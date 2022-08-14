ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United board ready to move for Chelsea star

According to reports, Manchester United are ready to make a move for Hakim Ziyech as long as Chelsea doesn’t expect an astronomical fee. According to French journalist Nabil Djellit, the 29-year-old Morroco international is one of Erik ten Hag’s priority signings this summer. The United board are now ready to move forward for the Chelsea star.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'agree to send youngster Hannibal Mejbri on a season-long loan to Birmingham' to get regular first-team football - with teenager keen to increase chances of making Tunisia's World Cup squad

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to loan out Hannibal Mejbri to a Championship club on a season-long deal, with Birmingham City leading the race to get the Tunisian teen. Mejbri featured for eight minutes of United's final Premier League game of last season in May, and was a substitute for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuba Akpom
Person
Sander Berge
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Ryan Giles
Person
Grady Diangana
Person
Ben Brereton
Person
Taiwo Awoniyi
BBC

Joel Latibeaudiere: Significant injury could push Swansea City into transfer market

Swansea City boss Russell Martin will look to sign a right-sided defender after losing Joel Latibeaudiere to what looks like a serious shoulder injury. Latibeaudiere, 22, was carried off during Swansea City's 2-2 draw with Millwall on Tuesday night. Martin was already without a natural right-wingback in his squad, with...
SOCCER
The Independent

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace confirmed lineups: Team news for Premier League fixture

Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday.It wasn't the start Jurgen Klopp's Reds wanted as they bid to go one better in the 2022/23 title race than they did a season ago.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and build-up as Liverpool face Crystal Palace at AnfieldAleksandar Mitrovic was their nemesis as newly-promoted Fulham held them on the road at Craven Cottage last Saturday.The one bright spot was Darwin Nunez, with the summer signing getting on the scoresheet on his first outing in the English top flight.The Eagles failed to fully fly either with Arsenal getting the better of them...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Football#Sheffield United#Uk#Nottingham Forest 1#Tottenham 2 Chelsea#West Brom 1#England National League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

Manchester United Women vs. PSG: Preview and how to watch

Manchester United Women are in France for a preseason mini-tournament, and their first match is against mighty Paris Saint-Germain. United have already played and won their first preseason game, a 1-0 victory over Liverpool, who were promoted back to the FA Women’s Super League last season. Leah Galton was the goalscorer on the day, and will likely feature again as one of several United players who have been back at training for several weeks now. UEFA Euro winners Mary Earps, Alessia Russo, and Ella Toone were given extra time to recover after their dramatic run to winning the final at Wembley, but have returned to the team ahead of the trip to France.
UEFA
BBC

Coventry City v Huddersfield Town: Game called off as Sky Blues start work on pitch

Coventry's Championship game against Huddersfield on Saturday is off as they start work on the pitch at their Wasps-owned Coventry Building Society Arena. It is City's third postponement this season following pitch damage caused by hosting rugby sevens matches at the stadium during the Commonwealth Games. The English Football League...
RUGBY
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League schedule: Draw, group stage, knockout phase, final dates and more

The UEFA Champions League draw and group stage is nearly here as the European season slowly gets into full gear. The final qualifying round is taking place this week and next as six final group stage spots will be decided. Real Madrid are the reigning champions after their surprising win over Liverpool, while Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and other massive clubs hope to finish the season at the summit of European soccer.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy