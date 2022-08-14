Read full article on original website
Watch terrifying moment enormous explosion rips through shopping centre, sending plumes of smoke hurtling into sky
SHOCKING footage shows the horrifying moment two blasts ripped through a shopping centre - leaving at least one person dead and 57 in hospital. Huge plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the building in Armenia's capital before it again exploded - sending panicked customers running for their lives.
Adèle Milloz: World champion ski mountaineer, 26, plunges to her death on Mont Blanc
A world champion ski mountaineer has died while climbing Mont Blanc in the French Alps. Mountain guides confirmed that Adèle Milloz, 26, and her climbing partner, 30, fell to their death on Friday before 6.15pm on the route to Aiguille du Peigne. The climbers were over 10,000ft up, crossing Aiguille du Peigne to Aiguille du Midi. Other mountaineers saw the two fall and called for help. They then stopped their own climb due to shock and were lifted off the mountain. Milloz had grown up in Tignes, in the Alps, and won gold in individual and team sprint ski mountaineering...
dailyphew.com
Dog Survives 6 Days In The Desert After Falling Off The Plane
A dog named Gaspar experienced a real miraculous situation. The animal was traveling by plane to meet his tutor, when before the takeoff, the cargo compartment door accidentally opened and changed the dog’s fate. Gaspar was traveling to the city of Iquique in northern Chile with his best friend...
Thunder, lightning and floods predicted over the next few days
Forecasters are predicting thunder, lightning and flooding as a yellow weather warning comes into force across the UK.The Met Office has implemented the warning for Scotland and Northern Ireland until 11.59pm on Monday and 11.59pm for all of England and Wales on Tuesday after a change in air pressure led to dramatic showers.Power cuts and delays and cancellations in trains and buses are predicted, while spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions for motorists.Heavy rain 🌧️Thunderstorms ⛈️And a little cooler 🌡️Here is Mondays 4cast...👇 pic.twitter.com/AOMRRB7cwX— Met Office (@metoffice) August 14, 2022The south west and south east of...
US News and World Report
To Rescue 10 Trapped Miners, Mexico Turns to German, U.S. Companies
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico will ask both a German and a U.S. company to help rescue 10 miners who have been trapped in a coal mine for nearly two weeks, officials said on Tuesday, as families urged quicker action to save the trapped men. The Foreign Ministry did not immediately...
BBC
Broomfield blaze 'one of the largest field fires we had ever seen'
A number of homes were evacuated as crews in Essex tackled "one of the largest field fires we had ever seen". The county's fire service said the blaze across 91 acres (37 hectares) off Hollow Lane, Broomfield, Chelmsford, took hold at about 13:50 BST on Friday. An outbuilding was damaged...
BBC
Climate activists fill golf holes with cement after water ban exemption
Climate activists in southern France have filled golf course holes with cement to protest against the exemption of golf greens from water bans amid the country's severe drought. The group targeted sites near the city of Toulouse, calling golf the "leisure industry of the most privileged". The exemption of golf...
BBC
Met Office warning of thunderstorms and heavy rain
The Met Office has warned of large thunderstorms and heavy rain over most parts of Scotland during Monday. The yellow "be aware" alert follows storms and downpours on Sunday. In Inverness, Tesco's superstore at Inshes was evacuated after water came down through the ceiling, and a Vue Cinema was also affected by rain.
