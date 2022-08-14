ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner identifies man killed in Chatham fire

By Bradley Zimmerman
 3 days ago

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Corner has released the name of a man who died in a fire in Chatham on Friday.

Jim Allmon identified the man as Lennis Knight, 76 of Chatham. Preliminary autopsy results indicated that Knight died from carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of smoke inhalation.

The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office, the Chatham Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal.

