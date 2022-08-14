Related
Suspects throw gun, drugs out of vehicle in chase with deputy: EBRSO
Police capture Louisiana fugitive seen driving same truck allegedly used in burglaries
Suspects tossed gun, drugs from car during chase through Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge detectives seek tips in unsolved October 2013 murder
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deputies called to reported shooting on Southpark Drive
Satsuma man jailed, charged with 40 counts of video voyeurism
3 arrested on drug charges; 81-year-old arrested in domestic violence case
Man faces video voyeurism charges, Livingston Parish investigators say
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zachary man cited on alleged deer hunting violation; LDWF seizes deer meat, antlers
No leads in rape at Baton Rouge park; security increased
Investigation underway after reports of stolen mail
Police officer in Louisiana run over, dragged by driver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$1 million bond set for Livingston Parish man booked on 40 counts of video voyeurism
83-year-old Louisiana man accused of pointing gun at dog during neighbor dispute
Man shot at church after funeral service, Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office reports
Baton Rouge man convicted in shooting death of woman whose body was set on fire
3 teenagers injured in overnight shooting in Fairfields area, police say
EBRSO: Man allegedly shot brother in groin after verbal argument inside local home
Parts stolen from semi-trailer trucks at Port Allen business, suspect sought
Watch Lafayette Police Officers Heroically Lift Car Off of Fellow Cop After it Dragged Him Nearly 100 Yards
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 2