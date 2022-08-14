ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, NJ

CBS News

Saudi Arabia sentences Salma al-Shehab to "unprecedented" 34-year jail term over tweets, rights groups say

Saudi Arabia has sentenced a woman to 34 years in prison and an additional 34 years under a travel ban for sharing her views on Twitter, according to rights groups. Salma Al-Shehab's prison sentence was longer than any previously given to an activist or dissident in Saudi Arabia, male or female, and might indicate an escalation in the Saudi government's crackdown against people who challenge its narrative, the European Saudi Organization for Human Rights (ESOHR) said.
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
CBS News

Researchers warn TikTok is a growing source of misinformation

There are new concerns about the spread of misinformation on TikTok ahead of the midterm elections. Researchers found the average U.S. user spends three times as much time on the app than on Twitter, and twice as long on TikTok as Instagram or Facebook. Globally, TikTok accounts have been used to spread misinformation ahead of elections in Europe, Asia, and South America. Tiffany Hsu, technology and disinformation reporter for the New York Times, breaks down what makes TikTok particularly problematic.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CBS News

A U.S. drone strike killed an aid worker in Afghanistan. Many of his family and colleagues are still stranded there

Almost a year later, the U.S government is still working to rectify its last act in Afghanistan – an erroneous airstrike that killed 10 civilians, including seven children. A U.S. airstrike in the final days of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan intended for an ISIS-K terrorist instead killed the aid worker Zemari Ahmadi and members of his family.
MILITARY
CBS News

Syria denies it is holding American journalist Austin Tice

Damascus, Syria — Syria denied on Wednesday it is holding U.S. journalist Austin Tice or other Americans after President Biden accused the Syrian government of detaining him. The Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Damascus "denies it had kidnapped or is holding any American citizen on its...
WORLD
US News and World Report

U.N. Troop Rotations in Mali to Resume on Monday

DAKAR (Reuters) - Troop rotations by the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali will resume on Monday, a mission spokesperson said on Saturday, one month after Malian authorities suspended them and accused foreign soldiers of entering the country without permission. Mali's ruling junta suspended troop rotations for the nearly 12,000-strong mission...
MILITARY
CBS News

U.S. and China go at it on Twitter over climate change

Beijing — The world's two biggest emitters of greenhouse gases are sparring on Twitter over climate policy, with China questioning whether the U.S. can deliver on the landmark climate legislation signed into law by President Biden Tuesday. "You can bet America will meet our commitments," U.S. Ambassador to China...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Mali PM on 'forced rest', his office says

BAMAKO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Mali Prime Minister Choguel Maiga has been ordered by his doctor to rest after months of intense exertion, his office said on Saturday, while an adviser denied media reports that he had been hospitalised after suffering a stroke.
POLITICS
CBS News

