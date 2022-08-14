Read full article on original website
Who is Salman Rushdie and why is he controversial?
Sir Salman Rushdie is an author known for writing The Satanic Verses, a book deemed by Iran as being blasphemous to Islam.Yesterday (August 12), Mr Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and abdomen on stage at the Chautauqua Institution as he prepared to deliver a lecture.After winning the Booker Prize in 1981, Mr Rushdie went on to write one of the most controversial books in recent literary history, The Satanic Verse, which immediately saw angry demonstrations.Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa in 1989 with a $3 million bounty ordering Muslims to kill the author.Sign up to our free newsletters here. Read More Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New YorkSalman Rushdie’s suspected attacker named as 24-year-old Hadi MatarSalman Rushdie: New York governor praises police officer who helped author
“You Are Next”: J.K.Rowling Receives Death Threat From Supporter Of Salman Rushdie’s Alleged Attacker
Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has received a public threat from an Iran-backing extremist, following her denunciation of yesterday’s attack on fellow British author Salman Rushdie. Rowling – who has previously been targeted by some trans activists for her beliefs on gender – had published a post expressing her horror at the attempt on Rushdie’s life, when one responder threatened her harm. Rowling wrote on Friday night, “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” Meer Asif Aziz, described in his Twitter bio as ‘student, social activist, political activist and research activist’ responded, “Don’t worry you are next.” .@TwitterSupport any chance...
Mom of Rushdie Stabbing Suspect Says She’ll Never Speak to Him Again
The mother of the man accused of leaping onstage to attack author Salman Rushdie condemned her son on Sunday, saying he was responsible for his own actions and that his family would be moving on “without him.”Born Muslim in Lebanon, Silvana Fardos has been in the U.S. for more than 25 years, she told the Daily Mail. She’d never heard of Salman Rushdie before getting a frantic phone call from her daughter on Friday, she said.“I never read any of his books,” the 46-year-old told the paper. “I didn’t know that such a writer even exists. I had no knowledge...
Mother of Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect says he ‘changed’ after Middle East trip
The mother of the 24-year-old suspect accused of attempting to murder Sir Salman Rushdie says the man "changed" from being a "popular, loving son" to a "moody introvert" after visiting the Middle East in 2018. Sir Salman, 75, was stabbed nearly 10 times, including in the neck and the abdomen, on Friday by a man who rushed onto the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in New York. His novel The Satanic Verses, considered blasphemous by some Islamist leaders, has drawn death threats for decades, including a fatwa from Iran’s former spiritual leader Ayatollah Ruhollah...
What Is Salman Rushdie’s Net Worth in 2022?
Salman Rushdie is known for his controversial works, and he's made a lot of money over the years. Here's more about his infamous writings and net worth.
What is a fatwa and why did Iran issue one against Salman Rushdie in 1989?
Sir Salman Rushdie, the acclaimed British-Indian novelist, was attacked on Friday at a planned lecture in western New York. A male assailant reportedly stormed the stage and stabbed the writer, who was airlifted to hospital.The attacker has reportedly been detained by police. No official motive has been ascribed to the assault, but it may be related to a long-running controversy over Rushdie’s 1988 novel, The Satanic Verses, which has provoked numerous threats against the author’s life.On 14 February, 1989, Irananian religious leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa (legal opinion), calling on "all brave Muslims" to kill the writer...
Salman Rushdie event moderator recounts stabbing attack
Henry Reese was on stage with Salman Rushdie when Rushdie was brutally stabbed. He talks with Brian Stelter about why attacks on free expression must be rejected by all.
Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing
NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who spent years in hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him because of his writing, was stabbed in the neck and torso onstage at a lecture in New York state on Friday and airlifted to a hospital, police said.
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed in the neck while on stage in New York
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was stabbed Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York, authorities said. Rushdie "suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck, and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital," state police said in a statement.The suspect was taken into custody by a state trooper assigned to the event, police said. Rushdie was in surgery Friday afternoon, his agent confirmed to CBS News.An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin attacking Rushdie...
Iranian Newspaper Praises Salman Rushdie’s Attacker
Iranian newspapers have celebrated the attack on Salman Rushdie with the Kayhan newspaper—whose editor-in-chief is appointed by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei—sending his assailant “a thousand bravos.”Rushdie, who has been the subject of a fatwa by Iran since 1989 following the publication of his novel The Satanic Verses, is on a ventilator and at risk of losing an eye after he was stabbed at a literary event in western New York. Iran’s government is yet to comment on the attack but several of its newspapers have applauded the suspect, who police have identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar from Fairview, New...
From 2002: Salman Rushdie on life after fatwa
After the 1988 publication of the novel "The Satanic Verses," which Muslim fundamentalists were convinced insulted Islam, the Ayatollah Khomeini issued an order than author Salman Rushdie be executed. He lived for nine years under threat of being killed. In this interview originally broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning" on September 29, 2002, Rushdie talked with correspondent Martha Teichner about the battle over freedom of thought in Islam and the "enriching jumble" of his past that has inspired his books; his 1999 move to New York City; and the problem of becoming "famous for the wrong thing."
Salman Rushdie stabbing: Iran denies involvement and says author himself is to blame for attack
Iran has denied any involvement in the New York stabbing of Sir Salman Rushdie, arguing that only the author and his supporters are to be blamed for the attack.Sir Salman, who has been receiving death threats for his novel The Satanic Verses, was stabbed nearly 10 times, including in the neck and the abdomen, on Friday by a man who rushed onto the stage as the author was preparing to deliver a lecture.Although the 75-year-old author has been taken off a ventilator, he remains in critical condition after suffering liver damage and severed nerves in an arm and an...
Salman Rushdie attack: details emerge about New Jersey suspect
Details have begun to slowly emerge about Hadi Matar, the man who has been charged with the attempted murder of the author Salman Rushdie. Matar, 24, was arrested on Friday after allegedly storming the stage of a literary event in New York and stabbing Rushdie as he prepared to speak. Rushdie’s agent said the novelist suffered stab wounds to his arm and liver in the attack, would probably lose an eye and couldn’t speak because he had been put on a ventilator.
