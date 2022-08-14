Read full article on original website
John C
3d ago
State of Michigan has made billions of dollars! billions of dollars collecting taxes on weed. Why are our taxes going up?
Wanda Haarsma
3d ago
This will happen every July. They need to get rid of old stock, before harvest of the new stock. Many people were bragging about the sales and good deals. This doesn't surprise me at all..
Keith Vasicek
2d ago
yet the roads are still garbage, dams on waterways have completely failed and still aren't replaced, taxes have increased and wages are down....... But, at least you can get high!
