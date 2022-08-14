ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Motive in Friday night shooting at Louis Park unknown, Stockton Police say

By Hannah Workman, The Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ReH4_0hGuLFS000

Stockton Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at Louis Park.

Authorities said the first report of the shooting came in at 9:22 p.m. Aug 12. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 34-year-old man and a 35-year-old man who were shot following an argument at a softball game.

Both men were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. A third man, who was shot, refused medical treatment and left the scene.

Michele Padilla of Stockton said she received a call on Friday from her son, Peyton, 24, who was playing softball at the park with his friends when the shooting occurred.

"He called me as soon as they got to safety in their car," Padilla said. "He said the saddest thing was seeing a mother and daughter running and screaming, and the mother was hovering over her daughter so she would not get hit."

Padilla said the recent rise in gun violence in Stockton has made her more fearful.

More: Stockton police test new recruits at Stagg High, will increase recruiting pace

"As a mom, you're always a mom regardless of what age (your child is)," Padilla said. "It used to be that you worried then they got their license at 16 or went out to a party. Now I have to worry when (my child is) enjoying a pastime?"

Police said the motive of the shooting is unknown and no arrests have been made, but the suspect has been identified as a Hispanic male adult. The investigation is ongoing.

The shooting came a day after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed outside of the Golden 1 Credit Union at Sherwood Mall, and a 43-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Popeye's restaurant on West Lane.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to calls its non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by using the Stockton Crime Stoppers website at stocktoncrimestoppers.org .

Record reporter Hannah Workman covers news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at hworkman@recordnet.com or on Twitter @ byhannahworkman . Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow .

This article originally appeared on The Record: Motive in Friday night shooting at Louis Park unknown, Stockton Police say

