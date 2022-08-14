ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bon Appétit

BA Reviews Mosaic Foods’ Frozen Meal Delivery Service

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I’m a lazy cook, which is why I’ll try just about any meal kit, delivery subscription service, and/or prepared meal that comes my way. But I also have high standards for what I eat, so I’m usually left pretty disappointed. Mosaic Foods’ frozen meals, which I’ve tried a few times in the past year, do a lot of things better than the competitors. They offer more variety, portion sizes are bigger, and there’s actual vegetables to start—in fact, Mosaic’s options are 100% vegetarian and include some vegan meals as well. But they can be unreliable when it comes to flavor and are not always as convenient as a frozen meal should be (in my humble opinion), especially given the price tag. After trying Mosaic items from every category, including oat bowls, smoothies, veggie bowls, soups, and pizzas, I can say that I’d order certain items from Mosaic again and again, but I wouldn’t rely on the service more than a few times a week. Read on for my full Mosaic Foods review: how the meal service works, the dishes I loved and the ones I’d skip, and what to know before you sign up.
Mashed

How Long Can You Actually Keep Leftovers In The Fridge?

So you've ended up boiling way too much pasta or rice than you could possibly eat or perhaps, there's you've just cooked a little more food than you intended to. No matter the scenario, everyone's been there: You've served everyone second helpings and pushed yourself to squeeze in just another bite, yet there's still a pot full of food. Luckily, there's that handy appliance called a refrigerator that can store leftovers for tomorrow's lunch. But have you ever wondered precisely how long cooked leftovers stay fresh in the fridge?
Taste Of Home

How Long Does Cooked Chicken Last in the Fridge?

Chicken is one of my favorite proteins. It’s simple to cook, but it can be spiced up in various ways to make it new and exciting every night. Not only that, but it goes with everything: salads, sandwiches, tacos, soups, appetizers and more. You name it, and you can probably make it with chicken.
LiveScience

Which fruits are high in protein?

If you’re trying to hit a certain daily protein target in order to build muscle or lose weight, you might wonder which fruits are high in protein. There are many excellent sources available, and while the small amounts of protein contained in fruit may not make a huge difference to your overall consumption, they can still give you an extra protein boost.
The Independent

Comfort eater who once weighed 36st loses half his body weight eating Aldi snacks

A man who went on a ‘six-month eating binge’ looks unrecognisable after losing 18st by overhauling his diet with Aldi low-calorie favourites.Neil Scurrah, 41, had issues with his weight from the age of eight but when his dad passed away from cancer, he fell into a pit of despair and turned to food for comfort.After piling on the pounds, he tipped the scales at a gargantuan 36st 10lb, wore 6XL clothing and had a 60-inch waist.But when his mental health hit ‘rock bottom’ and even getting out of bed became a struggle, Neil was jolted into action.He started walking regularly...
Mashed

Ina Garten's Key Ingredient For Tasty Coleslaw

Ina Garten solidified her name in the culinary world with her popular cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," a long-running staple on the Food Network. In her show, Garten has always challenged cooks to try new things and revamp classic recipes. She's previously offered Christmas dinner recipes that were both familiar and striking, and her Thanksgiving fare is nothing short of delightful.
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Benefits of Sweet Potatoes and Are They Healthier Than a Regular Potato?

Sweet potatoes are a staple food in many countries, but compared to regular potatoes, which are the third-most-eaten food crop in the world, they aren't as popular. Between both foods, many consider sweet potatoes to be healthier due to their rich vitamin and mineral content. However, potatoes are also nutritious foods that can offer several health benefits when eaten in the right way.
Mashed

Cheesy Potato Casserole Recipe

There are many types of casseroles out there, from tuna noodle to chicken casserole, or even shepherd's pie — the list goes on and on. But, the best of these are adorned with a crispy, crunchy topping made from items such as crushed crackers or breadcrumbs, and we'd argue that you really can't beat that small texture addition.
MedicineNet.com

Canola Oil vs. Vegetable Oil: Which Is the Healthier Cooking Option?

Canola oil and vegetable oil are some of the most common cooking oils. Although they may seem interchangeable, they are actually quite different in terms of nutritional value. In general, canola oil is the healthier cooking option due to its higher concentration of monounsaturated or polyunsaturated fats and lower concentration of saturated fats.
CNET

Best Probiotics of 2022

Ever wondered about your gut health? Have you been experiencing excessive bloating, cramping or gastrointestinal issues lately? A daily probiotic may be able to help. Probiotics can help with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), gastrointestinal issues, eczema, yeast infections and lactose intolerance. Here is what you need to know. What is...
therecipecritic.com

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. These are the absolute best vegan chocolate chip cookies out there!! They are soft and chewy, and the chocolate melts in your mouth, making it impossible to stop at just one!
Mashed

Everything You Need To Know About The Huge Frozen Pizza Recall

Food recalls happen all too frequently, and their frequency is on the rise (per Time). As prepared foods are produced in mass quantities, it's not unusual for something to eventually slip through the cracks of quality control, leading to a production error that results in a recall. Home Run Inn,...
MedicineNet.com

Coconut Flour: Nutrition, Benefits, and More

Coconut flour is finely ground dried coconut meat (the white fleshy center of the coconut). It is the byproduct of the extraction of coconut milk. Following the removal of coconut milk, the remaining coconut meat is thoroughly dried at a low temperature. After drying, the meat may be ground into...
Mashed

Aldi Just Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Keto Offering

If you follow a Keto diet, Aldi just brought back a fan-favorite product. According to Today, a Keto diet tries to keep the carb intake low and is all about choosing foods high in fat and protein. Because it's been in the universe of diets since 1921 and embraced by some celebrities — think Halle Berry and Vanessa Hudgens, per US Magazine – the rest of us can't help but be a tad bit curious.
Mashed

Pumpkin Spice Pudding From Jell-O Is Officially Back

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Pumpkin spice season is unofficially here and it seems fall fanatics are being treated to every pumpkin spice-flavored food they can possibly imagine. Goldfish that taste like a Dunkin' pumpkin spice donut? Covered. Almonds dusted with decadent pumpkin spice flavor? Done (per Amazon). And, perhaps someone out there's favorite, pumpkin spice Spam? Check. And one of the companies beloved for making at-home baking a breeze is also returning a pumpkin spice edition of its product to stores across the Nation.
Mashed

Air-Fryer Flautas Recipe

If you don't yet have an air fryer, what's the hold up? Air fryers are all the rage as of late, and rightfully so. You can truly make so many tasty things in the air fryer and often with little to no oil, resulting in a healthier "fried" food. The most basic of which is air fryer roasted potatoes, which is a true staple for any air fryer owner. But if you want to take your air fryer skills to the next level, this recipe is for you.
Mashed

Mashed

ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

