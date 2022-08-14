ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

John C
3d ago

State of Michigan has made billions of dollars! billions of dollars collecting taxes on weed. Why are our taxes going up?

Wanda Haarsma
3d ago

This will happen every July. They need to get rid of old stock, before harvest of the new stock. Many people were bragging about the sales and good deals. This doesn't surprise me at all..

Keith Vasicek
2d ago

yet the roads are still garbage, dams on waterways have completely failed and still aren't replaced, taxes have increased and wages are down....... But, at least you can get high!

1051thebounce.com

How ‘Midwestern’ is Michigan?

Michiganders love to pride themselves on being good Midwesterners, but apparently, we don’t have much Midwestern pride. That’s according to a new study published by the Washington Post. When I think Midwestern, I like of states such as Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois. But, this study factored...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?

I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Government
Mix 95.7FM

This Cali Man Struggling With Michigan Town Names is So Relatable

If you've lived in Michigan you're whole life, watching people try to pronounce local town names is probably a little amusing. After all, how hard can it be?. Well, as someone who lived outside of Michigan until two years ago, let me tell you...it's PRETTY HARD. Of course, this is coming from someone who lived in Florida where we had towns like Apalachicola, Kissimmee, and Wewahitchka so...who am I to talk?
MICHIGAN STATE
kisswtlz.com

WSGW OnLine Poll: The Race for Governor of Michigan (results)

(August 10 – 17, 2022) The primary season is behind us and it’s on to the general election in November. Michigan voters will face a number of statewide candidates and issues as well as local candidates and issues. At the top of the ballot, the choice for governor.
MICHIGAN STATE
themanchestermirror.com

Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Deer hunting goes digital in Michigan this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re hunting deer in Michigan this year, you now have to report your harvest online. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) put the system into place after volunteer testing it with nearly 7,000 deer hunters last year. According to the DNR’s deer, elk and moose management specialist, Chad Stewart, there […]
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has One of America’s Best Lake Towns

There isn’t much of summer left, but there’s still time to enjoy the beautiful lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-appropriate things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and take in the sunshine. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Faygo Brings Back A Popular Flavor To Michigan

Faygo lovers rejoice - the popular Michigan company is once again selling a soda flavor that has not been available in the Great Lakes State for 15 years. If you have been waiting for the return of Jazzin' Bluesberry Faygo to Michigan shelves, your wait is over. The beverage is available in 24-ounce bottles across the state. According to MLive, Jazzin' Bluesberry will be available for a few months - but not forever.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Two Michigan Lakes Named ‘Most Polluted’ in America

In Michigan, we are all about that "lake life". We buy lakefront property, take our vacations on the lake, go fishing, swim, and enjoy a multitude of other activities, too. I mean, with a nickname like "The Great Lakes State," of course we do. This is what makes this even sadder to type...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan attorney general race: Dana Nessel significantly outraising Matthew DePerno

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel substantially outraised Republican challenger Matthew DePerno in the most recent campaign fundraising cycle. Newly filed documents show Nessel has roughly 20 times as much money on hand, compared with DePerno's coffers.  Nessel raised more than $1.5 million since the start of the year, bumping her totals to well beyond $3.7 million. That's almost three times as much as DePerno raised during the same time: he reported bringing in about $577,000 this year for a...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

New bridge to Lower Tahquamenon Falls named for Michigan State Parks chief

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 142-foot pedestrian bridge leading to the Lower Tahquamenon Falls was named in honor of the top Michigan State Parks official. Family, friends and state officials gathered at Tahquamenon Falls State Park on Monday to dedicate the new $1.28 million Ronald A. Olson Island Bridge, which leads visitors across the Tahquamenon River to the lower falls island.
MICHIGAN STATE
