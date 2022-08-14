Read full article on original website
Joachim Andersen Got over 300 Death Threats After Darwin Núñez Incident vs. Liverpool
Crystal Palace center back Joachim Andersen received hundreds of death threats following the club's 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Monday. Andersen was involved in the match's most contentious moment when Darwin Núñez headbutted him and received a red card in the 57th minute. The Danish defender shared a...
Report: Chelsea, USMNT Star Christian Pulisic Eyed by Manchester United in Loan Deal
Manchester United have reportedly asked about acquiring Christian Pulisic on a loan from Chelsea, according to James Olley of ESPN FC. Andy Mitten of The Athletic also reported the potential move, noting the forward is "frustrated with his lack of starts" and would "prefer" a move to Manchester United. There...
Elon Musk Says Tweet About Buying Manchester United Was a 'Long-Running Joke'
Sorry, Manchester United supporters. Elon Musk won't be coming to the rescue. On Tuesday, the Tesla CEO said he's going to buy the club, but he quickly clarified the comment was made in jest:. United supporters would certainly love to see an ownership change. The Glazer family have been largely...
Cristiano Ronaldo on Manchester United Rumors: 'The Media Is Telling Lies'
Cristiano Ronaldo called out the media on Instagram for "telling lies." 'The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news they made, only 5 were right.'<br><br>Ronaldo ✍️ : <a href="https://t.co/kq1WuJRkUo">pic.twitter.com/kq1WuJRkUo</a>. The Manchester United star said only five of...
