NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Private Division, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), today announced they have signed a new publishing agreement with Wētā Workshop, best known for their work on Middle-earth for The Lord of the Rings film trilogy. In 2014 Wētā Workshop founded an interactive game division and are now developing a new game set in the Middle-earth universe of J.R.R. Tolkien. Middle-earth Enterprises have licensed the literary works of the series, providing Wētā Workshop with the broadest creative license to interpret the underlying lore of the books.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO