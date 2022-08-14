The Jamestown Police Department says it has been receiving an increased amount of complaints regarding a "Jamestown new york sales" Facebook group. According to police, there have been numerous posts regarding a white male serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Jamestown, a young girl wandering around in pajamas, a 12-year-old missing girl, various job postings, and even fake houses for rent. Police say these posts are not real. The department has tried to report the posts and the groups to Facebook, but they still remain up, and it advises people who see any of these posts to report them.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO