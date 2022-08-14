ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Detroit News

Metro Detroit localities start water distribution; end seen in two weeks

Communities in Macomb County began distributing water Monday to residents amid a boil advisory affecting seven municipalities in southeast Michigan as the Great Lakes Water Authority officials said water service should resume by Aug. 27. The city of Rochester started distributing water to residents on Saturday afternoon from Oakland County's...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Benton Harbor, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Detroit News

Polluted BASF site Downriver raises alarm, delays Detroit River cleanup

Pollution flowing from a Wyandotte chemical plant known as "one of the most complex cleanup sites" in the Metro Detroit region is delaying a major Detroit River remediation project, federal environmental officials said. State environmental regulators raised alarm bells this spring about the BASF Corp. facility in Wyandotte, where up...
WYANDOTTE, MI
Detroit News

Man wanted for questioning in death of Pickford woman, 42

A man from the Sault Ste. Marie area is wanted for questioning in connection with the death of a 42-year-old woman. Michigan State Police said they are looking for Jared Woodgate, 49. Troopers were called at about 10 p.m. Sunday to a residence in the 4200 block of Clauss Row...
PICKFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

New off-leash dog area opens at Stony Creek Metropark

A new "off-leash" dog area was announced by Huron-Clinton Metroparks on Wednesday. Dogs now have an area in Stony Creek Metropark, located at 4300 Main Park Road in Shelby Township, to roam 3 acres of land without a leash. "This desire from the community came out during our park 'Master...
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI

