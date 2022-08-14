ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Apex Exploit Turns Vantage into a Mobile Heat Shield

Exploiting Vantage's companion Echo can create a mobile heat shield. Vantage was introduced as the latest character in Apex Legends. Vantage released with Season 14, and has completely become a fan favorite. Vantage's kit includes many abilities, including Spotter's Lens and Sniper Mark. These abilities allow Vantage to pinpoint enemies...
'Fetching Store Info' Loop Bug is Locking Out Warzone Players Again

The "fetching store info" infinite loop issue has emerged once again in Call of Duty: Warzone in Season 4 Reloaded. Just as in any other game, topics pertaining to updates and game files are not a fun part of the Warzone experience, and it appears this is the latest issue pestering many players as of late.
Titanfall 2 Easter Egg Spotted in Apex Legends Season 14 Lobby

Over the years, Respawn Entertainment has not been shy in creating some overlap between two of its most successful titles to this point, Apex Legends and Titanfall 2. After all, Apex Legends does indeed take place 18 years after the events of Titanfall 2. Aside from official weapons and characters,...
3 TFT Units that Might Be Removed in the Mid-Set Patch

TFT is saying goodbye to Set 7: Dragonlands and will be removing several units during the Mid-Set Patch. This is done to make way for the new units, traits, and augments that will be implemented at the same time. Here are three units that might be getting removed during the Mid-Set Patch.
Raven Software Teases 120-Player Titanium Trials Duos in Warzone

Raven Software has hinted towards rolling out Titanium Trials Duos for the mass-player mode in Warzone. Warzone players have been calling on Raven software to open up the playlists to some smaller squad types, particularly for the game's latest LTM — Titanium Trials. The mode is a newer spin on the popular Iron Trials mode that has surfaced in recent playlists, and encourages players to prioritze armor in order to withstand the ordeal.
Apex Legends 'All-Time Best' Rat Spot Found on King's Canyon

The ever-expanding Reddit library of in-game tips and tricks continues to be the gift that keeps on giving it seems as another great hiding spot has been found in Apex Legends, this time on Kings Canyon. Whether you are a more experienced player or someone just starting out, "rat" spots...
CoD Streamer Gets Snipe Kills Using Just a Recorder

A clip has surfaced from TikTok showing a Call of Duty streamer using a recorder instead of a controller, and being quite good with it. There's been a growing rise of players challenging themselves to play and beat games using controllers that aren't really controllers. We've seen people playing Doom on a piano, beating Elden Ring on a dance mat, and now we've got a streamer getting snipe kills on a recorder.
Fortnite x Dragon Ball Collaboration: Tournament of Power Explained

Fortnite's Dragon Ball collaboration has added a new spin to the Competitive playlist — the Tournament of Power. The highly anticipated Dragon Ball crossover is now live in Fortnite, adding in four iconic characters as skins for players to grab. Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus are all making their Fortnite debut thanks to this latest collab. While there's plenty of action to get stuck into over on the more casual side of Fortnite, for those after an extra challenge the Tournament of Power could be just what you need.
Warzone 2 Launch Date Leaked

As with any leak, take this with a grain of salt. Warzone 2 is set to be a massive improvement from the first game and could be delayed in order to make sure everything is running smoothly. Modern Warfare 2 is also set to have a DMZ mode which will...
What Time Does the Dragon Ball Z Crossover Start in Fortnite?

Fortnite's highly anticipated Dragon Ball Z crossover is kicking off Aug.16. But what time does the action start?. After plenty of rumors, leaks, and fanfare, Dragon Ball characters are finally heading to Fortnite. Arguably one of the most anticipated collaborations in Fortnite's history, fans are anxiously waiting to see just what's going to be in store. Thanks to some previous leaks, we can assume that characters Goku and Vegeta will be included as skins, with Beerus, God of Destruction hinted as being the third character in the roster. An unrevealed fourth character is also set to get a skin. Leakers have hinted that this will be a female character — likely Bulma.
