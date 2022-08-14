ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
Z94

Explore Oklahoma’s Forgotten Underwater Ghost Town

Just about every time Southwest Oklahoma enters a deep drought, there's a lake north of Altus that gets so low you can explore the remnants of an old ghost town that normally lies beneath the water line. The story is a little odd, but these are the facts. As the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Heat Advisory has been issued for portions of Oklahoma including OKC Metro today!

Good Morning! A Heat Advisory is going for central and eastern OK thru 7 PM this evening. The hour by hour temp forecast shows highs in the low 100s for much of the state including OKC. The feels like temp slightly higher near 105 in OKC. A cold front arrives tonight with cooler temps and scattered showers / t’storms. The heaviest rain ends Wednesday AM but clouds and some lighter showers will linger Wednesday afternoon. Clouds and some rain will keep temps down with highs only 70s and 80s and a north wind on Wednesday. After a hotter weekend a secondary surge of cooler air with increasing storm chances arrives Monday thru Wednesday of next week. Fingers crossed!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
KFOR

Heat dome to move from Oklahoma soon

Heat and increasing humidity will be a problem into early this work week before relief arrives. Look for highs above 100 each afternoon with lots of bright sunshine. The good news is that we are still on track for a cold front midweek which will bring slight rain chances and some cooler weather! We should see about a 30% chance of rain and middle to upper 80s, which will be a welcome relief.
KFOR

It’s another hot one and a Heat Advisory has been posted for portions of Oklahoma Monday!

Good morning! The heat is back with a brand new Heat Advisory for eastern Oklahoma today Monday from Noon to 8 PM. It’s going to be very hot across the entire state but the humidity is higher to the east with actual temps near 100 and feels like temps 105-110! The good news is that we are tracking a cold front that arrives Tuesday evening with a chance for scattered t’storms and cooler weather behind the front Wednesday and Thursday! It gets hot again by this next weekend but the there’s a significant change in the pattern showing for next week. Cooler temps and possibly some widespread rainfall is possible depending on how this pattern plays out. Watching!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Travel Roadtrip#Linus Travel#Road Trip#Photography#Public Art#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do
News On 6

Oklahoma Gas Prices Continue To Decline

The price of gas in Tulsa has dropped more than 70 cents since July. The average price for a gallon in Tulsa right now is $3.32 and some gas stations are near $3. But, gas is still about 50 cents more expensive than this same time last year.
TULSA, OK
okstate.edu

Graphic novel and curriculum address Oklahoma’s past

Media Contact: Bonnie Cain-Wood | Manager, Communication Services of University Libraries | 405-744-7331 | bonnie.cain@okstate.edu. "Chilocco Indian School: A Generational Story," a graphic novel written by Julie Pearson-Little Thunder with art and graphic direction from Johnnie Diacon and Jerry Bennett, is now available for free download. The novel was produced by the OSU Library’s Oklahoma Oral History Research Program in collaboration with the Chilocco National Alumni Association.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
News On 6

3 Oklahomans Advance In Hooch Pod Chili Cook-Off Competition

Some of the best chili makers went head-to-head in a state championship this weekend. The annual "Hooch Pod Chili Cook-off" took place at American Legion Post 1, just east of Downtown Tulsa. Organizers say the cook-off had a great turnout with this year's two-day event, including at least 35 cooks...
TULSA, OK
KTEN.com

Oklahoma troopers getting big pay hike

(KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has announced a big pay hike for Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers. "I promised that we would provide law enforcement officers with competitive pay, and we got that one done," the Republican governor said on Tuesday. "Troopers of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are getting a 30 percent pay increase."
OKLAHOMA STATE
easttexasradio.com

Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother

Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy