FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Saint Thomas West becomes first hospital in Middle TN to implant wireless pacemaker
Earlier this month, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West became the first hospital in Middle Tennessee to implant a new wireless pacemaker during a cardiac procedure.
WKRN News 2
Vanderbilt and Nashville company develop technology to help 101st soldiers stay injury-free
A local engineering professor and scientist is helping keep soldiers from developing back injuries from lifting their heavy artillery.
luxury-houses.net
Rare, Stunning, Franklin Estate on 2.77 Acres Ready for Its Next Luxury Buyer with $2,499,999
The Estate in Franklin is professionally designed landscape home with extensive custom millwork, now available for sale. This home located at 2401 Durham Manor Dr, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,688 square feet of living spaces. Call Jo Barnhill – Zach Taylor Real Estate – (Phone: 727-692-6578) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Franklin.
Tennessee Tribune
Tallu Schuyler Quinn, Founder of the Nashville Food Project, to be Honored Posthumously
NASHVILLE – A bridge will be renamed Tuesday in a ceremony to celebrate the life of Tallu Schuler Quinn, the founder of the Nashville Food Project who died earlier this year from brain cancer. Rep. John Ray Clemmons and Sen. Jeff Yarbro sponsored legislation to designate the bridge on...
smithcountyinsider.com
Ribbon Cutting Celebrations for Carthage Medical Practices
Riverview Regional Medical Center and the Smith County Chamber of Commerce hosted Ribbon Cutting Celebrations for two Carthage Medical Practices on Thursday, August 12, 2022. Highpoint Orthopedics welcomed Blake Luna, PA to their practice. Pictured above HighPoint Orthopedics Blake Luna, P.A., Dr. Roy Terry, Sarah Marie Smith, Carthage City Mayor, Sarah Marie Smith, Smith County Chamber President Judy Mofield and Smith County Chamber Executive Director Bill Woodard, Physician Services, Hospital Administration and Leadership teams and HighPoint Orthopedics staff participated in the celebration.
rejournals.com
Gensler opening office in Nashville
Architecture, design and planning firm Gensler is opening an office in Nashville, Tennessee, and has selected a leadership team to oversee business operations. Christopher Goggin and Kelly Cathey will lead the Nashville office as co-managing directors. Goggin has more than 30 years of experience leading design projects that are focused...
WSMV
Metro Waste Services removes contractor from routes after trash delays continue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Waste Services (MNWS) is taking trash routes away from their contractor, Platform Solutions, the company that recently acquired Red River, the city’s former contractor. The city does not believe that Platform Solutions has improved any of the trash pick-up delays. At times, not...
Elevated lead levels reported at schools in 19 Middle Tennessee counties
The report, issued this month, says 53 school districts across Tennessee reported at least one elevated result; 44 counties across the state had at least one school with an elevated result; and a total of 794 drinking fixtures were reported to have elevated lead levels.
Tennessee Tribune
Two Tennessee McDonald’s Shift Managers Win Brand New Vehicles
TN Tribune–Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association (GTVOA), including Middle Tennessee, held drawings and selected two lucky winners among their Shift Managers for brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The contest is the culmination of the local McDonald’s Speedee Drive-Thru Summer incentive – where...
williamsonhomepage.com
Owners of frozen treat shop Sweethaven open second location with ribbon cutting ceremony
Fans of the ice cream and frozen yogurt shop that opened in Westhaven more than two years ago now have a second location where they can satisfy their sweet tooth. Eric and Kate Britt held a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the downtown Franklin opening of Sweethaven, their frozen treat shop located in the former building on East Main Street where Baskin Robbins did business for several decades.
Your bank account will be thankful. TVA lowering electricity rates soon
Electric rates will lower in September for customers across the board, Tennessee Valley Authority officials said this week.
Some TSU students are moving into motels, not dorms, as freshmen move in
Tennessee State University is boasting record enrollment. Many of those students got a chance to move into their dorms Monday for freshman move-in day. But others are still waiting on a place to stay.
New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro
14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
murfreesboro.com
City and MTE Community Meeting to Engage Public on Rezoning Requests Associated with Property Swap
The City of Murfreesboro will hold a community meeting in partnership with Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at Fire Station 11, 3924 Blaze Dr. 37128. The purpose of the joint meeting is to provide details regarding the City’s application for proposed rezonings in accordance with a “property swap” with MTE. Rezoning application information and exhibits will be available for public viewing at the Aug. 30 community meeting. MTE and City representatives will make presentations and be available for questions.
WSMV
TSA to host recruiting event for BNA, sign-on bonuses available
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is holding a recruiting event Tuesday and Wednesday for those interested in working at the Nashville International Airport (BNA). The recruiting event is being held at the Sheraton Music City Hotel, 777 McGavock Pike, to assist job seekers interested in applying...
Vanderbilt Hustler
WeGo expands bus services to and from Vanderbilt
WeGo Public Transit expanded its commuter bus services to and from Vanderbilt, effective July 5. Through Vanderbilt’s EasyRide initiative, Vanderbilt community members can ride all WeGo local buses, WeGo regional buses and the WeGo Star train for free using their Commodore Cards. The buses stop at numerous locations on and near campus and travel to popular Nashville destinations such as Broadway, Green Hills and The Gulch.
luxury-houses.net
Exquisitely Finished, One of a Kind Home on 1.2 Acres in Brentwood Seeks $2,499,999
The Home in Brentwood is ideal for hosting gatherings of friends & family on any scale, now available for sale. This home located at 1010 Morgans Landing Ct, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,867 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy Dhaenens – Benchmark Realty, LLC – (Phone: 615-371-1544) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Brentwood.
$2 million approved for Wilson County birthing farm
Two million dollars has been approved for a soon-to-be animal birthing barn on the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
Las Palmas is Celebrating 30 Years with a Special Dining Offer for Guests
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant is thrilled to celebrate its loyal customers with 50% off all dine-in food orders on August 20 for Customer Appreciation Day. August 20 is a very special day for Las Palmas and the Ayala family, as it is the day they opened their first restaurant on Charlotte Pike in 1990. To get people in the door, they passed out flyers for free tacos and sodas. Now, 32 years later, they have 8 additional locations across the Nashville area—Antioch, Franklin Pike, Hayes Street, Hermitage, Highway 100, Nippers Corner, Nolensville Pike and Rivergate.
Garth Brooks Footing the Bill To Improve Traffic, Add Police Substation on Nashville’s Lower Broadway
Country music icon Garth Brooks is opening a new honky-tonk bar on Nashville‘s Lower Broadway, but that’s not the only project he’s working on to add to the famous area of Music City. According to a recent press release from the Mayor’s office, Brooks is working with the city to foot the bill for a new police substation and traffic control room. He hopes the additions will reduce traffic congestion and keep Lower Broadway safer for locals and visitors alike.
