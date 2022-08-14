BALTIMORE -- We've been treated to pleasant weather so far this Wednesday.After a somewhat cloudy start, the skies have given way to more sunshine with afternoon highs in the low 80s.Perhaps the biggest change we've noticed the past few days is the lack of humidity and that held true today.First Alert Meteorologist Derek Beasley is seeing a few storms developing across the area this afternoon.The stray storms are moving toward the south, with the strongest capable of producing heavy downpours and gusty winds.That being said, it is not anticipated that any of us will be on the receiving end of severe weather.Here's some good news: this calm weather will be staying with us for the rest of the workweek.Thursday is expected to be sunny with an afternoon high near 86 degrees. Friday will be even warmer with a high near 88.As for our weekend, it will get off to a nice start with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s and plenty of sunshine.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 43 MINUTES AGO