Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
'We are hiring': City of Tulsa holding career fair downtown
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is hosting a career expo Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center, in Exhibit Halls A and B. Event parking can be found at the Civic Center Parkade, located at 550...
Man hailed a hero for stopping attack on Tulsa bus driver
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Transit employees said a man saved a bus driver’s life during a brutal attack on Saturday. Officials at Tulsa Transit said it’s the worst attack that’s ever happened to one of their drivers. FOX23 spoke to the man Tulsa Transit is calling...
KTUL
Power restored after nearly 10,000 Green Country residents went without
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- There are over 9,000 without power in northeastern Oklahoma. There are nearly 8,000 without power in east Tulsa into the Inola area. To see updates concerning outages, visit the outage map.
Thousands without power Tuesday night in Tulsa area
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of customers were without power in the Tulsa area on Tuesday night. As of 8:49 p.m., more than 7000 customers were without power in the Tulsa area, with a majority around E 41st Street and S Garnett Rd and E 31st Street and S Garnett Rd.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Girl Scouts, Tulsa International Airport announce 'Aerospace Adventure' patch program
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Girls Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma and the Tulsa International Airport will announce a new patch program called "Aerospace Adventure" in a ceremony at the airport Tuesday morning. Leaders from the two groups will discuss how they have worked together to develop this new STEM...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for two after south Tulsa pool burglarized
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for two people after a south Tulsa pool was burglarized. Officers say a man and woman broke into the Park Plaza South Pool's pool house between 3:00 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. early Tuesday morning and stole two televisions, cash registers, cash and a cell phone.
KTUL
Off-duty nurse saves Oklahoma woman's life
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN, was honored by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel for the life-saving measures she performed off-duty. Brandon was attending an employee appreciation event as a guest at Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos when she saw a...
Tulsa Transit Bus Driver Hospitalized After Assault By Passenger
TULSA, Okla. - A Tulsa transit bus driver was beaten by a passenger, who tried to take over the wheel. Other passengers pulled the man off the driver. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live on east Admiral in Tulsa where it happened.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Semi loaded with liquid cranberries rolls over on IDL in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A semitruck and trailer loaded with liquid cranberries rolled over on the Highway 412 on-ramp in downtown Tulsa on Sunday. The truck was on Interstate 244 northbound on the ramp to go to U.S. 412 westbound when it rolled around 5:15 p.m. The cranberries spilled...
KTUL
Several Green Country school districts head back to class
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many Green Country students are heading back to class today for the 2022-23 school year. While districts across the area are facing challenges as the year starts, including staffing shortages, educators remain optimistic as it could be the first year COVID-19 doesn't disrupt learning. A...
KTUL
$600 water bills frustrate Tulsa family
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For most of the year and a half the Metrailer family has lived in their home, their water bill has hovered around $200, but for the past three months, it's ballooned to $595.30 per month. When you got that first big bill, what went through...
KTUL
2 people shot in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people were shot Monday evening near 61st and Peoria, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police said they believe one car was shooting at another, but they are unsure if it was a road rage incident or if it was targeted. The alleged suspect(s)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
Bridge on Katy Trail destroyed, no estimated time of repairs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Parks are warning pedestrians who use Katy Trail to use a detour after a former wooden railroad bridge used to cross a ditch caught fire and was completely destroyed. The bridge is located on Katy Trail between 49th West Avenue and 41st Street. Tulsa...
KTUL
Man suspected of making bomb threat call to Stillwater High School arrested
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department was dispatched to Stillwater High School Monday, July 18 around noon concerning a bomb threat. An employee at SHS received a phone call when the caller made the threat and hung up. The employee received a second call from the same...
KTUL
17-year-old shot at east Tulsa shopping center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - A person has been shot at a shopping center near 21st and Garnett, according to Tulsa police. Police have blocked off the parking lot of the Cherokee Shopping Center to investigate the incident. This is a developing story.
KTUL
Learning loss caused by pandemic leading to increased need for tutors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The pandemic was a major disruption for typical school operations. Distance learning and Zoom classrooms all led to learning loss. Students who fell behind during the pandemic are busy trying to catch up, which has led to an increase in demand for tutors. “At least...
KTUL
Oklahomans grapple with food insecurity, some skipping meals
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Inflation is making wallets and waistlines lighter. The high cost of food means many Oklahomans are eating less to spend less. A survey from the website Coupon Birds found that 56% of Oklahomans have skipped meals due to rising food prices this year. Food insecurity now appears to be a middle-class problem.
Fire destroys RV in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed an RV in north Tulsa Monday morning. Black Dog, Sperry and Berryhill fire departments responded to the scene of the fire near 65th Street North and North 74th West Avenue. Black Dog Fire Department said the fire was called in around 5:30 a.m....
KTUL
Tulsa man competing in National Truck Driving Championship
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Drivers from across the country will compete in the National Truck Driving Championship Tuesday. Nick Arnold is a FedEx freight driver from Tulsa and will represent Oklahoma at the championship. There are nine categories in the competition, and one driver from each state competes. The...
KTUL
Union Public Schools in dire need of bus drivers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Union Public Schools is in dire need of bus drivers, especially since school starts Wednesday. As of Monday afternoon, 17 positions were open, meaning there's a chance the district won't be able to cover every route on time. As a result, the district is taking...
Comments / 0