Read full article on original website
Related
New Apex Exploit Turns Vantage into a Mobile Heat Shield
Exploiting Vantage's companion Echo can create a mobile heat shield. Vantage was introduced as the latest character in Apex Legends. Vantage released with Season 14, and has completely become a fan favorite. Vantage's kit includes many abilities, including Spotter's Lens and Sniper Mark. These abilities allow Vantage to pinpoint enemies...
'Fetching Store Info' Loop Bug is Locking Out Warzone Players Again
The "fetching store info" infinite loop issue has emerged once again in Call of Duty: Warzone in Season 4 Reloaded. Just as in any other game, topics pertaining to updates and game files are not a fun part of the Warzone experience, and it appears this is the latest issue pestering many players as of late.
Titanfall 2 Easter Egg Spotted in Apex Legends Season 14 Lobby
Over the years, Respawn Entertainment has not been shy in creating some overlap between two of its most successful titles to this point, Apex Legends and Titanfall 2. After all, Apex Legends does indeed take place 18 years after the events of Titanfall 2. Aside from official weapons and characters,...
3 TFT Units that Might Be Removed in the Mid-Set Patch
TFT is saying goodbye to Set 7: Dragonlands and will be removing several units during the Mid-Set Patch. This is done to make way for the new units, traits, and augments that will be implemented at the same time. Here are three units that might be getting removed during the Mid-Set Patch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raven Software Teases 120-Player Titanium Trials Duos in Warzone
Raven Software has hinted towards rolling out Titanium Trials Duos for the mass-player mode in Warzone. Warzone players have been calling on Raven software to open up the playlists to some smaller squad types, particularly for the game's latest LTM — Titanium Trials. The mode is a newer spin on the popular Iron Trials mode that has surfaced in recent playlists, and encourages players to prioritze armor in order to withstand the ordeal.
Fortnite Dragon Ball Emotes: Full List
Want to emote like a Super Saiyan? Check out this list to see how you can. Fornite has seriously rocked the world of gaming for the better by launching the lege
Apex Legends Players Found a Way to Fly Horizon's Black Hole
Apex Legends players found a way to fly Horizons Black Hole making it a terrifying visage.
Apex Legends 'All-Time Best' Rat Spot Found on King's Canyon
The ever-expanding Reddit library of in-game tips and tricks continues to be the gift that keeps on giving it seems as another great hiding spot has been found in Apex Legends, this time on Kings Canyon. Whether you are a more experienced player or someone just starting out, "rat" spots...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Warzone and Vanguard Tracer Pack: Malware Ultra Skin Bundle: Items, How to Get
Activision and Sledgehammer Games released their newest premium collection in the in-game store in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 Reloaded Monday, the "Tracer Pack: Malware Ultra Skin Bundle." Here's a breakdown of what exactly the Tracer Pack: Malware Ultra Skin Bundle has to offer to Call of...
Planet of Lana Release Delayed to Spring 2023
Planet of Lana will now be release in spring 2023.
Pokemon GO 0.245 Update Brings Much-Requested Feature
Pokemon GO Update 0.245 brought a few quality of life updates and bug fixes, but there is one more important feature.
WhosImmortal Reveals Newly Buffed Rifle to Use in Warzone Resurgence
Content creator WhosImmortal recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what he thinks is a new contender to be a top primary weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded. Breaking it all down in a recent YouTube video eloquently titled, "The BUFFED M16 Loadout After Update!...
CoD Streamer Gets Snipe Kills Using Just a Recorder
A clip has surfaced from TikTok showing a Call of Duty streamer using a recorder instead of a controller, and being quite good with it. There's been a growing rise of players challenging themselves to play and beat games using controllers that aren't really controllers. We've seen people playing Doom on a piano, beating Elden Ring on a dance mat, and now we've got a streamer getting snipe kills on a recorder.
Fortnite x Dragon Ball Collaboration: Tournament of Power Explained
Fortnite's Dragon Ball collaboration has added a new spin to the Competitive playlist — the Tournament of Power. The highly anticipated Dragon Ball crossover is now live in Fortnite, adding in four iconic characters as skins for players to grab. Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus are all making their Fortnite debut thanks to this latest collab. While there's plenty of action to get stuck into over on the more casual side of Fortnite, for those after an extra challenge the Tournament of Power could be just what you need.
Dead by Daylight Status Effects Guide
Dead by Daylight has multiple HUDs including a status effect hub at the top of the screen.
How to Earn The Plague’s The Maiden Guard Outfit: Dead by Daylight Prime Gaming Reward
Here's how players can earn the Prime Gaming reward The Plague's Maiden Guard Outfit for Dead by Daylight.
How to Find the Permalock in Stranger
Protect yourself and your house, a killer is on the loose. A new game released on Steam called STRANGER sets you against the loose killer.
Sea of Thieves Twilight Hunter Set: How to Earn Twitch Drops
Sea of Thieves Twilight Hunter Set can be earned as Twitch drops.
Warzone 2 Launch Date Leaked
As with any leak, take this with a grain of salt. Warzone 2 is set to be a massive improvement from the first game and could be delayed in order to make sure everything is running smoothly. Modern Warfare 2 is also set to have a DMZ mode which will...
What Time Does the Dragon Ball Z Crossover Start in Fortnite?
Fortnite's highly anticipated Dragon Ball Z crossover is kicking off Aug.16. But what time does the action start?. After plenty of rumors, leaks, and fanfare, Dragon Ball characters are finally heading to Fortnite. Arguably one of the most anticipated collaborations in Fortnite's history, fans are anxiously waiting to see just what's going to be in store. Thanks to some previous leaks, we can assume that characters Goku and Vegeta will be included as skins, with Beerus, God of Destruction hinted as being the third character in the roster. An unrevealed fourth character is also set to get a skin. Leakers have hinted that this will be a female character — likely Bulma.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0