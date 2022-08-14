Read full article on original website
Rockford man arrested after fleeing police twice
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man possessing over four grams of cocaine was taken into custody after fleeing police twice. Rockford Police SCOPE officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of Hawthorne and Larson Avenues around 12:10 a.m. on Thursday, according to the department. The vehicle fled the scene at a high rate […]
Rockford 15-year-old with loaded gun arrested
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old from Rockford is in Juvenile Detention after a loaded handgun was found on him. Rockford Police SCOPE officers responded to the 2700 block of Broadway around 8:55 p.m. Thursday for a report of suspicious persons near Broadway Food and Liquor, according to the department. Officers found two people matching […]
Three arrested during festival in Mendota over the weekend
Police in Mendota arrested three people during two incidents at the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival over the weekend. On Saturday morning at around 2:30, police arrested 23-year-old Myron T. Lesley, of Mendota, and charged him with aggravated battery to a peace officer. Police say it happened in the 800 block of Main Street during the festival. Also arrested was 49-year-old Jennifer L. Lesley, of Mendota. She's charged with domestic battery. Both Myron and Jennifer Lesley were taken to the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa.
Mendota Police make early morning arrests
Trouble seems to like the wee hours. Early Saturday in Mendota, 23-year old Myron Lesley and 49-year old Jennifer Lesley were arrested by city police in the 800 block of Main street. Jennifer was charged with domestic battery. Myron was cited with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Both are in the county jail. It was not specified how the two are related.
WATCH: Truck catches fire, explodes on interstate near Highway 51
BURKE, Wis. — A truck caught fire and exploded on the interstate near Highway 51 late Friday morning; it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash or fire. Dane County dispatchers said the call first came in just before 11 a.m. as a vehicle that was smoking after hitting the median on westbound I-39/90/94, between highways 51...
44-year-old man found dead in cell at Winnebago County jail
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An inmate death investigation is underway by the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force at the request of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. Around 9 p.m., Tuesday Christian K. Littrell, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell. Correctional staff attempted lifesaving efforts and Littrell was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
