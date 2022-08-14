Read full article on original website
Fentanyl-related confiscations, deaths increasing in Montana
HELENA, Mont. - Fentanyl confiscations are on the way to becoming three times greater in 2022 than in 2021 in Montana, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced Tuesday. A release from the attorney general's office said so far in 2022, anti-drug task forces have confiscated 58 times more fentanyl than...
Montana DOC receives grant to combat the opioid epidemic in state prisons
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Corrections received a $780,000 grant to combat the opioid epidemic in the state and its prisons.
Several states reach agreement resolving allegations against Endo International PLC
HELENA, Mont. - Up to $450 million is being provided by opioid maker Endo International PLC, and its lenders, to states and local governments following a settlement. Montana is one of dozens of states that have reached an agreement in principle with Endo, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced in a release Wednesday.
Subject of multi-state police chase in Washington and Idaho sentenced to life in prison
Jesse Spitzer, the man who fled police for a week, leading them on a multi-state manhunt, was sentenced to life in prison Friday.
Montana Land Board votes to protect new wildlife area
BOZEMAN, MONT. - In a narrow vote, the Montana Land Board voted to approve the state's acquiring a small private parcel to be managed as part of the Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area.
Confidence in Kentucky real estate market continues to drop
(The Center Square) – A survey of Kentucky Realtors shows confidence in the state’s housing market is close to where it stood at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey of real estate professionals conducted last month by HousingIQ found 73% expect sellers to reduce their asking prices. Worse, 89% anticipate houses will stay on the market longer.
