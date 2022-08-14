Read full article on original website
McDonald's Announces New Pokemon Happy Meals
McDonald's has officially announced the return of Pokemon Happy Meals. Starting tomorrow, August 16th, Pokemon fans will be able to purchase McDonald's Happy Meals that contain a brand new "Match Battle" game that comes with a Pokemon Trading Card Game pack with 4 cards, a spinner, and a Pokemon-themed coin. Pokemon featured in the card set include Pikachu, Smeargle, Bewear, Rowlet, Victini, Drampa, and Cutiefly. Interestingly, the set seems to focus on "Gen 7" Pokemon, with nearly a third of the Pokemon in the mini-card set coming from Pokemon Sun and Moon. The Match Battle game is designed to help teach players how to play the Pokemon Trading Card Game.
New Steam Leak May Hint at Remaster of Classic Shooter
A new leak associated with Valve's Steam platform on PC may have just teased that a classic shooter from id Software is about to get remastered. In the coming days, Bethesda is gearing up to hold its annual QuakeCon event. Taking place from August 18th until the 20th, Bethesda will be coming together with fans online to celebrate all things related to id Software and the publisher at large. And while we don't yet know what announcements might be made during the event, it seems like one reveal has now potentially been let loose a bit early.
Dragon Ball x Fortnite Is Helping Gamers Make Anime's Wildest Crossovers
The unthinkable has happened, with the worlds of Dragon Ball Super and Fortnite colliding. With the popular battle royale video game already having countless characters from across the realms of pop culture and anime, players are taking the opportunity to create some of the wildest crossovers using the skins that are available to them. Here are just a few of the biggest crossovers that have arisen thanks to the inclusion of Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma into the world of Fortnite.
Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Breaks Down the Timeline of Season 2 Episodes
With audiences witnessing Cassian Andor's demise in the finale of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the new prequel series Star Wars: Andor presents some interesting narrative challenges, with the first season of the series confirmed to take place five years before that sacrifice. Showrunner Tony Gilroy has detailed how Season 2 is expected to chronicle multiple years in the character's life, leading right up to the events of Rogue One, as Gilroy recently noted that the 12 episodes of Season 2 will be broken up into four, three-episode arcs, with each arc covering one year in the character's life. Star Wars: Andor debuts on Disney+ on September 21st.
New Lord of the Rings Game Announced
A new video game tied to Middle-earth and The Lord of the Rings has today been announced to be in development. Although details on the project are still incredibly sparse, this game itself is being published by Private Division, which is the label behind projects like The Outer Worlds and Hades. And as for the game's developer, it happens to be coming from a studio that has direct ties to The Lord of the Rings film franchise.
PlayStation Seemingly Preparing to Release Dedicated PC Launcher
It looks like Sony is gearing up to release a dedicated launcher for its PlayStation games that continue to come to PC. In recent years, Sony has started to ramp up its presence in the PC space and has ported titles like God of War, Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, and most recently, Marvel's Spider-Man to the platform. And while Sony has already said in the past that it doesn't plan to slow down with these PC releases, it seems as though PlayStation could soon get its own launcher.
Burberry Debuts Special Manga Collaboration
There is no denying the growing popularity of manga globally at this point. With sales often dominating top comics, the Japanese industry is expanding its reach in every way. From anime adaptations to merch deals, manga publishers are in the business of collaboration, and it seems Burberry is getting in on the action!
Nintendo Shares Encouraging News About Switch Price Increase
Nintendo has shared encouraging news when it comes to potential price increases for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED consoles. In recent months, some fans have started to become concerned that ongoing inflation could lead to video game platforms like the Switch increasing in price over time. And while Nintendo hasn't yet announced that this is something that it will look to do, it doesn't sound like such a plan is on the horizon whatsoever.
Attack on Titan's Armored Titan Readies to Fight With Awesome Cosplay
One awesome cosplay is ready for Reiner Braun's Armored Titan power to come back for Attack on Titan's final season! The second part of the anime's fourth and final season wrapped up earlier this year, but left fans on a huge cliffhanger. It was announced shortly after that the series would be returning for a full and potentially final, final Part 3, and thus fans have been waiting to see more ever since. But there are still many characters left hanging in the balance as Eren Yeager's Final Titan power has begun to destroy the rest of the world.
Top AEW Prospect Shoots Down Idea of Working for WWE
Konosuke Takeshita has become one of AEW's hottest prospects over the past year, with impressive TV matches against the likes of Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli. The 27-year-old star is currently under contract with DDT Pro-Wrestling in Japan and has been on an excursion to work in promotions like AEW, Progress, Defy, PWG and GCW. He's currently headed back to Japan to work an upcoming DDT event this weekend, but recently told Cultaholic that he's looking to get back to the United States. And while WWE has changed its creative direction under Paul Levesque, he admitted he has no interest in working for that promotion.
Chainsaw Man Fan Perfectly Animates Denji's Comeback: Watch
Chainsaw Man is finally set to arrive on the small screen this fall. While the anime adaptation will be making a splash, the manga is continuing via the second chapter of the series following a new protagonist. Now, one fan animator has decided to create a video that focuses on the Chainsaw Devil's comeback, as Tatsuki Fujimoto has been focusing on the story of a high-schooler named Asa Mikata and her relationship with the terrifying force known as the War Devil.
Toonami and Adult Swim's Original Anime Shares Release Date
It looks like Toonami is about to release another original anime, and Adult Swim is ready to hype fans up for the premiere! If you did not know, the late-night anime block has rolled out a number of original titles from FLCL to Blade Runner: Black Lotus and more. And according to new reports, Housing Complex C will join the team with a fall release.
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
New Fallout TV Show Images Tease Vault Location
Newly leaked images associated with Amazon's upcoming Fallout TV series have teased a location that should look quite familiar to those who have played the video game series. In virtually every game in the Fallout franchise, locales known as Vaults are quite prominent. These areas are essentially shelters that are meant to protect people from the nuclear fallout that has radiated the world. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it now looks like Prime Video's Fallout show will contain Vaults in quite a prominent manner.
Gotham Knights Has Gone Gold
WB Games Montreal has today revealed that its upcoming Batman video game Gotham Knights has officially gone gold. Originally slated to release back in 2021, WB Games ended up later pushing back the open-world co-op title to a new window in 2022. And while the project has taken a bit longer to arrive than some fans would have liked, Gotham Knights is now essentially guaranteed to launch on its October release date.
My Hero Academia Is Taking Over the Internet Well Ahead of Its Next Big Chapter
It is a stressful time to be a fan of My Hero Academia. As season six sits on the horizon, all eyes are on the manga as creator Kohei Horikoshi is putting fans through their paces. After all, the manga's most recent chapter ended with one of the worst cliffhangers possible. And with days to go until it updates, My Hero Academia is taking over the Internet.
New Tales From the Borderlands Release Date Leaked via Amazon
The release date for New Tales from the Borderlands, which is the upcoming adventure game from Gearbox Software, has leaked ahead of an official announcement from the studio. Earlier this year, Gearbox revealed that it would soon be releasing a follow-up Tales from the Borderlands game that would center around a new cast of characters. And while nothing from the project has been shown off just yet outside of a teaser image, it looks like the game is set to release in a little over two months.
Dragon Ball Super Artist Responds to Those Big Chapter 87 Spoilers
Being a manga creator is hard work, and few people know that better than Toyotaro. The artist is the one overseeing Dragon Ball Super, and their work with Akira Toriyama is put under the microscope month after month. The stress can be wild, but in the past, Toyotaro has assured fans he loves his job more than anything. But after a set of leaks hit social media, the artist admits he's feeling rather upset right now.
My Hero Academia Cosplay is Perfect for Mt. Lady's Season 6 Comeback
My Hero Academia is one of the many massive action franchises returning later this year with new episodes, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Mt. Lady's return to action in Season 6! The sixth season of the highly anticipated action series will be picking up right where the fifth season left off as Izuku Midoriya and a huge roster of heroes are going to be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front in a huge new assault. This was the bloodiest conflict from Kohei Horikoshi's manga series for quite some time, and that's why it's exciting to see how the anime will bring it all to life.
Top Gun: Maverick 4K UHD Blu-ray Pre-Orders: Release Date and Special Features Revealed
Top Gun: Maverick has been an absolute juggernaut at the box office, passing $1 billion worldwide and recently outperforming both The Avengers and Titanic domestically. It's the movie that we all needed right now, and Paramount has revealed that you'll be able to watch it whenever you want on Blu-ray starting on November 1st. They've also revealed the list of special features that you'll be able to enjoy. This Day 1 purchase if there ever was one. If you agree, pre-orders for Top Gun: Maverick are live on Blu-ray in several different flavors. All of the details you need can be found below.
