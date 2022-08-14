Read full article on original website
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken in the Wind River Mountains by Dave Bell of Pinedale. "Another colorful sky over Mt. Bonneville," Bell writes.
Bull elk found poached in Wyoming’s Sybille Canyon; reward offered for information
CASPER, Wyo. — A bull elk was found poached along Wyoming Highway 34 in Sybille Canyon in early August, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Tuesday. “Sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 5 and the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6, a mature bull elk was shot along Highway 34 near mile post 20.5, approximately two and a half miles west of the Sybille Wildlife Research facility,” Game and Fish said.
Calling All Wyoming Artists: Snowy Mountain Brewery Launches Canvas on a Can Contest
Snowy Mountain Brewery is holding a new contest for artists “in an effort to enhance community spirit,” a recent press release states. Artists will have the opportunity to show off their skills by competing in what Snowy Mountain Brewery is calling the “Canvas on a Can” contest. The contest kicks off on August 15th, 2022. Located in Saratoga, WY, the brewery is looking for new label designs for four varieties of beer currently distributed throughout Wyoming.
Casper Region promises ‘excellent’ bull elk hunting; severe disease outbreak hampers white-tail deer outlook
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department released hunting forecasts for regions across the state with big and small game seasons approaching. In the Casper Region, the elk hunting season appears promising. “In recent years elk harvest has approached or exceeded record levels in many...
Wyoming Author C.J. Box Suffers Third Degree Burns In Freak Barbecue Incident
The good news is Wyoming author C.J. Box didn't explode in a barbecue accident earlier this summer. The bad news is he did suffer third degree burns following the barbecue incident but he's mostly recovered. Box told Cowboy State...
My Humble Apology To Wyoming Bears
In my defense, I was left unsupervised. this news article about Jackson Wyoming and all of Teton County wanting folks to use "bear-proof trash cans." Bears find their way into town, tip over the cans, and drag trash all over the place while they hunt for anything they can eat.
Wyoming’s Flag Flies at Mount Rushmore. Here’s Why…
I took a weekend trip to the Black Hills - we did the usual tourist deal. My family visited the Badlands, Wind Cave, and the Reptile Gardens in Rapid City. It was an absolute blast. Don't get me wrong, Wyoming has some gorgeous scenery, but the Black Hills were unlike anything SE Wyoming has in our backyard. More trees, more hills, and a lot more rocks.
Night Of The Upsets: Many Wyoming Incumbents Fall To Challengers
A number of incumbent Wyoming legislators have lost their seats in the primary elections on Tuesday night, while a few have held on. State Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, lost to Bob Ide in the Senate 29 Republican primary. Perkins had been...
Wyoming Gas Map: Monday, August 15, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon of $4.05, is down 1 cents from our last report of $4.06 on Thursday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 9 cents from a week ago, and is up, 49 cents per gallon from one year ago.
Cowboy State Daily’s Election Coverage Begins At 7PM
Today is the day. After what has seemed to be a never-ending primary season, Wyoming voters go to the polls on Tuesday. Even on Tuesday morning, mobile phones were getting messages from candidates and PACs urging citizens to vote one way...
As If We’re Surprised! Wyoming Ranks As A Top State To Live
Wyoming is an awesome to state to live in across the board. It's not overly populated, crime is pretty low and if you work here, we don't have a state income tax, which is really nice, like thousands of dollars staying in your paycheck nice. Now the word is out...
Chuck Gray Defeats Tara Nethercott In Wyo Secretary Of State Primary
State Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, has won the Secretary of State race over State Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Casper. The Associated Press called the election with Gray holding a more than 9,000 vote lead and 73% of the state's precincts reporting.
Wyoming Public Radio’s Bob Beck To Retire After 34 Years
Bob Beck has a word of advice for up and coming broadcasters: "Try not to suck.". In his 34 years behind the microphone at Wyoming Public Radio, Beck has reported on major events, covering stories ranging from legislative happenings to criminal cases to tragic accidents, all of which have captured the attention of audiences around the Cowboy State. He has helped to earn the Laramie-based news station over 100 national, regional and state news awards, and has inspired a generation of would-be broadcasters and journalists.
Incumbent Albert Sommers Wins Republican Primary With Big Margin In Sublette County
Wyoming House Majority Floor Leader Albert Sommers has won the Republican nomination for his district in and surrounding Pinedale. Sommers won with 2,113 votes Tuesday night against Mike Schmid, who had 1,193, and Bill Winney, who had 156. Sommers told Cowboy...
Tour set for Arapaho Ranch in Wyoming, former site of historic Padlock Ranch
(Wyoming News Service) August 27, members of the public will have a rare opportunity to visit the historic Padlock Ranch first developed for livestock in 1867, now operating as the Arapaho Ranch. Lorre Hoffman, project coordinator with the Arapaho Ranch Field Station, said the 450,000 acre site was seen as...
Degenfelder Beats Schroeder In Republican Superintendent Race
Megan Degenfelder has won the Republican nomination for Superintendent of Public Instruction, taking down incumbent Brian Schroeder. It was a race that came down to the wire, with Degenfelder winning by 3,555 votes. It was the last state race called during...
An early forecast for when Colorado will see peak fall color in 2022
It may still feel like summer outside, but it won’t be long before Coloradans will be enjoying the seas of golden aspen groves.
Candidate Profile: Tara Nethercott For Wyoming Secretary of State
At the age of six-years old, Secretary of State candidate Tara Nethercott saw the impact of politics firsthand. Her father and the rest of the officers with the Pinedale Police Department had just been laid off. "We (her family) immediately lost...
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that’s being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed, Friday. Cleanup work is ongoing...
WATCH: Young Wildlife Photographer Shares Wyoming’s Beauty With The World
Those of us that live in Wyoming know all about the beauty that surrounds us. Though, admittedly there are times when we get so used to it that we forget how inspiring it can be to the rest of the world. Thankfully we have people like Isaac Spotts who are...
