Fortnite x Dragon Ball Collaboration: All Skins, Cosmetics, Items Revealed

Fortnite's highly anticipated collaboration with Dragon Ball has officially gone live. Here's everything coming to the game in this latest update. Arguably the most hyped crossover in Fortnite's history, Dragon Ball has arrived on the Island bringing new skins, challenges, cosmetics, and more to the Battle Royale. Four iconic Dragon Ball Super characters have been added: Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma.
New Apex Exploit Turns Vantage into a Mobile Heat Shield

Exploiting Vantage's companion Echo can create a mobile heat shield. Vantage was introduced as the latest character in Apex Legends. Vantage released with Season 14, and has completely become a fan favorite. Vantage's kit includes many abilities, including Spotter's Lens and Sniper Mark. These abilities allow Vantage to pinpoint enemies...
Fortnite x Dragon Ball Collaboration: Tournament of Power Explained

Fortnite's Dragon Ball collaboration has added a new spin to the Competitive playlist — the Tournament of Power. The highly anticipated Dragon Ball crossover is now live in Fortnite, adding in four iconic characters as skins for players to grab. Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus are all making their Fortnite debut thanks to this latest collab. While there's plenty of action to get stuck into over on the more casual side of Fortnite, for those after an extra challenge the Tournament of Power could be just what you need.
3 TFT Units that Might Be Removed in the Mid-Set Patch

TFT is saying goodbye to Set 7: Dragonlands and will be removing several units during the Mid-Set Patch. This is done to make way for the new units, traits, and augments that will be implemented at the same time. Here are three units that might be getting removed during the Mid-Set Patch.
'Fetching Store Info' Loop Bug is Locking Out Warzone Players Again

The "fetching store info" infinite loop issue has emerged once again in Call of Duty: Warzone in Season 4 Reloaded. Just as in any other game, topics pertaining to updates and game files are not a fun part of the Warzone experience, and it appears this is the latest issue pestering many players as of late.
Titanfall 2 Easter Egg Spotted in Apex Legends Season 14 Lobby

Over the years, Respawn Entertainment has not been shy in creating some overlap between two of its most successful titles to this point, Apex Legends and Titanfall 2. After all, Apex Legends does indeed take place 18 years after the events of Titanfall 2. Aside from official weapons and characters,...
Fortnite x Dragon Ball Collaboration: Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival

With the launch of the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration, fans can jump into the Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival to watch some select episodes. Arguably the most hyped crossover in Fortnite's history, Dragon Ball has arrived on the Island bringing new skins, challenges, cosmetics, and more to the Battle Royale. Four iconic Dragon Ball Super characters have been added: Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma. While there's plenty to get stuck into out on the battlefield, players can also chill out on a specially designed cruise ship to watch some episodes of Dragon Ball Super.
Apex Legends Creator Shows SMG Hipfire is Still Terrible With a Laser Sight

Apex Legends content creator lobotomy compiled data from Season 14 comparing hipfire spread from last season to the current model. As you'll see, the laser sight attachments aren't doing as much as we would have hoped. SMGs were nerfed pretty hard with hipfire spread, but the promise from Respawn was the laser sights made them comparable at short range, but you lost the barrel attachment.
IceManIsaac Reveals New Meta STG-44

In a recent video, popular Warzone content creator IceManIsaac revealed a new meta STG-44 that has the potential to replace the current meta weapon KG M40. The STG-44 was a meta weapon of the past before it was replaced by the NZ-41, but IceManIsaac swears the gun is "back with a vengeance" after recent updates. Using a website called Sym.gg the YouTuber showcased the stats between the STG-44 and KG M40 and revealed that they are on par, and in some cases the STG-44 can kill faster depending on the range.
Warzone 2 Launch Date Leaked

As with any leak, take this with a grain of salt. Warzone 2 is set to be a massive improvement from the first game and could be delayed in order to make sure everything is running smoothly. Modern Warfare 2 is also set to have a DMZ mode which will...
