ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Has Now Banned Certain Types Of Toy Guns

New York just banned certain imitation guns. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the legislation today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The new law requires the guns to be easily identified as toys or imitations to prevent them from being used to commit crimes. It also allows law enforcement to identify them should they be used in a threatening situation. Gov. Hochul said,
POLITICS
fox5ny.com

Polio has been circulating in NYC area for months: CDC

NEW YORK - According to a new report from the CDC, polio has been lurking in New York State for several months. On Tuesday, the agency confirmed samples from Rockland and Orange County showing that the virus was around as early as April of 2022. Just last week, New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

New York State Wants To Ban These 6 Things

New York is no stranger to banning various things that can potentially be harmful, whether to people, the environment or safety. Like it or not, our state legislature is constantly coming up with bills to stop or regulate the use of certain things. If certain legislators have their way, New York will ban the following 6 things:
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Food#Bureau Of Prisons#Long Island
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY State investigates House of Mercy following fatal stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State is investigating a homeless shelter in Rochester that shut down a week ago after a resident was killed and another was injured during a brutal stabbing incident. Those left homeless after the horrific crime have been lingering outside the building, waiting for the...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Frozen Pizzas Being Recalled In New York State Due To Metal Pieces

Another day, another food recall. An Illinois-based company is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza due to metal contaminants, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, located in Woodridge is recalling frozen meat pizzas that were produced on June 6, 2022.
96.1 The Breeze

A Capri Sun Warning For New York Parents

The summer is starting to fade away and the new school year is starting to creep in. Moms and dads may be ready for the regular school routine to take over the chaos of the busy summer. As we see the days get shorter and the cooler air come in, it is time to prepare for what happens next. But if you are stocking up the pantry or fridge for the back-to-school lunches and snacks, there is a new warning.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
fox5ny.com

'Credible threat' made against Homeland Security agents following Trump raid

DALLAS, Texas - Federal law enforcement officials say a ‘credible threat’ has been made against Homeland Security agents working internationally following the FBI executing a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's estate in Florida. Lester Hayes Jr., the special agent in charge of Homeland Security investigations in...
DALLAS, TX
police1.com

Off-duty LEOs barred from carrying concealed firearms at N.Y. state fair

ALBANY, N.Y. — Off-duty police officers will no longer be allowed to carry concealed firearms at the New York State Fair this year. The policy change, according to MidHudsonNews.com, was sent out in a department memo on the heels of the annual event taking place from August 24 to September 5. Previously, off-duty officers have been permitted to carry concealed firearms with valid credentials. On-duty officers at the state fair will still be allowed to carry and display their firearms.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
cnycentral.com

'World of Horses' exhibit to make a return to the New York State Fair

GEDDES, N.Y. — Fairgoers at this year's Great New York State Fair will have a chance to learn about the lives and needs of horses at the newly revived 'World of Horses' exhibit, organizers said. In cooperation with SaddleUpNY!, World of Horses will provide training and education to fairgoers,...
SYRACUSE, NY
fox5ny.com

Hochul on Rushdie attack

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday condemned the attack on lauded writer Salman Rushdie at a lecture in the state. "But I will tell you right now, as your governor, New York state will always stand up to protect freedom of expression, freedom of speech, and we condemn the cowardly attack on Salman Rushdie. And we condemn any individual or any group that dare violate the sanctity of a place like Chautauqua or to an attempt an assassination on a world leader. That cannot happen in New York." (By The Associated Press via Governor's Office Video)
POLITICS
flackbroadcasting.com

75th edition of the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days is "nearly sold out"

BOONVILLE- Earlier this spring, Woodsmen's Field Days event coordinator and spokesperson Phyllis White told us she expected a down year for vendor turnout at the 75th anniversary edition this summer. Based on a two-year hiatus from COVID, White had heard numerous reports from vendors about low inventory and high uncertainty...
BOONVILLE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York Governor Says “More Money Coming” to Struggling Families

There are people across New York State that are still being deeply affected by the pandemic of the last two-plus years. Some of the people most affected? Families. Governor Hochul announced this week that relief is coming to "struggling families." What exactly does that mean? If it's money, where is NYS getting the money from and how soon can people expect to see it?

Comments / 0

Community Policy