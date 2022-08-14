Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Passing showers possible for Maryland with temps in mid 80's
Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says today will be partly cloudy with possible afternoon showers and temps in the mid 80's. It will be warming up to end the week as we will see temps back into the upper 80's for Thursday and Friday. It will also be mostly sunny and dry...
Maryland Weather: Sunny & pleasant with a chance for storms
BALTIMORE -- We've been treated to pleasant weather so far this Wednesday.After a somewhat cloudy start, the skies have given way to more sunshine with afternoon highs in the low 80s.Perhaps the biggest change we've noticed the past few days is the lack of humidity and that held true today.First Alert Meteorologist Derek Beasley is seeing a few storms developing across the area this afternoon.The stray storms are moving toward the south, with the strongest capable of producing heavy downpours and gusty winds.That being said, it is not anticipated that any of us will be on the receiving end of severe weather.Here's some good news: this calm weather will be staying with us for the rest of the workweek.Thursday is expected to be sunny with an afternoon high near 86 degrees. Friday will be even warmer with a high near 88.As for our weekend, it will get off to a nice start with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s and plenty of sunshine.
Wbaltv.com
Partly sunny for most of Maryland, pop-up showers possible
Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says today will be a bit warmer than yesterday with partly sunny skies and temps reaching the low 80's. There is a small chance for a pop-up shower throughout the day as the sun gradually breaks through the cloud cover. Temps will continue to climb as it...
WJLA
DC Weather: Sunday brings clouds, late afternoon to evening rain
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — After a spectacular Friday and Saturday, your Sunday will feature clouds and eventually rain in the late afternoon to evening. It will still be comfortable with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday morning is looking wet throughout the day, but with on...
Maryland Weather: Wet & cool Monday
BALTIMORE -- We hope you savored the sunshine this weekend because we don't have it today. A drizzly and cool start to the week is in store in the Baltimore area. It will remain cloudy with a high near 77. Showers are likely Monday mainly before 9 a.m., and we could see more rain in the afternoon and evening as well. Showers and possible thunderstorms are in store Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will be a little warmer with highs in the low 80s. We'll be seeing plenty of clouds the rest of the week. Temperatures are below what we expect this time of year, but we warm up by the weekend. And by the way, today is National Relaxation Day. Good luck with that!
WSET
GALLERY: Recent bear sightings across Central Virginia
(WSET) — We love a good bear picture or video!. Lately, we've been getting a lot of them. Browse these photos and videos we've been sent just this year. Have any of your own? We'd love to see them! Submit photos and video here.
fox5dc.com
Metro holds emergency exercise to prepare for opening of Silver Line extension
WASHINGTON - Hundreds of fire and emergency personnel participated in a full-scale emergency drill Wednesday at Metro's new Ashburn Station along the Silver Line extension. Local agencies from around the D.C. region participated in the drill ahead of the Silver Line extension opening expected later this fall. During the exercise...
WTOP
2022's Maryland State Fair shifts to weekends only
One of Maryland’s most popular traditions is back for another installment this August, but its schedule will play out differently in 2022 than Marylanders are used to. The 141st edition of the Maryland State Fair will be spread out across three four-day weekends from late August to mid-September, marking a big shift from the single 11-day stretch done in prior years.
purewow.com
The 16 Most Charming Small Towns in Virginia
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The nation’s capital is great and all, but if you’re looking for a low-key vacation that serves up breathtaking natural...
cbs19news
Hemorrhagic Disease of Deer Reported in Virginia
RICHMOND VA (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Wildlife announced that they received several reports of "Hemorrhagic disease" which has caused multiple deer deaths across Virginia. According to the press release, Hemorrhagic is a common infectious disease of white-tailed deer and outbreaks in the Southeast and Virginia. According to...
WVNT-TV
Here are the estimated peak fall foliage points in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, fall is nearing. For those who enjoy seeing the leaves change, that means it’s leaf-peeping season. West Virginia’s Department of Tourism has already released its estimated peak fall foliage map for 2022 to help you plan. The Department...
The Maryland State Fair returns for 3 full weekends of fun
Find out what's happening at this year's Maryland State Fair. See what's new and remember what's classic and also take a look at what artist will be stopping by to perform.
ggwash.org
Virginia bucks ridership trends with intercity bus routes
This article was first published in the Virginia Mercury. A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the US population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 million passengers; today, many cities and towns across the country are completely inaccessible if one doesn’t own a car.
If you see this bug in Virginia, environmentalists want you to kill it.
NORFOLK, Va. — Over the weekend, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation took to Facebook to warn people about a wild-looking bug called the spotted lanternfly. "If you see one of these, KILL IT... seriously," the environmental group wrote. The flying, spotted bug is originally from Asia, and is considered an...
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Bakery
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe – 2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington, Virginia.
Virginia hits new COVID milestone with over 2M reported cases
On Tuesday, Virginia hit the two-million mark of COVID-19 cases reported to the health department since the beginning of the pandemic.
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Pizza
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille – 190 Halpine Road, Rockville, Maryland...
Nottingham MD
Maryland ranked among 2022's best states to live in
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has been ranked among 2022’s top 20 states to live in, according to a new report from WalletHub. With around 8.4% of Americans having moved last year, which was an historic low, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best States to Live in.
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Barbecue
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have barbecue in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Liberty Barbecue was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Liberty Barbecue – 370 West Broad St., Falls Church, Virginia. Lefty’s Barbecue...
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Place To Get a Drink
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia where you can get a medium dry vodka martini, lemon peel. Shaken, not stirred … or any other drink of your choice. Out of hundreds of bars, restaurants and eateries, Gringos & Mariachis was voted the favorite.
