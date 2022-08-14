One dead after shooting at Bebo’s Café in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting happened at a café in Knoxville on Gleason Drive early morning Sunday.
Knoxville Police Department responded to a call about a shooting in the parking lot of Bebo's Café at 8111 Gleason Drive. The officers arrived at the scene and found two people injured by the shooting.
Both victims were described as males. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.
The officers provided aid to the second male victim. He was taken to a Knoxville hospital. According to KPD, he is expected to survive his injuries.
KPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.
