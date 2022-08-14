ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Delaware Gazette

Meeting to focus on US Route 23

LEWIS CENTER — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a meeting regarding the Route 23 Connect study from noon-2 p.m. Aug. 25 in the Orange Township Hall, 1680 E. Orange Road. Readers will recall ODOT came up with six concepts (seven if you count doing nothing) to...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Downtown Hilton delays opening until September

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The new downtown Hilton is delaying its opening as new staff members are trained. The Hilton Columbus Downtown is now aiming for an early September grand opening, after previously announcing an Aug. 29 opening. General Manager Christian Coffin cited nailing down final details and staff training for the delay. “We are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Closure of the N. Poplar Street bike path parking lot announced by city officials

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The City of Chillicothe Utilities Director Brad Long announced today that the bike path parking lot on North Poplar Street will be closed. According to Long, the city’s utility department will be using the area to install a mobile pump. The pump will be used during the sewer repairs on E. Water and Watt Street.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
County
Delaware County, OH
County
Franklin County, OH
Delaware County, OH
Government
Franklin County, OH
Government
sciotovalleyguardian.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Pickaway Co. road closure

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Adkins Road will be closed until November for a bridge and culvert replacement project. According to the Pickaway County Engineer Department, the closure will be between Five Points Pike and Drummond Road. The replacement project is expected to be completed by November 4, 2022. Motorists...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Look inside: $1.5 million condo next to Goodale Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A little bit of history and a lot of posh combine into a $1.55 million listing price for a three-bedroom condominium across the street from Goodale Park. The home features a three-floor elevator, and there’s a whole-house sound system that includes the rooftop lounge with space for dining and park views. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Suspects drive into pond following high-speed pursuit

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies in Pickaway Counrt were involved in a pursuit shortly after midnight on Tuesday. According to reports, the driver of a box truck ran from law enforcement in the area of route 104 and Beth Page Blvd. The driver, deputies said, drove the vehicle into...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odot#Urban Construction#Franklin Counties#Tech Center Dr#I 270#Fall 2025
columbusmonthly.com

A Central Ohio Couple Finds Success With a Sunflower Farm in Heath

Letitia and Chris Powell thought their farming days were over after their children grew up and moved out. “We were supposed to downsize and buy an RV,” recalls Letitia. Instead, they began welcoming thousands of visitors to their 5-acre sunflower field, serving up sweet lemonade made with honey from the farm’s beehives, converting an 1890s barn into a wedding venue and raising grass-fed beef—all on their 22-acre farm in Heath.
HEATH, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

ATV accident sends one by medical helicopter in serious condition

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the 3900 block of Harris Station Road for an ATV accident Monday afternoon. According to initial reports, one person was injured in the accident. Medics arrived at the scene and found an individual suffering from a serious arm injury.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Your Radio Place

Shooting at Lazy River Lounge in Muskingum County on Sunday

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – A shooting was reported Sunday morning at the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road. The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident which happened around 2:00 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin County jail to eliminate in-person visits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
614now.com

New East Side Cajun restaurant planning September opening

A new spot for Cajun fare is coming to Bexley. Noahla Cajun Seafood, which is located at 2510 E. Main St. in the former home of Freshii, is planning to open in mid-September, according to owner Ting Jiang. An exact opening date hasn’t been announced yet. While Jiang stated...
BEXLEY, OH
wosu.org

Addressing homelessness in Columbus and across the country

The homelessness problem in America, according to The New York Times, has the makings of an acute crisis. Shelters across the country are seeing a surge in people needing help. Here in Columbus a homeless camp on the city’s East Side is facing eviction at the end of the month....
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

1808Delaware

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

1808Delaware shares the stories and news of Delaware County, Ohio.

 http://1808delaware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy