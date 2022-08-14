ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTUL

'We are hiring': City of Tulsa holding career fair downtown

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is hosting a career expo Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center, in Exhibit Halls A and B. Event parking can be found at the Civic Center Parkade, located at 550...
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for two after south Tulsa pool burglarized

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for two people after a south Tulsa pool was burglarized. Officers say a man and woman broke into the Park Plaza South Pool's pool house between 3:00 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. early Tuesday morning and stole two televisions, cash registers, cash and a cell phone.
KTUL

Off-duty nurse saves Oklahoma woman's life

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN, was honored by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel for the life-saving measures she performed off-duty. Brandon was attending an employee appreciation event as a guest at Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos when she saw a...
KTUL

Semi loaded with liquid cranberries rolls over on IDL in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A semitruck and trailer loaded with liquid cranberries rolled over on the Highway 412 on-ramp in downtown Tulsa on Sunday. The truck was on Interstate 244 northbound on the ramp to go to U.S. 412 westbound when it rolled around 5:15 p.m. The cranberries spilled...
KTUL

Several Green Country school districts head back to class

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many Green Country students are heading back to class today for the 2022-23 school year. While districts across the area are facing challenges as the year starts, including staffing shortages, educators remain optimistic as it could be the first year COVID-19 doesn't disrupt learning. A...
KTUL

$600 water bills frustrate Tulsa family

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For most of the year and a half the Metrailer family has lived in their home, their water bill has hovered around $200, but for the past three months, it's ballooned to $595.30 per month. When you got that first big bill, what went through...
KTUL

2 people shot in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people were shot Monday evening near 61st and Peoria, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police said they believe one car was shooting at another, but they are unsure if it was a road rage incident or if it was targeted. The alleged suspect(s)...
KTUL

Bridge on Katy Trail destroyed, no estimated time of repairs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Parks are warning pedestrians who use Katy Trail to use a detour after a former wooden railroad bridge used to cross a ditch caught fire and was completely destroyed. The bridge is located on Katy Trail between 49th West Avenue and 41st Street. Tulsa...
KTUL

17-year-old shot at east Tulsa shopping center

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - A person has been shot at a shopping center near 21st and Garnett, according to Tulsa police. Police have blocked off the parking lot of the Cherokee Shopping Center to investigate the incident. This is a developing story.
KTUL

Learning loss caused by pandemic leading to increased need for tutors

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The pandemic was a major disruption for typical school operations. Distance learning and Zoom classrooms all led to learning loss. Students who fell behind during the pandemic are busy trying to catch up, which has led to an increase in demand for tutors. “At least...
KTUL

Oklahomans grapple with food insecurity, some skipping meals

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Inflation is making wallets and waistlines lighter. The high cost of food means many Oklahomans are eating less to spend less. A survey from the website Coupon Birds found that 56% of Oklahomans have skipped meals due to rising food prices this year. Food insecurity now appears to be a middle-class problem.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fire destroys RV in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed an RV in north Tulsa Monday morning. Black Dog, Sperry and Berryhill fire departments responded to the scene of the fire near 65th Street North and North 74th West Avenue. Black Dog Fire Department said the fire was called in around 5:30 a.m....
KTUL

Tulsa man competing in National Truck Driving Championship

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Drivers from across the country will compete in the National Truck Driving Championship Tuesday. Nick Arnold is a FedEx freight driver from Tulsa and will represent Oklahoma at the championship. There are nine categories in the competition, and one driver from each state competes. The...
KTUL

Union Public Schools in dire need of bus drivers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Union Public Schools is in dire need of bus drivers, especially since school starts Wednesday. As of Monday afternoon, 17 positions were open, meaning there's a chance the district won't be able to cover every route on time. As a result, the district is taking...
