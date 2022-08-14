Read full article on original website
Pixel 6 Pro mod promises extended battery life by making one little tweak you might not even notice
Messing around with displays seems to be the hot new trend in Android hardware. Not long after some adventurous modders got 90Hz working on a Pixel 6a — with the potential to recreate it reliably — another screen hack has emerged online. If you're looking to save some power with your Pixel 6 Pro, and you're willing to install a custom kernel for your device, you might get access to an exclusive Pixel 7 Pro feature months before launch.
What color Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro should you buy?
While the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro may be abandoning that rotating bezel and more classic design that the Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch 4 Classic both had, we're getting more than enough upgrades in exchange that it's almost impossible to be mad. With Titanium watch frames, Sapphire Crystal Glass that's 60% more durable, and a battery that's almost double the Watch 4 Classic, the Watch 5 Pro is a compelling premium Android smartwatch — even if it starts at $450 rather than the Watch 4 Classic's $350.
Google Meet steps up its background blur game for those with eyewear and headgear
Google Meet has been a boon for businesses, families, and academics in the (post-)pandemic era. It gives us the freedom to take video calls from anywhere, on almost any device, and conceal the background with real-time blur and background replacement options. Google is now making these real-time effects less resource-intensive and improving their edge detection so your obscured background doesn’t peek through inadvertently — at least if you or your company pays up.
Leaked Moto Edge 30 Fusion renders show the Moto S30 Pro preparing to go global
Earlier this month, Motorola announced three new smartphones in China market — the Moto Razr 2022 clamshell foldable, the X30 Pro flagship with the world's first 200MP smartphone camera, and the relatively affordable S30 Pro. It feels very likely we'll learn about global plans for the Razr soon, and the other phones are expected to make their international debut under the company’s Edge branding. We're preparing for that today, as we check out a few renders about what sure seems to be the Moto S30 Pro we'll get in the West.
Samsung gives its new foldables a performance mode with better battery life
The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 haven’t yet arrived on shop shelves, but some tech journalists and analysts around the world have the phone in for testing, so we’re discovering new features on the phones. The latest spot is a new battery life-saving feature that Samsung neglected to tell everyone about during its launch.
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
YouTube could soon sell individual streaming subscriptions like Amazon does
Over-the-top TV services have found it tough going to break the back of the traditional channel packages that cable has had to offer for the longest time. Google, for example, is charging $65 for a month of YouTube TV which offers a base package of more than 85 channels. It may have a side hustle on the way, though this could lead down a path of complicated relationships with potential channel providers.
What is Samsung Care Plus?
Samsung Care Plus is an extended warranty provided by Samsung. It's an optional addition to your Samsung phone, and most people might skip it to avoid paying the extra fees. After all, if you have a case and a screen protector, you're safe from everyday mishaps. It might seem an...
Google Meet now shows you how noisy your office is
Taking calls and attending video conferences from noisy locations is never ideal — whether you're outside near a construction site or a cubicle away from a co-worker who's typing on a keyboard with obnoxiously loud switches — but unidirectional headset mics and dynamic noise-canceling algorithms built into video conferencing tools make life easier. The latter is where Google Meet comes in as its ambient noise suppression does a pretty good job of blocking out the noise. With a new feature, however, you'll know when exactly it's doing the hard work.
Amazon upgrades all its Echo Show displays with a digital photo frame mode
The Amazon Echo Show can go head-to-head against peers like those in the Google Nest Hub series when it comes to smart display functionality and sound quality. Models like the Echo Show 10 manage to stand out from competitors with a unique rotating base, which can swivel in the user's direction. But for all they do well, one place where Echo Show models lose out to other smart displays is with the simple ability to act as a digital photo frame, displaying a basic slideshow. Thankfully, Amazon is finally addressing that oversight — albeit with a slight caveat.
ChromeOS could gain Google Pixel-style contextual widgets
Google offers a widget called At a Glance which offers all kinds of essential information right on your home screen ranging from commute time to weather data. Recently, Google has stepped up efforts to make the widget more useful for Pixel users through frequent Feature Drops with the inclusion of air quality alerts and Nest Doorbell video feeds. A similar “glanceable” widget tailored for larger screens could be in the works for devices running ChromeOS.
The best Galaxy Watch 5 bands in 2022
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are beautiful smartwatches, and their in-box bands are pretty decent, but they may not flex enough for smaller wrists to get a good, consistent fit. Thankfully, you don't have to stick with that band as both smartwatches support standard 20mm watch bands, which are plentiful, diverse, and allow you to address your watch up or down as needed. We have handpicked some of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 straps to get you started.
The Android Police podcast unpacks the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4
Samsung did its unpacking. Now, we get to do some, too. The Android Police podcast is here with an episode recorded fresh on Wednesday, giving you all the little details we've noticed in the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and Galaxy Watch 5. We also have resident Samsung nerd Zachary Kew-Denniss joining our show for the first time! All we need is you to make it a party.
The best power stations and high-capacity power banks in 2022
Whether you're planning to camp out in the woods for the weekend or prepping for a possible blackout, it's always a good idea to have a reliable backup power source for all your essential devices. While the majority of power banks are compact enough to be easily carried anywhere, they're usually capable of charging only small gadgets like smartphones. Conversely, heavy-duty power stations such as Jackery Explorer 1500 can even run appliances like electric grills, but they're often too hefty to lug around.
Oppo may take its foldables worldwide with two Find N phones to tackle Samsung
Whenever foldable phones are mentioned, the first company most people think about is Samsung. Last year, though, Oppo made headlines because of a foldable it made — the Oppo Find N, which was China-only. It wasn't a straight copy of the Galaxy Fold, unlike most foldable phones coming out then, but rather, it came in a unique, shorter and wider form factor that many preferred over what Samsung had. It effectively meant you could use it as a regular form factor smartphone when closed, instead of having to use a weird, ultra-tall aspect ratio. Now it looks like Oppo is prepping a couple of follow-ups and, this time, it's going right after Samsung.
OnePlus 10 Pro’s second Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 beta packs a ton of new features
In early August, alongside the OnePlus 10T unveiling, OnePlus showcased Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 for its devices. Hot on the heels of the announcement, the company released the first OxygenOS 13 open beta for the OnePlus 10 Pro. The next version of OxygenOS blends the best of Android 13 with OnePlus' "Aquamorphic Design" and packs several new features, though most of them were not functional in the first beta. Now, less than a week after the first beta dropped, the company has seeded the second beta with a lot more working features.
The Pixel Watch may be exciting, but its battery life may not be
At Google I/O 2022, Google showcased its hardware launches for the rest of the year and even one for the next year. While some of them, the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Buds Pro namely, are already out and in the hands of customers, other launches are still pending. Among them, we have the Pixel Watch, which is expected to be launched alongside the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro this fall. Pending a full unveiling, details keep dripping in about what the Pixel Watch will be like once it's out. We now have some info about the watch and it comes from nothing other than a Google app teardown.
OnePlus 10T gets its first software update ahead of OxygenOS 13
The OnePlus 10T won't reach US shores until late September, while it will be available in the UK and several other markets on August 25. By contrast, OnePlus' new T-branded flagship went up for sale on August 6 in India, a key market for the manufacturer. Well, OnePlus 10T users in the region can now download the device's first software update, featuring the customary bug fixes and some minor improvements.
Google Photos gives its Archive a more fitting name
With as many pictures as we snap on our smartphone cameras, it's easy to get a little overwhelmed. Pixel users (as well as everyone else who prefers using Google Photos) can hide images from their photo gallery’s primary view using the Archive option. At least, that's the way things have worked, but perhaps in an effort to make its app a little more modern sounding, Google is in the process of renaming Archive to Hidden.
Some Signal users’ phone numbers were exposed in Twilio breach
Signal is, more often than not, synonymous with privacy and security. After all, its encryption protocol not only protects its own chats with end-to-end encryption, but it's also featured on messaging apps like WhatsApp, which are used by billions of people worldwide. Despite its chat app being made with a focus on security from the ground up, this is the internet, which means nothing is truly foolproof. Case in point, a breach that saw attackers gain access to Twilio's customer support console through phishing has affected some Signal users, exposing their phone numbers.
