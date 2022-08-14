There are new concerns about the spread of misinformation on TikTok ahead of the midterm elections. Researchers found the average U.S. user spends three times as much time on the app than on Twitter, and twice as long on TikTok as Instagram or Facebook. Globally, TikTok accounts have been used to spread misinformation ahead of elections in Europe, Asia, and South America. Tiffany Hsu, technology and disinformation reporter for the New York Times, breaks down what makes TikTok particularly problematic.

