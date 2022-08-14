ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US Consulate urges employees to shelter-in-place as violence in Tijuana intensifies

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

The U.S. consulate in Tijuana is urging its employees to shelter-in-place until further notice as gang violence intensifies.

Baja, California officials say 24 cars have been hijacked and burned throughout the state. Fifteen of those incidents happened in Tijuana.

Mexican cities have seen widespread arson and shootings by drug cartels; however, this is the first time Tijuana was included in the wave of violence.

Tijuana's mayor has called on drug cartels to stop the violence and to stop targeting innocent civilians.

Mexican government officials say they've detained more than 17 people, seven of whom were from Tijuana.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Los Angeles, CA
