Saudi Arabia sentences Salma al-Shehab to "unprecedented" 34-year jail term over tweets, rights groups say
Saudi Arabia has sentenced a woman to 34 years in prison and an additional 34 years under a travel ban for sharing her views on Twitter, according to rights groups. Salma Al-Shehab's prison sentence was longer than any previously given to an activist or dissident in Saudi Arabia, male or female, and might indicate an escalation in the Saudi government's crackdown against people who challenge its narrative, the European Saudi Organization for Human Rights (ESOHR) said.
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
Nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would kill more than 5 billion people – just from starvation, study finds
The toll of nuclear war would be instantly catastrophic for those who are within the immediate path of the weapons. But a new study shows just how deadly the scope of such a war would be. A nuclear blast would cause worldwide famine, according to the study, published in Nature...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Researchers warn TikTok is a growing source of misinformation
There are new concerns about the spread of misinformation on TikTok ahead of the midterm elections. Researchers found the average U.S. user spends three times as much time on the app than on Twitter, and twice as long on TikTok as Instagram or Facebook. Globally, TikTok accounts have been used to spread misinformation ahead of elections in Europe, Asia, and South America. Tiffany Hsu, technology and disinformation reporter for the New York Times, breaks down what makes TikTok particularly problematic.
Former senior CIA analysts discuss China's reaction to Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip — "Intelligence Matters"
This week on "Intelligence Matters," host Michael Morell talks with former senior CIA analysts Chris Johnson, president and CEO of China Strategies Group, and John Culver, former national intelligence officer for East Asia, about China-Taiwan relations in the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taipei. Culver describes China's...
A U.S. drone strike killed an aid worker in Afghanistan. Many of his family and colleagues are still stranded there
Almost a year later, the U.S government is still working to rectify its last act in Afghanistan – an erroneous airstrike that killed 10 civilians, including seven children. A U.S. airstrike in the final days of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan intended for an ISIS-K terrorist instead killed the aid worker Zemari Ahmadi and members of his family.
Britain launches dispute resolution with EU over post-Brexit research
LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Britain has launched dispute resolution proceedings with the European Union to try to gain access to the bloc's scientific research programmes, including Horizon Europe, the government said on Tuesday, in the latest post-Brexit row.
Syria denies it is holding American journalist Austin Tice
Damascus, Syria — Syria denied on Wednesday it is holding U.S. journalist Austin Tice or other Americans after President Biden accused the Syrian government of detaining him. The Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Damascus "denies it had kidnapped or is holding any American citizen on its...
Millions of Afghans living in poverty and going hungry under the Taliban
Some 25 million Afghans are living in poverty under the Taliban, and the U.N. calls the hunger crisis in the country "pure catastrophe." CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab joins Tanya Rivero and Errol Barnett from Kabul with more.
Mystery toxin suspected as 100 tons of dead fish removed from Oder River on German-Polish border
Berlin — A river on the German-Polish border has become a mass grave. Volunteers and authorities have been busy for days removing tons of dead fish floating on the surface of the Oder River. The cause of the massive die-off, which has affected a stretch of the river more...
U.N. Troop Rotations in Mali to Resume on Monday
DAKAR (Reuters) - Troop rotations by the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali will resume on Monday, a mission spokesperson said on Saturday, one month after Malian authorities suspended them and accused foreign soldiers of entering the country without permission. Mali's ruling junta suspended troop rotations for the nearly 12,000-strong mission...
U.S. and China go at it on Twitter over climate change
Beijing — The world's two biggest emitters of greenhouse gases are sparring on Twitter over climate policy, with China questioning whether the U.S. can deliver on the landmark climate legislation signed into law by President Biden Tuesday. "You can bet America will meet our commitments," U.S. Ambassador to China...
Mali PM on 'forced rest', his office says
BAMAKO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Mali Prime Minister Choguel Maiga has been ordered by his doctor to rest after months of intense exertion, his office said on Saturday, while an adviser denied media reports that he had been hospitalised after suffering a stroke.
Windsor Castle crossbow intruder said he was there "to kill the queen," London court hears
London — A man appeared in court Wednesday after allegedly entering Windsor Castle grounds armed with a crossbow, declaring he planned to kill Queen Elizabeth II. The 20-year-old man, Jaswant Singh Chail, from Southampton in southern England, appeared at a London court, having been charged with treason earlier this month.
Ship carrying first Ukraine grain cargo docks in Syria's Tartous - shipping source
BEIRUT, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The first ship to depart Ukraine under a deal to resume grain exports from the country two weeks ago docked in the Syrian port city of Tartous on Tuesday, according to a shipping source and satellite data.
At 75, India's democracy is under pressure like never before
Since its independence in 1947, India has transformed from a poverty-stricken nation into one of the world's fastest-growing economies.
