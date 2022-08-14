Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump Labeled a 'Flight' Risk After Saying FBI Took His Passports
Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform Monday that the FBI "stole" the passports, one of which he said was expired, during the Mar-a-Lago raid.
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
BBC
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: India's 'share market king' dies at 62
Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who made a fortune trading in stocks, has died at 62. The cause of his death has not been confirmed yet. Often called India's Warren Buffett, Jhunjhunwala had a net worth of around $5.8 billion, according to Forbes. He was part of a generation of investors...
TechCrunch
Kickstarter sent password reset emails to millions of users, but didn’t tell anyone why
The emails, seen by TechCrunch, tells users that Kickstarter is “simplifying its login process” and urges users to “set a new password for your Kickstarter account.” The emails offered no further explanation as to why Kickstarter was asking users to reset their credentials and there is no mention of the mass password reset on Kickstarter’s website or social feeds.
RELATED PEOPLE
CoinDesk
US Fed Reminds Banks to Check for Legal Permissibility Before Offering Crypto-Related Services
The U.S. Federal Reserve published an open letter Tuesday directing Fed-supervised banks to make sure they check first that any crypto-related activities they want to undertake are legally allowed. The letter, signed by Director of Supervision and Regulation Michael Gibson and Director of Consumer and Community Affairs Eric Belsky, opened...
TechCrunch
TikTok launches an in-app US midterms Elections Center, shares plan to fight misinformation
The new feature will allow users to access state-by-state election information, including details on how to register to vote, how to vote by mail, how to find your polling place and more, provided by TikTok partner NASS (the National Association of Secretaries of State). TikTok also newly partnered with Ballotpedia to allow users to see who’s on their ballot, and is working with various voting assistance programs — including the Center for Democracy in Deaf America (for deaf voters), the Federal Voting Assistance Program (overseas voting), the Campus Vote Project (students) and Restore Your Vote (people with past convictions) — to provide content for specific groups. The AP will continue to provide the latest election results in the Elections Center.
TechCrunch
How Snipd is using AI to ‘unlock knowledge’ in podcasts
But as the big platforms lock horns in the hunt for podcasting riches, smaller players continue to arrive on the scene with their own ideas on how they can advance the podcast medium for creators and consumers alike. One of these is Snipd, a Swiss startup building a podcast app...
TechCrunch
TikTok launches new ad solutions with smarter targeting and amplified product discovery
The new Video Shopping Ads allow advertisers to highlight one or more products in their in-feed video ads in a way that amplifies product discovery and purchase intent. TikTok says video Shopping Ads provide dynamic experiences based on the shopper’s intent to purchase, with smart targeting and optimized ad delivery. Video Shopping Ads essentially put brands’ shoppable videos in front of users who are more likely to buy them. The ads will also automatically create a landing page to better determine a user’s intent to purchase. Video Shopping Ads are currently available to select advertisers for beta testing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Venue raises $4M from Accel and the CEOs of Slack, Remote and SquareSpace to give teamwide video meetings a new breath of life
But for those who use Zoom, Google’s Meet, Microsoft’s Teams or something else, you’ll know that they still lack in certain scenarios. Today a startup called Venue, built to plug one of those gaps — larger team meetings — is setting out its stall to compete, with a video conferencing platform that brings in a host of personalization and other features from consumer communication apps to make it more engaging. These include emoji bursts, the ability to set background music and backgrounds, easy tools to share videos and other media, gifs and multifunctional control panels that mimic those that appear in streaming platforms like Twitch.
BBC
UK to cut import taxes from some of world's poorest countries
The UK is to cut import taxes on hundreds more products from some of the world's poorest countries to boost trade links. The Developing Countries Trading Scheme comes into force in January and builds on a scheme the UK was first part of while a member of the European Union.
TechCrunch
Social investment platform eToro to acquire fintech startup Gatsby for $50M
Israel-based eToro told TechCrunch this week that it just received approval from FINRA, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, to move forward with the acquisition. The company first filed for regulatory approval in December of 2021. Jeff Myers and Ryan Belanger-Saleh co-founded Gatsby, a commission-free options and stock-trading app aimed at...
TechCrunch
YouTube may launch a channel store for streaming services, report says
As reported by the Wall Street Journal, sources say the company has been working on its channel store for 18 months and plans to roll out the offering this fall. YouTube is apparently in talks with several entertainment companies and is discussing sharing subscription revenue with streaming partners. The company...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Klarna founder to launch new ‘Nobel Prize for Impact’
Now, a Klarna founder plans to create what he calls a “Nobel Prize for Impact”. Niklas Adalberth co-founded Klarna in 2005 but left in 2015 and established the Norrsken Foundation in 2016, contributing $20 million to the launch and an additional $62 million in 2017. Now, the organization’s...
TechCrunch
Reddit launches a new developer portal to give third-party apps and bots a boost
Any Redditor knows that the best thing about Reddit is bearing witness to the strange and occasionally brilliant stuff that the community itself comes up with — and the company is well aware of that too. The new portal will offer tools and other resources to empower devs to...
TechCrunch
How Typewise got into YC after pivoting to b2b productivity
Typewise won a spot in YC (and its standard $500k backing) after pivoting to fully focus on the b2b market — aiming to serve demand for typing productivity gains in areas like customer service and sales, per co-founder David Eberle. “Last year we realized where this makes most sense,”...
CNBC
Trump-linked SPAC Digital World Acquisition postpones earnings report after seeking to delay merger
Digital World Acquisition Group, the SPAC that plans to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group, requested a delay for its earnings report. The delay comes amidst a probe into the SPAC for violating securities regulations. The SPAC is also pushing to delay the merger with TMTG a year from...
TechCrunch
Startup yachts, Adam Neumann and wait what year is it again?
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Natasha took over Equity Monday this week alongside Grace, as Alex enjoys some always-deserved vacation. Thankfully, there was way too much to get into. So much so that I recommend you listening to this podcast immediately before a whole news cycle breaks.
TechCrunch
Dear Sophie: How do I get an O-1 visa to freelance on web3 projects?
“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
TechCrunch
How a16z’s investment into Adam Neumann further solidifies the ‘concrete ceiling’
Adam Neumann, the infamous entrepreneur behind WeWork, raised a stunning $350 million from Andreessen Horowitz for a yet-to-launch real estate company called Flow. The investment gave Neumann’s latest venture a more than $1 billion valuation, as reported by The New York Times, and came amid what is supposed to be an investor pullback in a bear market.
Record percentage of adults around the world say children will be worse off financially than their parents
Across the globe, a median of 70% of adults believe children will face more economic struggles than their parents did, according to a study conducted by the Pew Research Center. Between sky-high inflation and crushing housing costs, a record percentage of parents are concerned about their children’s financial well-being.
KIDS・
Comments / 0