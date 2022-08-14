Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Man charged with attempted murder in Tuesday morning stabbing in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody following a stabbing Tuesday morning that left a 51-year-old man injured, according to a report obtained by ABC News 4. At approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to K&D Mart, located at 1639 Remount Rd., for reports of a stabbing.
1 detained after shooting in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has been detained following a shooting at a West Ashley apartment complex. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a call about someone shooting into an apartment off Sam Rittenberg Blvd. just after 7:30 p.m. “The apartment resident allegedly knew the suspect and provided information for her car […]
live5news.com
Man charged with stabbing at North Charleston convenience store
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man is facing charges in an early-morning stabbing. Richard Lamont Harrison, 31, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Police responded to a convenience store in the 1600 block of...
live5news.com
Trial begins for man charged in Colleton County triple murder
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of killing two adults and a child, as well as injuring a second child in a 2017 shooting in Walterboro is in a Colleton County courtroom this week. Kenneth Markeith Chisolm is charged in the deaths of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller...
live5news.com
Walterboro shooting that left 12-year-old, others injured concerns business owners
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - As Walterboro Police continue to investigate a weekend shooting that injured four, including a 12-year-old boy, small business owners nearby say they are worried. Police arrived at 252 Signature Events around 9 p.m. Saturday and found a 12-year-old boy who had been shot three times. Three...
abcnews4.com
CPD searching for missing 41-year-old woman last seen on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are searching for a missing 41-year-old woman. Megan Rich was last seen in the area of James Island on Friday, August 12, according to police. Police said she may be driving a white 2010 Range Rover SUV with South Carolina license plate "7714QJ."
12-year-old among several injured in downtown Walterboro Saturday night
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an incident that left three injured in downtown Walterboro Saturday night. Chief Barry McRoy with Colleton County Fire Rescue said crews responded to reports of a stabbing and shooting at the 200 block of East Washington Street around 9 p.m. Saturday. Authorities believe a fight broke out that […]
live5news.com
Man charged in Friday night N. Charleston chase
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after police say he led them on a high-speed chase through a North Charleston neighborhood. Edward Townsend, 35, is charged with reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights, according to jail records. Police say they were patrolling the...
live5news.com
Man accused of punching pregnant woman in stomach in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Savannah man is out on bond after police say he assaulted a pregnant woman. Charles Branham, 63, faces two counts of assault and battery, according to jail records. A police report states authorities responded to a Circle K on Rivers Avenue just before 4...
live5news.com
Student found with pellet gun at Summerville High School
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police responded to a Lowcountry high school Tuesday morning after reports of a student with a weapon. Officials at Summerville High School said they notified Summerville Police around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning of a possible student with a weapon. Police investigated and found a male student...
Family of elderly SC woman killed in robbery speaks out
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” said Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
WJCL
Police arrest South Carolina man in robbery, murder of 86-year-old neighbor
PINEVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A South Carolina man is behind bars, charged in the murder of a 86-year-old neighbor. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Shelton Romone Brown, 31, of Pineville, was arrested in connection with the August 8 death of Victoria Essie Benekin.
Man arrested on assault charges in North Charleston
According to police, 63-year-old Charles Branham of Savannah has been charged with two counts of assault and battery in connection to a weekend assault incident.
The Post and Courier
North Charleston woman convicted of burglarizing evacuated home during Hurricane Florence
A woman was found guilty of burglarizing a family's North Charleston home that had been evacuated nearly four years ago during Hurricane Florence. A jury convicted Sheena Shanay Alston on Aug. 2 of first-degree burglary after a two-day trial, 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said. The North Charleston woman failed...
abcnews4.com
Mount Pleasant officer honored with life-saving award for rescuing woman from burning car
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — An officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department is being recognizing for his life-saving efforts more than two months after a car caught fire in a crash. According to MPPD, early on the morning of May 28, Ofc. Doug Richards was driving home from...
live5news.com
‘They left him to die’: Berkeley Co. family wants justice after man hit by car while riding bike
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A family in Cross is looking for closure after a hit-and-run left a man seriously injured in the intensive care unit. Family members say James Cumbee was riding his bike when a vehicle struck him and left the scene. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says...
abcnews4.com
Jury trial starts Tuesday for Colleton County man accused of 5 murders
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Jury proceedings began Tuesday for a Colleton County man accused of murdering five people, including a 13-year-old boy. Jury selection was completed Monday night and the trial resumed at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Kenneth Mar'Keith Chisolm is currently facing five indictments from the state,...
Deadly DUI crash leads to arrest in North Charleston, police investigating
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police say they made an arrest following a deadly weekend crash. NCPD on Saturday responded to a Tanger Outlet Boulevard after a report of a crash with injuries, around 10 p.m. Officers had Aaron Sidney Portner, 28, sitting in a patrol car at the scene as they noticed […]
abcnews4.com
'Tragic, life changing': Boy from Bonneau loses part of leg, hand in lawnmower accident
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The small town of Bonneau is rallying around a family whose son is recovering from a serious accident involving a lawnmower on Saturday. According to a report from the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Wyatt Carr, 5, was playing in his yard while his father, Clinton, was cutting the grass.
