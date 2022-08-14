ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Fentanyl-related confiscations, deaths increasing in Montana

HELENA, Mont. - Fentanyl confiscations are on the way to becoming three times greater in 2022 than in 2021 in Montana, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced Tuesday. A release from the attorney general's office said so far in 2022, anti-drug task forces have confiscated 58 times more fentanyl than...
Confidence in Kentucky real estate market continues to drop

(The Center Square) – A survey of Kentucky Realtors shows confidence in the state’s housing market is close to where it stood at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey of real estate professionals conducted last month by HousingIQ found 73% expect sellers to reduce their asking prices. Worse, 89% anticipate houses will stay on the market longer.
