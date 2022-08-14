ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula

At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Firefighters extinguish fire in detached garage in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A detached garage caught on fire in Great Falls Tuesday night. Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a press release crews were able to quickly manage the fire, located on Nineteenth Avenue Northwest; however, there was a big overhaul--crews needed to make sure the fire was totally out.
Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana

When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
Cascade County Sheriff IDs victims in 3 recent motorcycle crashes

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade County Sheriff's Office is identifying victims Monday in three separate fatal motorcycle crashes that happened recently. The first crash happened July 11 near the intersection of River Drive North and 25th Street. Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said in a release a man identified...
On Thursday, August 11, there was a vehicle crash at Central Avenue West and Vaughn Road.

Monday, July 11, 2022 a single vehicle motorcycle crash near the intersection of River Drive North and 25th Street. Shane Tuttle was riding a motorcycle driving West Bound on River Drive North when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway which resulted in a crash. Shane suffered from (cause of death) several blunt force trauma injuries as a result of the crash. The manner of death was an accident.
Bringing the Energy: Tchida's Bison off to Good Start at Practice

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Today we go "crosstown" to the other side of the Electric City for a season preview. Here’s the 3 and out for the Bison of Great Falls High. Although this will be his 2nd go as the head coach of a football program, Tchida spent the last 6 years as an assistant at Great Falls High, and is ready to see what he and his staff can do with the Bison.
Triplett and His Huskies Taking it One Game at a Time

BELT, Mont. - today we took a trip just outside the Electric City to preview another team you can get excited for this 2022 season. Here’s your "3 & Out" for the Belt Huskies. Number 1: No Time Like the Present. Matt Triplett probably had aspirations to become a...
