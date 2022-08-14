Read full article on original website
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Local winery to host Mountain Brook Vineyards Jazz Fest 2022 this Saturday
TRYON––This Saturday, Mountain Brook Vineyards is hosting Mountain Brook Vineyards Jazz Fest 2022, alongside Bryzen Promotions. Eventgoers will be able to spend the afternoon sipping on fine wine while listening to live jazz. Mountain Brook Vineyards, located at 731 Phillips Dairy Rd in the Green Creek area of Polk County, sits on 75 acres and is the perfect setting to enjoy great music and award-winning wine.
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: Burlesque festival returns to Asheville
“Burlesque is an expressive art form that at its very basic level encourages us to love ourselves,” says Queen April, performer and co-producer of Land of the Sky Burlesque Festival. The three-day gathering reconvenes for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic at The Grey Eagle...
WLOS.com
NC Apple Festival makes major change following summer scandal
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Apple Festival is making some major changes with its top leaders. The move comes after a scandal involving its former executive director. David Nicholson stepped down this summer after he posted a disparaging remark about the Juneteenth holiday on social media. News...
my40.tv
Small food bank in Asheville aims to make big impact on those fighting hard battles
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A small food bank is making a large impact helping some fight a lengthy health battle. Behind Kenilworth Presbyterian Church, in a small white building is Loving Food Resources food bank, focusing on helping folks with HIV/AIDS. There are three longtime volunteers who have been there about thirty years.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best chicken tenders in each state, including those served as this North Carolina restaurant.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 10 Best North Carolina Haunted Houses (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Exploring local hiking trails and waterfalls amid the chilly temperatures of fall in North Carolina is one way to give yourself goosebumps and make the hair on your arms stand up. But visiting...
my40.tv
Education, communication, shelters: Panel explores ways to help homeless on cold nights
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of the Community Shelter Steering Committee met Tuesday evening to cultivate new ways to approach the area's shelter season, also known as Code Purple nights. “We’re concerned that winter is coming,” the committee's Melanie Robertson said. “We have a lot of unhoused population here...
FOX Carolina
Armed, masked men rob 2, steal car in Asheville’s River Arts District
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after two people were robbed at gunpoint outside a business in the River Arts District over the weekend. Officers were called to the 100 block of Roberts Street around 2 a.m. on Sunday. A man and a woman said...
my40.tv
Reynolds Mountain at center of battle between longtime homeowners and a developer
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Homeowners who live below Reynolds Mountain in the Sherwood Heights and Lakeview Park communities in Woodfin may be fighting an uphill battle to stop a 110-unit condominium complex from going up on a steep slope in their single-family home neighborhood. The application filed by developer...
WYFF4.com
'Keep the cardboard at home,' city requests
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville is asking kids and their parents to leave the cardboard at home when they come to play at Unity Park. The city posted on social media that makeshift cardboard sleds had damaged the hill on the playground mound, asking kids instead to "slide scoot, or roll" down the hill.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 241 am EDT, Aug 16th 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022-023-032-033-WVZ042>044-507-508- 161200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Patrick-Franklin-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Stuart, Rocky Mount, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,...
my40.tv
Dozens of kids get free back-to-school haircuts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Five-year-old Harley was one of dozens of kids who showed up for a free back-to-school haircut Monday morning at Asheville’s Carolina College of Hair Design. The event was put together by the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. The program was designed to take one important...
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
FOX Carolina
Puppy rescued from dumpster in Upstate soon ready for adoption
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A puppy who was abandoned in a dumpster in Spartanburg County now has a name - and will soon be ready to go to a forever home. “Coleman” is what Greenville County Animal Care and Greenville Humane Society named the 6-week-old black and tan shepherd and hound puppy that was found in a dumpster at an apartment complex on Willis Terrance Road.
Zip Trip: History of ‘Dirty Dancing’ in Lake Lure
LAKE LURE, N.C. (WSPA) – It’s been 35 years since moviegoers started having the time of their lives. Dirty Dancing debuted in movie theaters on August 21, 1987, and much of the film was shot in Lake Lure. Western North Carolina was one of two locations used to create the “Kellerman’s Resort” for the movie set […]
my40.tv
Two people robbed at gunpoint in River Arts District, Asheville police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after two people told Asheville police they were robbed at gunpoint in the River Arts District recently. Patrol officers with the Asheville Police Department (APD) were dispatched to the 100 block of Roberts Street around 2 a.m. early Sunday morning, Aug. 14, in reference to an armed robbery. Two victims told officers that two men had approached them some time after midnight while they were sitting outside of a business, and demanded money from them at gunpoint. The suspects reportedly took the woman's purse and the man's wallet, as well as their cell phones. Police say the suspects also took car keys from the woman's purse, stealing her vehicle which was parked nearby.
my40.tv
NC Apple Festival organizers warn of scam claiming there are vendor spaces available
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Organizers for the North Carolina Apple Festival warn the public about a scam circulated online regarding the Labor Day weekend event. According to a post on the festival's Facebook page, someone was trying to trick people into thinking there were still vendor spaces available. However,...
my40.tv
Asheville gets $4.2 million grant for 6 hybrid buses
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville has been awarded $4.2 million from the Low- and No-Emission Program to buy new buses for the Asheville Rides Transit fleet. The $4.2 million will allow the city to purchase six hybrid buses and three replacement batteries for hybrid buses. The six new buses will replace hybrids that have been on the road since 2010.
southerntrippers.com
14 Best Things To Do In Hendersonville NC You Shouldn’t Miss
If you’re looking for the best things to do in Hendersonville North Carolina, you are in the right place! We have got you covered for all the best activities, from parks and trails to bars and restaurants and everything in between (like, museums!). Hendersonville NC has wonderfully wide streets...
