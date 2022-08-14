Read full article on original website
New maps trace the geography of crime in Minnesota
Republican media figures and political candidates have often attempted to paint the Twin Cities as a hotbed of crime and lawlessness in the wake of the George Floyd protests of 2020. But new data released last week by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension show rising crime is not merely an urban phenomenon. It finds […] The post New maps trace the geography of crime in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
mspmag.com
By the Numbers: Guns in Minnesota
As the nation grieved the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, it also took pause to consider the role easily accessible, assault-style weapons played in the carnage. While new bipartisan gun legislation worked its way through Capitol Hill, we wondered exactly where Minnesota fit on the gun spectrum. As it...
redlakenationnews.com
Twin Cities plastic surgeon's license revoked after molestation accusations
State regulators have revoked the license of a Minneapolis plastic surgeon repeatedly accused over many years of molesting female clients during appointments. The Minnesota Board of Medical Practice issued a statement last week noting that Christopher Kovanda is no longer licensed to practice medicine in Minnesota because of "conduct with a patient which is sexual or may reasonably be interpreted by the patient as sexual, or in any verbal behavior which is seductive or sexually demeaning to a patient."
Will You Get a Frontline Hero Paycheck in Minnesota? Here’s How To Know
Rejection notices for Minnesota's special frontline worker 'hero' paychecks went out Tuesday, but how do you know if your application was approved?. The Minnesota legislature passed an order which was signed by Governor Walz back in May of this year which authorized the state to make extra payments to those Minnesotans who worked on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic. State lawmakers settled on an amount of $500 million dollars to be divided among all eligible frontline workers.
15,000 Minnesota nurses 'overwhelmingly' authorize strike
Minnesota Nurses Association on the picket line at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 1. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Nurses Association. The Minnesota Nurses Association has authorized a strike in their fight for better contracts and putting "patients before profits." The union, home to approximately 15,000...
fox9.com
Minnesota denies 214,209 for frontline worker bonuses
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The number of Minnesotans in line for a frontline worker bonus this fall will be much larger than state officials originally expected, even after issuing denials to 214,209 people on Tuesday. Nearly 1.2 million people applied this summer, meaning the state has deemed 985,207...
Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota
Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
Inflation Reduction Act expected to expand Minnesota’s use of renewable energy
WASHINGTON — As a leader in renewable energy resources, Minnesota could have an outsized impact from the climate change-fighting provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act. The bill, signed into law by President Joe Biden on Tuesday, would offer nearly $370 billion in incentives to consumers, utilities and corporations to curb planet-warming emissions.
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota nurses authorize strike against 7 health systems
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against seven health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, union officials say. The vote Monday gave nurse negotiators the ability to call a strike, with a 10-day notice to employers. The union represents...
Minnesota Man Told To ‘Go To Kwik Trip’ After Calling 911
A dispatcher from Chisago County Minnesota is being recognized after that county's sheriff's department shared details from a recent 911 call online. FYI, Chisago County sits on the Minnesota, Wisconsin border just to the northeast of Minneapolis. The dispatcher received a call in the early morning hours, around 3:00 AM,...
Charges: Man was leaving bar when he fatally crashed into woman
DULUTH, Minn. -- St. Louis County officers say a 40-year-old man was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into a woman, killing her, late Friday night.Michael Miller of Virginia, Minnesota was charged with one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide for the death of Joni Dahl, 39, of Eveleth. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Miller was traveling westbound on Highway 21 when he crossed the highway's centerline and struck Dahl, who was traveling eastbound.Officers say Miller indicated he was on his way home from the Hideaway Bar where he had been drinking. Miller estimated his last drink was around 11:30 p.m. Police responded to the crash at approximately 11:32 p.m.According to the complaint, Miller's B.A.C. was .247 before going to the hospital for his injuries. The legal B.A.C. driving limit in Minnesota is 0.08.
CBS News
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in central Minnesota
SPENCER BROOK, Minn. -- Officials say a central Minnesota motorcyclist died after hitting a deer Saturday afternoon. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 55-year-old Daniel Meade died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries due to motorcycle-deer collision." The crash occurred on County Road 5 and Baugh Street in...
2 injured in southern Minnesota ATV rollover crash
MANKATO, Minn. – A North Mankato woman is hospitalized with serious injuries following an ATV crash Sunday in southern Minnesota. It happened southwest of Mankato in South Bend Township, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. Karissa Bode, 32, was driving the vehicle, and was with 30-year-old passenger Joshua Wieland, from rural Mankato.The pair "were thrown from the machine" after it rolled down a river embankment. Wieland, who turned down medical treatment at the scene, was later hospitalized. The sheriff's office says neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10
A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
20 of the Most Horrible Smells in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
You know when you walk by someone in the skyway in Rochester, Minnesota who has a bit of a stink? It could be someone at the gym or worse, someone you sit by at work every day. Their B.O. got the best of them and you'd love to just hand them a stick of deodorant to help the world be a better place but, well, that would probably come across as rude. That's one of the Top 20 Worst Smells that annoy us in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois...but it's not the worst.
boreal.org
MN frontline worker bonus pay: Appeals period FAQs; eligibility criteria and whether to appeal
From the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry - August 12, 2022. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, Frontline Worker Pay applicants whose application has been denied for one or more reasons will receive an email message alerting them they have 15 days (through 5 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Aug. 31) to submit one or more appeal forms if the applicant chooses to contest the denial.
Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
One Outta 10,000! Rare Minnesota Lake Is Truly One Of A Kind
I learned something new today. I learned that we have an actual saltwater lake in our state, and we only have one of them. According to The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Salt Lake, which is located about 3 miles away from Marietta, is a 312-acre meandered lake, which means it crosses the borders of states if I'm not mistaken.
fox9.com
2 killed in separate alcohol related crashes on Minnesota highways
(FOX 9) - Two people were killed, and another three were injured in separate alcohol-related crashes in Chisago and St. Louis counties on Friday. A 40-year-old man from Virginia, Minnesota, is facing charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence after a crash in which he allegedly drove his pickup truck over the center line while traveling westbound on Highway 21 and struck a passenger car head-on, killing a 39-yer-old woman who was driving in the opposite direction, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
Breathtaking Flower Farm Now for Sale in Southeast Minnesota
If you've been wanting to own your own business and are ok getting your hands a little dirty, a dream property (that smells absolutely amazing!) is now on the market in Southeast Minnesota for $1,495,000!. Dream Peony Farm For Sale in Southeast Minnesota Could Be Your Next Adventure. I know...
