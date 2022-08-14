ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkinsburg, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman shot in leg in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating after a woman was shot in Homestead Monday night. Emergency dispatchers were notified of the shooting in the 1200 block of Sarah Street, near McLean Playground, around 10:31 p.m. When first responders arrived, they found a woman who had been shot...
HOMESTEAD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Man stabbed in workplace dispute in Pittsburgh

A man was stabbed Monday afternoon in a workplace dispute with a co-worker in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood, city police said. The man was reported hospitalized in critical condition with a stab wound in the abdomen, Pittsburgh police said. The man, who was not identified, was found around noon in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkinsburg, PA
Wilkinsburg, PA
Crime & Safety
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man charged in deadly crash in North Versailles turns himself into police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest has been made in a deadly crash that took place in North Versailles in March.Shamar Roach, 24, of Glassport, turned himself into police on Monday.Police say he struck a Dodge Caravan and the driver, 59-year-old John Semenko, was killed.Investigators determined that Roach was driving upwards of 90 miles per hour just prior to the crash, where the speed limit is 40 miles per hour, according to the criminal complaint.Investigators also say that toxicology reports show Roach was under the influence of THC and alcohol at the time of the crash.Roach is facing numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle, DUI, reckless endangerment, and traffic violations.He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for later this month. 
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man in critical condition after stabbing at Pittsburgh rehab center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after an argument between coworkers led to a stabbing at a rehab center in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood.Dispatchers confirmed the stabbing at a rehab center on Frankstown Avenue around noon Monday. Investigators said the victim had a fight with his coworker, who allegedly stabbed him before running. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition with multiple stab wounds to his stomach.Police are still investigating. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man found shot to death in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. The incident happened in the 7100 block of Everton Street around 6:20 p.m. Sunday. Police found a man in the stairwell of an apartment building. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner's office...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtae.com

Two-car crash knocks down pole on Pittsburgh's North Side

A portion of North Avenue on Pittsburgh's North Side was shut down Wednesday morning following a two-car crash, which took out a light pole. The accident happened near the corner of North Avenue and Federal Street around 7:40 a.m. Witnesses told police that a vehicle traveling at a high rate...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

71-year-old man found dead in Hempfield home after fire extinguished

A 71-year-old Hempfield man was found dead inside his home Monday after firefighters extinguished a blaze, according to the Westmoreland County coroner. Witnesses reported smoke and flames at the mobile home on Ferens Lane around 4:30 a.m., according to the coroner. Thomas H. Smith was found inside the home on a private lane off Route 136, near the village of Darragh. He was pronounced dead nearly three hours after the initial call to 911.
WPXI Pittsburgh

“Heartbroken”: Local family looking for answers 3 years after Hill District murder

PITTSBURGH — On Aug.15, 2019, 21-year-old Terrance Jones was murdered. “Heartbroken, I don’t know what to say,” said Aletha Gray, Jones’s mother. Aug. 15, 2022, marks three years since 21-year-old Terrance jones was gunned down in an apartment stairwell on Chauncy Drive in the Hill District. According to police, on the night of the shooting there may have been multiple witnesses, but no one has come forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

ChildLine report leads to new charges against man convicted in 2020 of inappropriate contact with child

A Monroeville man on probation for corruption of a minor in a 2020 case was issued a summons last week from Allegheny Township police on similar charges. Guerau Bernat Cabrera, 44, of the 3800 block of Northern Pike in Monroeville was charged Aug. 8 by township police with a misdemeanor count of indecent assault and harassment in connection with an incident police said occurred in December 2019, according to a criminal complaint.
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 accused drug traffickers charged after busts in Wilkinsburg, Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three people are facing charges after agents seized more than $217,000 worth of drugs from Wilkinsburg and the Hill District, prosecutors announced Tuesday. The state attorney general's office said during the investigation that began in May 2021, investigators learned ringleader William Ely supplied roughly 150 bricks of heroin/fentanyl a week to Jaylon Brock and Tony Burnsworth, two mid-level dealers who then sold roughly 7,500 doses in Pittsburgh and Somerset County.When law enforcement raided Ely's home in Wilkinsburg and stash house in the Hill District, the attorney general's office said they found 80 grams of fentanyl/heroin, nearly 800 grams of cocaine, a kilo press for bulk packaging, more than $130,000 in cash and two guns.The investigation led agents to two additional locations in the Hill District where they said they seized nearly 300 grams of fentanyl, about 19 grams of cocaine and over $10,000 in cash. Ely, Brock and Burnsworth are facing multiple charges, including possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and corrupt organization. Ely was also charged for illegally possessing a firearm.    
WILKINSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh man ID'd in North Braddock shooting

A man who was killed in a Sunday evening shooting in North Braddock has been identified. Leonard S. Morris-Graham, 29, of Pittsburgh, died at 9:44 p.m., according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Morris-Graham was shot in the chest and abdomen about 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of...
PITTSBURGH, PA

