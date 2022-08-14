Read full article on original website
Southern Minnesota News
North Mankato Police investigating young man’s death as possible overdose
North Mankato Police are investigating a young man’s death as a possible overdose. Officers were summoned to a residence on the 300 block of Page Ave just after 11 p.m. Monday for a report of an unresponsive male. The caller told police the victim may have “used something.”
Rockford teen shoots man after argument
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for a teenager that they said shot a man after an argument. A 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital around 1:55 p.m. Sunday, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers were told that the victim was walking in the 200 block of […]
Rockford 15-year-old with loaded gun arrested
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old from Rockford is in Juvenile Detention after a loaded handgun was found on him. Rockford Police SCOPE officers responded to the 2700 block of Broadway around 8:55 p.m. Thursday for a report of suspicious persons near Broadway Food and Liquor, according to the department. Officers found two people matching […]
Beloit police searching for two suspects who allegedly stole from Menards
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police are searching for two suspects who they said stole from a Menards. Police said the two are part of a felony retail theft investigation. They were seen driving a white Ford F-150. Police did not say when the alleged thefts took place. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call (608) 757-2244 or...
Man sentenced for southern Minnesota drug raid
MANKATO, Minn. – A man has been sentenced to jail time and probation after being arrested in a major drug raid in Blue Earth County. Sean Michael Nelson, 34 of Mankato, pleaded guilty to third-degree sale of drugs Monday and was sentenced to 85 days in the Blue Earth County Jail and three years of supervised probation. Nelson was also ordered to pay a $500 fine.
Janesville woman shot while calling 911 to report a fight
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A woman was shot while she was on the phone with police dispatch early Sunday morning. According to Janesville Police, the 911 call center received a call at 3:09 a.m. from a woman in the 2300 block of Rockport Road. Police said the woman was reporting a disturbance between a man […]
