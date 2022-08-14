Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Michigan abortion rights ballot initiative errors should disqualify it, group argues
A group opposing a ballot initiative seeking to enshrine the right to abortion in Michigan's constitution has asked state officials to reject the proposal because of text formatting mistakes in the petition circulated for signatures. Citizens to Support MI Women and Children said there are 43 "serious errors" in the...
Detroit News
Questions arise over Strayhorn's business as he leaves school post, Michigan
Michigan State Board of Education member Jason Strayhorn abruptly resigned his position last month and left the state amid a disintegrating business deal that has led to at least one lawsuit and six complaints filed to Michigan's attorney general. An Israeli investor is suing Maven Property Management Co., Strayhorn and...
Detroit News
Restoring water service to 7 towns will be delayed extra week, GLWA officials say
Water service to seven southeast Michigan communities is being delayed an extra week and is unlikely to be completed until early September, Great Lakes Water Authority officials said at a Tuesday press conference. Seven communities in Oakland, Macomb and St. Clair counties have been under a boil advisory for drinking...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit localities start water distribution; end seen in two weeks
Communities in Macomb County began distributing water Monday to residents amid a boil advisory affecting seven municipalities in southeast Michigan as the Great Lakes Water Authority officials said water service should resume by Aug. 27. The city of Rochester started distributing water to residents on Saturday afternoon from Oakland County's...
Detroit News
Polluted BASF site Downriver raises alarm, delays Detroit River cleanup
Pollution flowing from a Wyandotte chemical plant known as "one of the most complex cleanup sites" in the Metro Detroit region is delaying a major Detroit River remediation project, federal environmental officials said. State environmental regulators raised alarm bells this spring about the BASF Corp. facility in Wyandotte, where up...
Detroit News
Man wanted for questioning in death of Pickford woman, 42
A man from the Sault Ste. Marie area is wanted for questioning in connection with the death of a 42-year-old woman. Michigan State Police said they are looking for Jared Woodgate, 49. Troopers were called at about 10 p.m. Sunday to a residence in the 4200 block of Clauss Row...
Detroit News
What to know about GLWA water main break: What communities are impacted, how long until fix
A water main break Saturday near the regional water authority’s water treatment facility in St. Clair County prompted it to place nearly two dozen communities under boil water advisories. The water main distributes finished drinking water from the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to communities...
Detroit News
New off-leash dog area opens at Stony Creek Metropark
A new "off-leash" dog area was announced by Huron-Clinton Metroparks on Wednesday. Dogs now have an area in Stony Creek Metropark, located at 4300 Main Park Road in Shelby Township, to roam 3 acres of land without a leash. "This desire from the community came out during our park 'Master...
