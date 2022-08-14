Read full article on original website
Explore Oklahoma’s Forgotten Underwater Ghost Town
Just about every time Southwest Oklahoma enters a deep drought, there's a lake north of Altus that gets so low you can explore the remnants of an old ghost town that normally lies beneath the water line. The story is a little odd, but these are the facts. As the...
KTUL
Power restored after nearly 10,000 Green Country residents went without
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- There are over 9,000 without power in northeastern Oklahoma. There are nearly 8,000 without power in east Tulsa into the Inola area. To see updates concerning outages, visit the outage map.
KFOR
The cold front hits Oklahoma knocking temperatures down!
The cold front is moving south into southern Oklahoma this morning! Mostly cloudy skies, north winds and much cooler temps behind the front! Temps will be some 20 degrees cooler compared to yesterday! Also a few showers possible today.
KFOR
Heat Advisory has been issued for portions of Oklahoma including OKC Metro today!
Good Morning! A Heat Advisory is going for central and eastern OK thru 7 PM this evening. The hour by hour temp forecast shows highs in the low 100s for much of the state including OKC. The feels like temp slightly higher near 105 in OKC. A cold front arrives tonight with cooler temps and scattered showers / t’storms. The heaviest rain ends Wednesday AM but clouds and some lighter showers will linger Wednesday afternoon. Clouds and some rain will keep temps down with highs only 70s and 80s and a north wind on Wednesday. After a hotter weekend a secondary surge of cooler air with increasing storm chances arrives Monday thru Wednesday of next week. Fingers crossed!
KFOR
Heat dome to move from Oklahoma soon
Heat and increasing humidity will be a problem into early this work week before relief arrives. Look for highs above 100 each afternoon with lots of bright sunshine. The good news is that we are still on track for a cold front midweek which will bring slight rain chances and some cooler weather! We should see about a 30% chance of rain and middle to upper 80s, which will be a welcome relief.
KFOR
It’s another hot one and a Heat Advisory has been posted for portions of Oklahoma Monday!
Good morning! The heat is back with a brand new Heat Advisory for eastern Oklahoma today Monday from Noon to 8 PM. It’s going to be very hot across the entire state but the humidity is higher to the east with actual temps near 100 and feels like temps 105-110! The good news is that we are tracking a cold front that arrives Tuesday evening with a chance for scattered t’storms and cooler weather behind the front Wednesday and Thursday! It gets hot again by this next weekend but the there’s a significant change in the pattern showing for next week. Cooler temps and possibly some widespread rainfall is possible depending on how this pattern plays out. Watching!
Would You Move Out of Colorado to Live in This Oklahoma Castle?
We all know that the price of real estate in Colorado is not cheap. In fact, the average price per square foot of living space in Colorado is approximately $289 as of June 2022 according to St. Louis Fed. High prices have led some Coloradans to flee the state in...
KXII.com
The Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma offers free help to anyone experiencing domestic violence
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - At the Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma, director Kathy Manning said their shelter, services and 24 hour crisis line are totally anonymous. Manning said in Oklahoma, there is a shelter nearby no matter where you live. If it’s an hour away, she said they can help with transportation.
kosu.org
Hot air balloons take flight over Oklahoma for FireLake Fireflight Balloon Festival's fifth year
“The Vice-Chairwoman, Mrs. Capps, always had a vision to bring a big family-friendly event here to Citizen Potawatomi Nation,” said Kelley Francen, who has served on the committee for this festival since it began. “She's always been fascinated with hot air balloons. And so the idea was kind of: hey, let's have a hot air balloon festival here.”
KOCO
Exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to state
OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to the state. Monday marks one year since the fall of Kabul. KOCO 5 talked with a local organization about continued efforts to make Oklahoma feel like home. Toys, shoes and clothes are...
News On 6
Oklahoma Gas Prices Continue To Decline
The price of gas in Tulsa has dropped more than 70 cents since July. The average price for a gallon in Tulsa right now is $3.32 and some gas stations are near $3. But, gas is still about 50 cents more expensive than this same time last year.
okstate.edu
Graphic novel and curriculum address Oklahoma’s past
Media Contact: Bonnie Cain-Wood | Manager, Communication Services of University Libraries | 405-744-7331 | bonnie.cain@okstate.edu. "Chilocco Indian School: A Generational Story," a graphic novel written by Julie Pearson-Little Thunder with art and graphic direction from Johnnie Diacon and Jerry Bennett, is now available for free download. The novel was produced by the OSU Library’s Oklahoma Oral History Research Program in collaboration with the Chilocco National Alumni Association.
News On 6
3 Oklahomans Advance In Hooch Pod Chili Cook-Off Competition
Some of the best chili makers went head-to-head in a state championship this weekend. The annual "Hooch Pod Chili Cook-off" took place at American Legion Post 1, just east of Downtown Tulsa. Organizers say the cook-off had a great turnout with this year's two-day event, including at least 35 cooks...
KOCO
Oklahoma mother goes viral for showing how she plans to keep 5-year-old son safe in school
MCALESTER, Okla. — As students across the state head back to the classroom, one Oklahoma mother went viral because of a video showing her plan to keep her son safe. Cassie Walton of McAlester posted a video to TikTok showing her putting her 5-year-old son through a makeshift active-shooter drill. As of Monday afternoon, the video has around 7 million views.
‘I thought I was being punked’: Local pest control specialist offers free bed bug extermination to struggling family
A Warr Acres family is over the moon Monday as a bed bug issue they've been struggling with for almost a year is starting to come to a close, thanks to an offer of free extermination from a local pest control specialist.
Farmer’s Almanac: How bad will winter be in Oklahoma?
After a long, blistering-hot summer and 2021's winter fuel crisis, many are wondering what Winter 2022-23 will bring.
Free math tutoring offered for Oklahoma middle schoolers
As kids start back to school, families can register their students for free, high-dosage tutoring in mathematics.
KOCO
75-year-old woman dies after vehicle collides with train in eastern Oklahoma
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 75-year-old woman died after her vehicle collided with a train Monday afternoon in eastern Oklahoma. Around 12:30 p.m., a woman was driving a Ford Escape on Creager Road just west of Alt-U.S. 75 near Beggs when the vehicle collided with a train. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma troopers getting big pay hike
(KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has announced a big pay hike for Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers. "I promised that we would provide law enforcement officers with competitive pay, and we got that one done," the Republican governor said on Tuesday. "Troopers of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are getting a 30 percent pay increase."
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother
Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
