle-earth Enterprises have licensed the literary works of the series, providing Wētā Workshop with the broadest creative license to interpret the underlying lore of the books. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005032/en/ Private Division, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), today announced they have signed a new publishing agreement with Wētā Workshop, best known for their work on Middle-earth for The Lord of the Rings film trilogy. In 2014 Wētā Workshop founded an interactive game division and are now developing a new game set in the Middle-earth universe of J.R.R. Tolkien. Middle-earth Enterprises have licensed the literary works of the series, providing Wētā Workshop with the broadest creative license to interpret the underlying lore of the books. (Graphic: Business Wire)
MilitaryTimes
Disney’s Veterans Institute shares insights on civilian opportunities
The Walt Disney Company has long supported military service. In fact, that support started nearly a century ago with its founders Roy O. Disney and Walt Disney, who both served during World War I. Roy O. Disney served in the Navy. While Walt was not old enough to join the...
This Healthcare Entrepreneur Overcame a Speech Impediment and Created An Earphone System For Musicians
You can count on Dr. J! Drake does. From an audiologist and entrepreneur to a TV personality, Dr. Lana Joseph-Ford is an architect in the healthcare industry. Her ambitious efforts in promoting hearing loss awareness, advocating for musicians’ health, and empowering women to better health, are a testament to her journey.
modernfarmer.com
It’s Time For Fashion to Talk More About Regenerative Agriculture
For many food crops, the process of getting from the field to your fork is relatively simple. Take an apple, for instance. It’s picked and cleaned, then graded to see where it will end up. If it’s bound for the supermarket, it’s tagged and put on a pallet with other apples before it’s loaded onto a supply truck. That process gets a bit more complicated for imported or exported foods, but it’s a similar procedure.
Geodis Scoops Up ‘Port-to-Door’ Logistics Firm
Transportation and logistics company Geodis said Tuesday it plans to buy Need It Now Delivers in a combination that creates a multi-billion-dollar enterprise. Geodis, headquartered and founded in France, offers companies contract logistics, freight forwarding, distribution and transportation services with sales of 10.9 billion euros ($11.1 billion) last year. The purchase of New Jersey-based Need It Now bolsters Geodis’ last mile, omnichannel and same-day logistics services in the U.S. Need It Now is expected to end the year with revenue of about $750 million. The deal also brings to Geodis a real estate portfolio that includes 65 locations. Geodis, through a spokesperson, declined to...
MilitaryTimes
Why US Army network leaders are so interested in identity management
ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. — U.S. Army officials overseeing the modernization of the service’s networks have identified what they call “big bets,” or game-changers that bring the force of the future one step closer to fruition. Among them is what’s known as identity, credential and access...
geekwire.com
RipeLocker, which sells containers that preserve food and flowers, raises $7.5M to boost production
The news: RipeLocker raised $7.5 million, providing the food-tech startup fresh funding to boost production, upgrade its systems and continue doing efficacy trials. The Bainbridge Island, Wash.-based company sells containers that preserve recently harvested produce and flowers. The father-son team: The company was co-founded by George Lobisser, who previously co-owned...
Comments / 0