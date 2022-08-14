Read full article on original website
Related
Pokemon GO Prime Gaming Bundle #7: How to Collect Rewards
Pokemon GO fans can earn another Prime Gaming bundle if they're Prime members. The monthly subscription earns a lot more than just free shipping on Amazon.
Fortnite x Dragon Ball Collaboration: All Skins, Cosmetics, Items Revealed
Fortnite's highly anticipated collaboration with Dragon Ball has officially gone live. Here's everything coming to the game in this latest update. Arguably the most hyped crossover in Fortnite's history, Dragon Ball has arrived on the Island bringing new skins, challenges, cosmetics, and more to the Battle Royale. Four iconic Dragon Ball Super characters have been added: Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma.
Pokemon GO 0.245 Update Brings Much-Requested Feature
Pokemon GO Update 0.245 brought a few quality of life updates and bug fixes, but there is one more important feature.
Warzone and Vanguard Tracer Pack: Malware Ultra Skin Bundle: Items, How to Get
Activision and Sledgehammer Games released their newest premium collection in the in-game store in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 Reloaded Monday, the "Tracer Pack: Malware Ultra Skin Bundle." Here's a breakdown of what exactly the Tracer Pack: Malware Ultra Skin Bundle has to offer to Call of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Apex Exploit Turns Vantage into a Mobile Heat Shield
Exploiting Vantage's companion Echo can create a mobile heat shield. Vantage was introduced as the latest character in Apex Legends. Vantage released with Season 14, and has completely become a fan favorite. Vantage's kit includes many abilities, including Spotter's Lens and Sniper Mark. These abilities allow Vantage to pinpoint enemies...
Fortnite x Dragon Ball Collaboration: Tournament of Power Explained
Fortnite's Dragon Ball collaboration has added a new spin to the Competitive playlist — the Tournament of Power. The highly anticipated Dragon Ball crossover is now live in Fortnite, adding in four iconic characters as skins for players to grab. Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus are all making their Fortnite debut thanks to this latest collab. While there's plenty of action to get stuck into over on the more casual side of Fortnite, for those after an extra challenge the Tournament of Power could be just what you need.
3 TFT Units that Might Be Removed in the Mid-Set Patch
TFT is saying goodbye to Set 7: Dragonlands and will be removing several units during the Mid-Set Patch. This is done to make way for the new units, traits, and augments that will be implemented at the same time. Here are three units that might be getting removed during the Mid-Set Patch.
'Fetching Store Info' Loop Bug is Locking Out Warzone Players Again
The "fetching store info" infinite loop issue has emerged once again in Call of Duty: Warzone in Season 4 Reloaded. Just as in any other game, topics pertaining to updates and game files are not a fun part of the Warzone experience, and it appears this is the latest issue pestering many players as of late.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Titanfall 2 Easter Egg Spotted in Apex Legends Season 14 Lobby
Over the years, Respawn Entertainment has not been shy in creating some overlap between two of its most successful titles to this point, Apex Legends and Titanfall 2. After all, Apex Legends does indeed take place 18 years after the events of Titanfall 2. Aside from official weapons and characters,...
Sea of Thieves Twilight Hunter Set: How to Earn Twitch Drops
Sea of Thieves Twilight Hunter Set can be earned as Twitch drops.
WhosImmortal Reveals Newly Buffed Rifle to Use in Warzone Resurgence
Content creator WhosImmortal recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what he thinks is a new contender to be a top primary weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded. Breaking it all down in a recent YouTube video eloquently titled, "The BUFFED M16 Loadout After Update!...
Fortnite x Dragon Ball Collaboration: Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival
With the launch of the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration, fans can jump into the Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival to watch some select episodes. Arguably the most hyped crossover in Fortnite's history, Dragon Ball has arrived on the Island bringing new skins, challenges, cosmetics, and more to the Battle Royale. Four iconic Dragon Ball Super characters have been added: Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma. While there's plenty to get stuck into out on the battlefield, players can also chill out on a specially designed cruise ship to watch some episodes of Dragon Ball Super.
Lego Bricktales Release Date Aiming for Q4
Lego Bricktales is coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch in Q4 2022.
Valorant Classic Skins: Price, Rarity, Release Date
Full list of Valorant Classic skins available as of Episode 5: Act 1 including price, rarity, release date information, how to get Valorant Classic skins and more.
Apex Legends Creator Shows SMG Hipfire is Still Terrible With a Laser Sight
Apex Legends content creator lobotomy compiled data from Season 14 comparing hipfire spread from last season to the current model. As you'll see, the laser sight attachments aren't doing as much as we would have hoped. SMGs were nerfed pretty hard with hipfire spread, but the promise from Respawn was the laser sights made them comparable at short range, but you lost the barrel attachment.
Alone in the Dark Remake Announced
Alone in the Dark, Pieces Interactive's remake of the 1993 cult classic horror game, is in development.
IceManIsaac Reveals New Meta STG-44
In a recent video, popular Warzone content creator IceManIsaac revealed a new meta STG-44 that has the potential to replace the current meta weapon KG M40. The STG-44 was a meta weapon of the past before it was replaced by the NZ-41, but IceManIsaac swears the gun is "back with a vengeance" after recent updates. Using a website called Sym.gg the YouTuber showcased the stats between the STG-44 and KG M40 and revealed that they are on par, and in some cases the STG-44 can kill faster depending on the range.
How to Unlock Soul Eater in Vampire Survivors
A detailed guide on how to unlock Soul Eater in Vampire Survivors.
Apex Legends Players Found a Way to Fly Horizon's Black Hole
Apex Legends players found a way to fly Horizons Black Hole making it a terrifying visage.
Warzone 2 Launch Date Leaked
As with any leak, take this with a grain of salt. Warzone 2 is set to be a massive improvement from the first game and could be delayed in order to make sure everything is running smoothly. Modern Warfare 2 is also set to have a DMZ mode which will...
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0