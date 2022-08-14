Raptors Players Are Scattered Throughout Most Improved Player Leaderboards

The Toronto Raptors have Precious Achiuwa, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, and Gary Trent Jr. listed as candidates to earn the NBA's Most Improved Player honors

The Toronto Raptors may not have the favorite for the NBA's Most Improved Player next season, but Vegas sportsbooks see a few potential candidates coming from Toronto.

Precious Achiuwa is the most likely Most Improved Player on Toronto's roster at most sportsbooks. The 6-foot-9 forward is listed anywhere from +2,000 , conveying a 5% chance he earns the honor, to +15,000 , conveying a 0.7% he wins the award.

Right behind Achiuwa is Scottie Barnes, the reigning Rookie of the Year, who can be found between +2,500 and +3,300 , conveying about a 3% chance of winning. While Barnes is expected to be among Toronto's most improved players next season, second-year players rarely earn league recognition for the Most Improved Player. Only seven second-year players have ever won the award and none has since 2007 when Monta Ellis earned the top spot in voting.

OG Anunoby sits at about +3,300 at most sportsbooks. The 25-year-old has supposedly been looking for a bigger role in the offense and could be poised to take a big developmental step next season. If he can stay healthy and keep his efficiency up with a bigger offensive role, voters could see him as a MIP candidate.

The longshot on Toronto's roster is Gary Trent Jr. who can be found between +8,000 and +24,000 , conveying about a 1% chance he earns the award. The 23-year-old took a step forward as a two-way player last season and developed into one of the Raptors' most dangerous offensive weapons. At one point last year he strung together a 10-game stretch in which he averaged 27.8 points per game.

