BBC
Len Johnrose: Ex-Bury & Burnley midfielder dies aged 52, five years after motor neurone disease diagnosis
Former Bury and Burnley midfielder Len Johnrose has died aged 52. Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, a disease that affects the brain and nerves for which there is no cure. He played 502 career games including spells at Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Hartlepool and...
Manchester United Vs Liverpool Referee Revealed
The Premier League have announced the officials responsible for conducting Manchester United's upcoming fixture against Liverpool.
Yardbarker
Manchester United board ready to move for Chelsea star
According to reports, Manchester United are ready to make a move for Hakim Ziyech as long as Chelsea doesn’t expect an astronomical fee. According to French journalist Nabil Djellit, the 29-year-old Morroco international is one of Erik ten Hag’s priority signings this summer. The United board are now ready to move forward for the Chelsea star.
Manchester United 'agree to send youngster Hannibal Mejbri on a season-long loan to Birmingham' to get regular first-team football - with teenager keen to increase chances of making Tunisia's World Cup squad
Manchester United have reportedly agreed to loan out Hannibal Mejbri to a Championship club on a season-long deal, with Birmingham City leading the race to get the Tunisian teen. Mejbri featured for eight minutes of United's final Premier League game of last season in May, and was a substitute for...
BBC
Joel Latibeaudiere: Significant injury could push Swansea City into transfer market
Swansea City boss Russell Martin will look to sign a right-sided defender after losing Joel Latibeaudiere to what looks like a serious shoulder injury. Latibeaudiere, 22, was carried off during Swansea City's 2-2 draw with Millwall on Tuesday night. Martin was already without a natural right-wingback in his squad, with...
Report: Manchester United Interested In Sporting Lisbon Midfielder
Manchester United are still actively pushing to sign a midfielder this summer and are said to be pursuing a number of targets ahead of the closure of the transfer window and are now turning their attention to a Sporting Lisbon midfielder.
BBC
West Ham United v Viborg FF: Danish side to be without two players due to visa issues
Danish side Viborg FF will be without two players for their visit to West Ham in the Europa Conference League play-off first leg because of visa issues. Nigerian winger Ibrahim Said and Gambia forward Alassana Jatta will not travel because of entry rules for non-EU citizens following Brexit. Viborg said...
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace confirmed lineups: Team news for Premier League fixture
Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday.It wasn't the start Jurgen Klopp's Reds wanted as they bid to go one better in the 2022/23 title race than they did a season ago.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and build-up as Liverpool face Crystal Palace at AnfieldAleksandar Mitrovic was their nemesis as newly-promoted Fulham held them on the road at Craven Cottage last Saturday.The one bright spot was Darwin Nunez, with the summer signing getting on the scoresheet on his first outing in the English top flight.The Eagles failed to fully fly either with Arsenal getting the better of them...
Newcastle set to increase bid for João Pedro after Watford reject £23m offer
Newcastle are preparing a new bid for Watford’s Brazilian forward João Pedro after a first bid of £20m plus £3m in add-ons was turned down
Report: Manchester United Linked With Bundesliga Goalkeeper
Blick and Fabrizio Romano are reporting that Manchester United have shortlisted Borussia Mönchengladbach's Yann Sommer as a potential goalkeeping reinforcement.
SB Nation
On This Day (16th August 2014): Sunderland start Premier League season with entertaining draw
In the summer of 2014, there was a positive vibe surrounding Sunderland and their fans after the heroics at the end of the previous season. Gus Poyet attempted to build a stronger squad - and with this being his first summer transfer window, there was hope that he could create a squad that would fit and suit the style of play that he wanted to implement.
SkySports
Swansea City 2-2 Millwall: Two stoppage-time own goals earns point for Lions
Millwall hit back from a two-goal deficit for the second time in four days to snatch a point from a 2-2 draw with Swansea, with two own goals in added time wiping out the hosts' seemingly-impregnable lead. Ryan Manning scored the first goal for Swansea inside a minute and Michael...
Premier League top scorers 2022/23: Who is leading the race for the Golden Boot?
THE Premier League Golden Boot award is always hotly contested between the best strikers in the top flight and this year will be no different. Last year, Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min shared the award with legends such as Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane previously scooping the prize.
Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 2 - August 13th To 15th
This weekend sees the fixtures from matchweek 2 of the 2022/23 Premier League season and we can bring you the latest schedule, and table.
Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd horror start and Liverpool struggles
A SUPERCOMPUTER has predicted how the Premier League table will finish after just two rounds of games. Manchester United are still tipped to come in the top six - despite currently being BOTTOM of the pile. Although sneaking into the top six is as good as it gets for the...
SB Nation
Manchester United Women vs. PSG: Preview and how to watch
Manchester United Women are in France for a preseason mini-tournament, and their first match is against mighty Paris Saint-Germain. United have already played and won their first preseason game, a 1-0 victory over Liverpool, who were promoted back to the FA Women’s Super League last season. Leah Galton was the goalscorer on the day, and will likely feature again as one of several United players who have been back at training for several weeks now. UEFA Euro winners Mary Earps, Alessia Russo, and Ella Toone were given extra time to recover after their dramatic run to winning the final at Wembley, but have returned to the team ahead of the trip to France.
SB Nation
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 4 - Sheffield United v Sunderland
As was the case in the last round, Bomber managed to get on the scoreboard given that we eventually only shared the spoils with QPR at home. He was the only Rokerite to correctly call a draw (though he got the score incorrect). Everyone else in the Predictions team correctly...
Fulham and Everton trying to hijack Neal Maupay’s £15m transfer from Brighton to Nottingham Forest with striker stalling
EVERTON and Fulham are trying to hijack Neal Maupay’s move from Brighton to Nottingham Forest. Maupay, 26, was left out of the Brighton squad for Saturday’s 0-0 draw at home to Newcastle after Forest agreed a £15million fee. But the Frenchman is stalling on agreeing terms after...
BBC
Coventry City v Huddersfield Town: Game called off as Sky Blues start work on pitch
Coventry's Championship game against Huddersfield on Saturday is off as they start work on the pitch at their Wasps-owned Coventry Building Society Arena. It is City's third postponement this season following pitch damage caused by hosting rugby sevens matches at the stadium during the Commonwealth Games. The English Football League...
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League schedule: Draw, group stage, knockout phase, final dates and more
The UEFA Champions League draw and group stage is nearly here as the European season slowly gets into full gear. The final qualifying round is taking place this week and next as six final group stage spots will be decided. Real Madrid are the reigning champions after their surprising win over Liverpool, while Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and other massive clubs hope to finish the season at the summit of European soccer.
