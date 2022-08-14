Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska punter, former FCS All-American, says he's 'way more consistent' in Husker camp
Nebraska hopes to see special teams improvement in 2022 with a new-look unit. Transfer punter Brian Buschini seems to be benefitting from a change. He says he’s having the best camp of his career in Lincoln. Buschini detailed that it comes down to consistency. “I’ve been way more consistent...
Nebraska receiver Decoldest Crawford goes viral with hilarious NIL commercial
Nebraska receiver Decoldest Crawford starred in a local commercial for Omaha-based SOS Heating and Cooling. The ad quickly went viral, drawing over five million views on Twitter.
Nebraska basketball hosting Florida grad transfer Keyontae Johnson
The Nebraska basketball team will get an official visit from Florida grad transfer Keyontae Johnson on Wednesday night following visits to Kansas State and Western Kentucky last month. The 6-foot-6 wing was once a first-round NBA draft prospect before a heart condition sidelined him for a couple of years. He...
Nebraska Football Go Big Read: Casey Thompson’s injury was pretty bad
When the Nebraska football team kicks off its season on August 27, it’s assumed that Casey Thompson will be behind center. There was a time when that was very much in doubt, considering his injury was worse than people realized. That and more is highlighted in today’s Nebraska football...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
John Cook on the radio: The reaction to No. 1 national rank; Waverly pipeline and more
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook is in the grind of preseason practice, including two-a-day workouts. So front and center for him — more than a No. 1 preseason national ranking — is getting new players ready to go quickly. Cook says he was a little surprised when the...
Nebraska football: 3 Cornhuskers breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Big Ten
Will Nebraska football bounce back for a successful 2022 season now that kick-off is around the corner?. Take note that even though Nebraska football had a disappointing 3-9 record last year, the Cornhuskers still showed a lot of potential. The Cornhuskers may have lost more games than they won, but...
KETV.com
Nebraska volleyball earns top spot, Creighton also ranked in preseason coaches poll
The Huskers will open the 2022 NCAA volleyball season as the team to beat. Nebraska earned the top spot in the preseason coaches poll, which was released Monday. NU received 24 first-place votes, three fewer than No. 2 Texas, but the Huskers had more total points. Wisconsin (12), Louisville (1)...
Yardbarker
Nebraska freshman WR Decoldest Crawford drops legendary A/C commercial
Decoldest Crawford may never catch a touchdown for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but the freshman wide receiver is already winning the game. That's the huge benefit of the NIL for college players. They get to cash in on their stature as well-known football players in the community. In regards to Crawford, time will only tell if he'll end up becoming a star for the Huskers. For what it's worth, he was considered just a 3-star recruit by 247sports.
RELATED PEOPLE
kmaland.com
Creighton's Andronikashvili to pursue pro opportunities
(Omaha) -- Creighton’s Rati Andronikashvili has announced he will not return to the Bluejay program. Andronikashvili will pursue professional opportunities in Europe after the Georgia native played in 33 games as a reserve during his redshirt freshman season. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
York News-Times
NU volleyball notes: Cook says Husker freshmen 'get after it'; need for new leaders; recruiting rankings
When John Cook gives praise to a freshman player, it's often followed by a reminder that they still have room to improve. After about one week of practice, the Nebraska volleyball coach is feeling good about the Huskers' freshmen middle blockers — one of them will likely be a starter when Nebraska opens the season in 10 days.
Nebraska’s Alternate Uniform: Good Execution, Odd Timing
It’s a well-done throwback to the 1983 team, but why now?
Corn Nation
Nebraska Ranked #1 in Preseason Volleyball Poll
The expectation is set; Nebraska is ranked #1 in the AVCA Coaches Poll. Also earning first place votes: #2 Texas and #3 Wisconsin. While Texas and Nebraska don’t play head to head this season they do have common opponents. Both teams play Ohio State, Minnesota and Stanford this season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nebraska football game vs Oklahoma in Top 10 of national ticket sales
The Nebraska football team is coming off a 3-9 season. The Oklahoma Sooners are ranked in the Top 10 in the coaches poll and are expected to be in a similar situation when the AP poll comes out on Monday. As a general rule, those factors don’t make for a...
widerightnattylite.com
klkntv.com
A bug’s bite: UNL studying viruses transmitted to Nebraska crops and gardens
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Bugs are waging war on Nebraska crops by transmitting viruses. UNL’s Department of Entomology is looking into the insects carrying viruses to crops here in the state. With many unknowns currently within this topic of research, the faculty at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is...
York News-Times
Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture
SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GOP candidate Pillen won’t debate Democrat Blood in governor’s race
OMAHA — If University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen wins the governor’s race, he could become Nebraska’s first governor since at least the 1970s to be elected without facing his opponents on a debate stage. Pillen declined another debate last week, one offered by NTV News of Axtell, Nebraska. His decision followed confirmation that the […] The post GOP candidate Pillen won’t debate Democrat Blood in governor’s race appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Over 70 stopped for speeding over 100 mph during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol released Tuesday that they have completed their Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign with more than 70 citations for people speeding 100mph or more. The NSP said the effort ran from July 20 through Aug. 14, and was designed for increased enforcement...
FanSided
275K+
Followers
521K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0