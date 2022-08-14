It looks like Sony is gearing up to release a dedicated launcher for its PlayStation games that continue to come to PC. In recent years, Sony has started to ramp up its presence in the PC space and has ported titles like God of War, Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, and most recently, Marvel's Spider-Man to the platform. And while Sony has already said in the past that it doesn't plan to slow down with these PC releases, it seems as though PlayStation could soon get its own launcher.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 23 HOURS AGO