Walterboro, SC

WCBD Count on 2

1 detained after shooting in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has been detained following a shooting at a West Ashley apartment complex. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a call about someone shooting into an apartment off Sam Rittenberg Blvd. just after 7:30 p.m.  “The apartment resident allegedly knew the suspect and provided information for her car […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man charged with stabbing at North Charleston convenience store

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man is facing charges in an early-morning stabbing. Richard Lamont Harrison, 31, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Police responded to a convenience store in the 1600 block of...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Trial begins for man charged in Colleton County triple murder

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of killing two adults and a child, as well as injuring a second child in a 2017 shooting in Walterboro is in a Colleton County courtroom this week. Kenneth Markeith Chisolm is charged in the deaths of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller...
WALTERBORO, SC
abcnews4.com

CPD searching for missing 41-year-old woman last seen on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are searching for a missing 41-year-old woman. Megan Rich was last seen in the area of James Island on Friday, August 12, according to police. Police said she may be driving a white 2010 Range Rover SUV with South Carolina license plate "7714QJ."
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man charged in Friday night N. Charleston chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after police say he led them on a high-speed chase through a North Charleston neighborhood. Edward Townsend, 35, is charged with reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights, according to jail records. Police say they were patrolling the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Student found with pellet gun at Summerville High School

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police responded to a Lowcountry high school Tuesday morning after reports of a student with a weapon. Officials at Summerville High School said they notified Summerville Police around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning of a possible student with a weapon. Police investigated and found a male student...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Family of elderly SC woman killed in robbery speaks out

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” said Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
PINEVILLE, SC
WJCL

Police arrest South Carolina man in robbery, murder of 86-year-old neighbor

PINEVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A South Carolina man is behind bars, charged in the murder of a 86-year-old neighbor. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Shelton Romone Brown, 31, of Pineville, was arrested in connection with the August 8 death of Victoria Essie Benekin.
NewsBreak
abcnews4.com

Jury trial starts Tuesday for Colleton County man accused of 5 murders

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Jury proceedings began Tuesday for a Colleton County man accused of murdering five people, including a 13-year-old boy. Jury selection was completed Monday night and the trial resumed at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Kenneth Mar'Keith Chisolm is currently facing five indictments from the state,...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

