Fort Myers, FL

2 seriously injured after crashing into transformer pole

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
South Trail Fire

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two people are seriously injured after crashing into a transformer pole Saturday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the single-vehicle crash happened on Daniels Parkway and Corporate Lakes Drive just after 10:00 p.m.

A 21-year old Fort Myers man and 19-year-old Lehigh Acres woman crashed into a transformer pole and came to rest against the pole, FHP said.

According to FHP, both occupants were taken to the Gulf Coast Hospital with serious injuries.

This crash is an active investigation.

Count on NBC 2 to provide updates as more information is released.

