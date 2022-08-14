ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Rare, Stunning, Franklin Estate on 2.77 Acres Ready for Its Next Luxury Buyer with $2,499,999

The Estate in Franklin is professionally designed landscape home with extensive custom millwork, now available for sale. This home located at 2401 Durham Manor Dr, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,688 square feet of living spaces. Call Jo Barnhill – Zach Taylor Real Estate – (Phone: 727-692-6578) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Franklin.
FRANKLIN, TN
Ribbon Cutting Celebrations for Carthage Medical Practices

Riverview Regional Medical Center and the Smith County Chamber of Commerce hosted Ribbon Cutting Celebrations for two Carthage Medical Practices on Thursday, August 12, 2022. Highpoint Orthopedics welcomed Blake Luna, PA to their practice. Pictured above HighPoint Orthopedics Blake Luna, P.A., Dr. Roy Terry, Sarah Marie Smith, Carthage City Mayor, Sarah Marie Smith, Smith County Chamber President Judy Mofield and Smith County Chamber Executive Director Bill Woodard, Physician Services, Hospital Administration and Leadership teams and HighPoint Orthopedics staff participated in the celebration.
CARTHAGE, TN
Gensler opening office in Nashville

Architecture, design and planning firm Gensler is opening an office in Nashville, Tennessee, and has selected a leadership team to oversee business operations. Christopher Goggin and Kelly Cathey will lead the Nashville office as co-managing directors. Goggin has more than 30 years of experience leading design projects that are focused...
NASHVILLE, TN
Two Tennessee McDonald’s Shift Managers Win Brand New Vehicles

TN Tribune–Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association (GTVOA), including Middle Tennessee, held drawings and selected two lucky winners among their Shift Managers for brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The contest is the culmination of the local McDonald’s Speedee Drive-Thru Summer incentive – where...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Owners of frozen treat shop Sweethaven open second location with ribbon cutting ceremony

Fans of the ice cream and frozen yogurt shop that opened in Westhaven more than two years ago now have a second location where they can satisfy their sweet tooth. Eric and Kate Britt held a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the downtown Franklin opening of Sweethaven, their frozen treat shop located in the former building on East Main Street where Baskin Robbins did business for several decades.
FRANKLIN, TN
New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro

14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
MURFREESBORO, TN
City and MTE Community Meeting to Engage Public on Rezoning Requests Associated with Property Swap

The City of Murfreesboro will hold a community meeting in partnership with Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at Fire Station 11, 3924 Blaze Dr. 37128. The purpose of the joint meeting is to provide details regarding the City’s application for proposed rezonings in accordance with a “property swap” with MTE. Rezoning application information and exhibits will be available for public viewing at the Aug. 30 community meeting. MTE and City representatives will make presentations and be available for questions.
MURFREESBORO, TN
TSA to host recruiting event for BNA, sign-on bonuses available

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is holding a recruiting event Tuesday and Wednesday for those interested in working at the Nashville International Airport (BNA). The recruiting event is being held at the Sheraton Music City Hotel, 777 McGavock Pike, to assist job seekers interested in applying...
NASHVILLE, TN
WeGo expands bus services to and from Vanderbilt

WeGo Public Transit expanded its commuter bus services to and from Vanderbilt, effective July 5. Through Vanderbilt’s EasyRide initiative, Vanderbilt community members can ride all WeGo local buses, WeGo regional buses and the WeGo Star train for free using their Commodore Cards. The buses stop at numerous locations on and near campus and travel to popular Nashville destinations such as Broadway, Green Hills and The Gulch.
NASHVILLE, TN
Exquisitely Finished, One of a Kind Home on 1.2 Acres in Brentwood Seeks $2,499,999

The Home in Brentwood is ideal for hosting gatherings of friends & family on any scale, now available for sale. This home located at 1010 Morgans Landing Ct, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,867 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy Dhaenens – Benchmark Realty, LLC – (Phone: 615-371-1544) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Brentwood.
Las Palmas is Celebrating 30 Years with a Special Dining Offer for Guests

Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant is thrilled to celebrate its loyal customers with 50% off all dine-in food orders on August 20 for Customer Appreciation Day. August 20 is a very special day for Las Palmas and the Ayala family, as it is the day they opened their first restaurant on Charlotte Pike in 1990. To get people in the door, they passed out flyers for free tacos and sodas. Now, 32 years later, they have 8 additional locations across the Nashville area—Antioch, Franklin Pike, Hayes Street, Hermitage, Highway 100, Nippers Corner, Nolensville Pike and Rivergate.
NASHVILLE, TN
Garth Brooks Footing the Bill To Improve Traffic, Add Police Substation on Nashville’s Lower Broadway

Country music icon Garth Brooks is opening a new honky-tonk bar on Nashville‘s Lower Broadway, but that’s not the only project he’s working on to add to the famous area of Music City. According to a recent press release from the Mayor’s office, Brooks is working with the city to foot the bill for a new police substation and traffic control room. He hopes the additions will reduce traffic congestion and keep Lower Broadway safer for locals and visitors alike.
NASHVILLE, TN

