d9and10sports.com
2022-23 Player Profile: Lauren Davidson, DuBois Central Catholic Powered by Generational Wealth Management, Adam Jack, ChFC
LAUREN DAVIDSON – JUNIOR – DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC. Siblings: I have one sister – Lily Davidson. She is going into 8th grade at St. Francis School in Clearfield. She also plays softball. Social Media Handles: @_lauren_davidson_ (Instagram), Lauren Davidson (Facebook), laurendavi400 (Snapchat) 2021-22 Highlights: 1. My first...
d9and10sports.com
2022-23 Player Profile: Shyann Rulander, Warren Powered by Generational Wealth Management, Adam Jack, ChFC
SHYANN RULANDER – SENIOR – WARREN. Sports Played: Cross Country and Track/ lettered 3 times in cross country and twice in track (missed a year due to Covid) 2021-22 Highlights: Made it to cross country states with Katie Beyer in my Junior year. 5k pr- 20:26 (junior year)/ 3200m pr- 11:54 (junior year)/ 1600m pr- 5:31 (junior year)
3 arrests stem from Outlaw Music Festival at Darien Lake
All three people were given court appearance tickets for the afternoon of September 16.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Police Warn Public About Fake Posts from Facebook Group
The Jamestown Police Department says it has been receiving an increased amount of complaints regarding a "Jamestown new york sales" Facebook group. According to police, there have been numerous posts regarding a white male serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Jamestown, a young girl wandering around in pajamas, a 12-year-old missing girl, various job postings, and even fake houses for rent. Police say these posts are not real. The department has tried to report the posts and the groups to Facebook, but they still remain up, and it advises people who see any of these posts to report them.
Two victims recovering after Sunday evening Jamestown shooting
The pair's injuries were non-life-threatening and they are in stable condition.
explorejeffersonpa.com
PSP Clearfield to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint This Month
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clearfield-based State Police will be participating in a DUI checkpoint during the month of August. The checkpoint will take place throughout the coverage area of PSP Clearfield. It will focus on removing drug and alcohol impaired drivers from the highways of the Commonwealth. The...
wesb.com
Two Olean Woman Charged in Assault
Two Olean women were charged after an assault case on Thursday. New York State Police charged 29-year-old Kimber J. Ellis and 28-year-old Desiree D. Nunn with third-degree assault. They were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
erienewsnow.com
County Fair Crowds Love 'Oakley the Tree Man'
The Warren County Fair has concluded and carnival lovers must wait until next summer for another week of fun at the fairgrounds. However, visitors to this year's event are probably still in awe after meeting Oakley the Tree Man. He's a 12-foot tall, walking, talking tree who fills people with delight everywhere he goes, especially children.
wnynewsnow.com
Woman Hurt Following Motorcycle Accident Near Kennedy
KENNEDY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 65-year-old West Valley woman was hurt following a motorcycle accident near Kennedy. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Waterboro Hill Road in the Town of Town of Ellington. Following an investigation, deputies report...
Campbell man arrested for attacking, choking deputy
CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Campbell man has been arrested after the Sheriff’s Office said he attacked and choked a deputy last week. Kris Calkins, 50, was arrested on August 10 by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the attack. The Sheriff’s Office said Calkins intentionally attacked, choked, and injured a deputy who […]
chautauquatoday.com
Wendel Appoints Ashville Resident as New County DPF Director
Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel has announced the appointment of Ashville resident Timothy Card as the county's new Director of Public Facilities. Card will begin his new position on September 6th, replacing former DPF Director Brad Bentley, who resigned in December 2021. Since 1990, Card has worked for the Town...
chautauquatoday.com
wesb.com
Olean Man Charged in Weapon Assault
An Olean man was charged after a weapon assault Friday. New York State Police charged 39-year-old Frank B. Cole with criminal possession of a weapon and felony assault. The charges stem from a reported assault early Aug. 4.
Clearfield Area School District struggling to fill positions
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Clearfield Area School District is struggling to fill paraprofessional and food service jobs. The school district is looking to fill five cafeteria positions and roughly 11 full and part-time paraprofessional positions. These positions focus on personal care and classroom assistance. An application can be found here. Applicants can address […]
Police looking for missing person in Tioga County
Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say a 51-year-old man was reported missing around 7:20 p.m. Aug. 8. Jody Nudd, of Pheasant Hill Road in Delmar Township, is believed to be in the Wellsboro area. Police say Nudd is a white male, 5'7" tall with blue eyes. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.
wesb.com
Bradford Man Arrested After Knife Threats
A Bradford man was arrested after making threats with a knife Wednesday. Bradford City police were called to a break-in on South Center Street and charged Ernest Lavern Lathrop Jr. with simple assault and terroristic threats with intent the intent to terrorize another. Lathrop allegedly had been sitting on his...
Canisteo woman arrested for animal cruelty
CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — A Canisteo woman was arrested earlier this month on several animal cruelty charges, according to the Canisteo Police Department. Samantha Marble, 26, was arrested on August 12, 2022, after an investigation by the Canisteo Police Department and Canisteo Town Dog Control Officer for complaints of animal cruelty towards a dog. Police […]
wnynewsnow.com
Two Charged Following Overnight Shooting In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two men are in police custody following a reported shooting in Jamestown overnight. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with Jamestown Police responded to 810 Washington Street for a reported gunshot complaint. They detained a male suspect, identified as 35-year-old Joshua Hammer at the scene.
fox8tv.com
Body Pulled from Susquehanna River in Curwensville
Authorities in Clearfield County are investigating after a body was pulled from the Susquehanna River in Curwensville over the weekend. Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed that the body, which was discovered Friday, was that of a juvenile male. Shaffer-Snyder says that an autopsy was conducted over the weekend and...
