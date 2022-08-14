Read full article on original website
All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I’m a lazy cook, which is why I’ll try just about any meal kit, delivery subscription service, and/or prepared meal that comes my way. But I also have high standards for what I eat, so I’m usually left pretty disappointed. Mosaic Foods’ frozen meals, which I’ve tried a few times in the past year, do a lot of things better than the competitors. They offer more variety, portion sizes are bigger, and there’s actual vegetables to start—in fact, Mosaic’s options are 100% vegetarian and include some vegan meals as well. But they can be unreliable when it comes to flavor and are not always as convenient as a frozen meal should be (in my humble opinion), especially given the price tag. After trying Mosaic items from every category, including oat bowls, smoothies, veggie bowls, soups, and pizzas, I can say that I’d order certain items from Mosaic again and again, but I wouldn’t rely on the service more than a few times a week. Read on for my full Mosaic Foods review: how the meal service works, the dishes I loved and the ones I’d skip, and what to know before you sign up.
MedicineNet.com
MedicineNet.com
CNET
therecipecritic.com
MedicineNet.com
