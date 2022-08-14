Read full article on original website
Catanese Family Benefit Saturday August 20th in Trenton
You're invited this Saturday to the Beacon Bar and Grill in Trenton for a benefit for the family of Andrew Catanese. The event takes place from Noon to 4 p.m. On May 14th, the world changed suddenly for the Catanese Family. Andrew has been going through some significant medical issues. He has been unable to work which has put extra stress on an already stressful situation.
MDI YMCA Needs Your Spare LEGOs
Do you have any LEGOs in your home that your children have outgrown? You certainly don't want to step on them!. The MDI YMCA is starting an afternoon LEGO Club and would greatly appreciate the donation of any legos! The new LEGO Club will run Tuesdays from September 6th through October 25th from 4 p.m to 5:15 p.m. and is open for children in Grades 3-5. There is a fee to participate and if you are interested in having your child participate you should call the MDI YMCA at (207) 288-3511.
Want to Be an Extra in a Movie? Well, You Can Starting Next Week in Maine
Lights, camera, action. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? I mean, honestly, who wouldn't want to be a star, even if it just means that you are an extra? Yes, I know extras are not always really noticed by moviegoers, but I am not going to lie sometimes it looks like they are having so much fun. Not to mention, they even sometimes get paid for having that small role.
Side Street Cafe Cans Crayons and Uses Modeling Clay for Kids
Last night (Saturday, August 14th) my wife and I were in Bar Harbor for the 21st Annual Carol Dyer Luminaria Evening on the Village Green and we ate dinner at the Side Street Cafe. When we walked in, we noticed all these little clay figurines in a variety of colors...
Bob Marley Visited ‘Thunda Hole’ In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend
Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
Cool Off at Glen Mary in Bar Harbor
The Glen Mary Wading Pool in Bar Harbor hasn't been open this year because of plumbing issues but kudos to the Public Works Department and others who are trying to make the best of a bad situation. They have now set up sprinklers at Glen Mary!. Bethany Leavitt the Public...
mdislander.com
There’s a new barber in town
BAR HARBOR — As 2021 Mount Desert Island High School graduate Grady Webster approached the end of his high school career at the height of the pandemic, he decided to change gears. Instead of going to college, Webster took a year off to learn the art of a barber shop haircut.
Orrington’s Wiswell Farm Owners Say Thank You, Bye to Customers
After more than 40 years in business, the owners of the Wiswell Farm Greenhouse in Orrington are calling it a career. The Wiswell Farm is hard to miss, as you enter Orrington on the River Road, also known as Route 15. There's the big white farmhouse, the small piece of white picket fencing, and the huge historic white barn. On the side of the barn is an 80-foot mural of the town's history, celebrating its bicentennial. Ask anyone who visits Orrington and that's likely the first thing they'll mention. That barn, by the way, was built in 1872, and the farmhouse has been home to 9 generations of the Wiswell family. It's the only residence that's still occupied by descendants of the town's original settlers.
This Lavish AirBnb Rental In Bar Harbor, Maine Will Cost You $812 Per Night
When most people are searching for places to stay in Maine, they're balancing comfort and price. But there are others where price is no factor at all, it's all about what you're getting and the location. If that speaks to your soul, there's a lavish and exclusive rental property awaiting you in Bar Harbor. It's called Bayside Manor and it's the most expensive AirBnb rental listed in Maine.
‘Lost on a Mountain in Maine’ Making Its Way To The Big Screen
I remember being in Mrs. Baker's 5th-grade class at the Asa C. Adams School in Orono when we first read "Lost On A Mountain in Maine." This was the edition. The picture of the young boy against the backdrop of the Maine wilderness was captivating. As we read through the...
Heading to Pitbull’s Concert in Bangor Thursday? Park and Help the Ellsworth Band Head to Washington, DC
If you're heading to Mr. Worldwide's, Mr. 305's aka Pitbull's concert at the Bangor Waterfront on Thursday with Iggy Azalea you can help the Ellsworth High School Band head to Washington, D.C. The Ellsworth High School Band is the state of Maine's representative for the 100th Centennial Celebration of the...
Check Out The Progress Of Bangor’s New Transportation Station
Things are moving right along with the construction of Bangor's new Transportation Station down by Pickering Square. According to the City of Bangor website, the City voted to construct the new Transportation Station back in December of 2020, and began construction work at the site in the summer of 2021.
4th Earthquake in Washington County in a Week
When did Washington County become California? For the 4th time in a week, a earthquake rattled Washington County, and all the earthquakes have been centered around Centerville, Maine. The latest earthquake measured 3.0 on the Richter Scale and occurred at 2:55 a.m. this morning, August 17th. It was centered 2...
foxbangor.com
Multiple Bangor road work projects
BANGOR– There are several road projects around Bangor the next couple of days. Tuesday August 16th, York Street will be down to one lane as crews will be working at the intersection of York Street and Essex Street. Use caution and avoid this area if possible. In addition, paving...
It’s Fun When Maine’s Wildlife Interacts With Us, Unless It’s These 20 Animals
Wild animal interactions are bound to happen, especially in a rural state like Maine. I'm sure every person reading this has a story of their own experience that's good, bad, or ugly. This includes a couple from Cutler that have quite a story to tell after a cute encounter with...
observer-me.com
Maine communities have purchased shuttered Hampden trash facility
The shuttered Hampden waste facility that was intended to recycle trash from more than 100 Maine communities has now been purchased by those communities. The Municipal Review Committee, which represents the waste interests of 115 towns and cities across central, eastern and northern Maine, paid $1.5 million for the facility this week — a small fraction of its actual value — and is working with an investment firm to restart it.
nbcboston.com
Did You Feel It? Earthquake Shakes Parts of Downeast Maine
A small earthquake shook parts of Downeast Maine early Wednesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The 3.0 magnitude quake occurred about 2 miles from Centerville just before 3 a.m., according to the agency, which said about two dozen people reported feeling the shaking. Small earthquakes do take place in...
Ellsworth’s Knowlton Park Splash Pad Temporarily Closed on Monday August 8th
The City of Ellsworth announced that the Knowlton Park Splash Pad would be temporarily closed on Monday, August 8th for a thorough cleaning. After record breaking temperatures and intense usage thanks to the heat wave, it's a good opportunity for City staff to give the splash pad a thorough cleaning to keep everyone safe for the rest of the summer.
1st Day of Schools and Open Houses for Ellsworth School District
We hope you're enjoying your summer but ready or not, the start of school is right around the corner. Here are the 1st days of school for Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School, Ellsworth High School, Hancock County Technical Center as well as the Open Houses Dates/Times for Kindergarten, Elementary-Middle School, High School , HCTC and Adult Education.
A Milbridge Woman Directs The New Diane Keaton Movie ‘Mack & Rita’
Did you know that a new major motion picture was directed by someone from right here in Maine?. Kathryn Aselton was born in Milbridge. She competed in pageants in 1995 and was Miss Maine Teen USA 1995 and first runner-up at Miss Teen USA 1995. She graduated from Narraguagus High School in Harrington. She then attended Boston University School of Communications for two years before moving to Los Angeles to act.
