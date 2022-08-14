ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans Still Holding Out Hope for This Character to Get Spinoff Show

By Tia Bailey
 3 days ago
“Sons of Anarchy” may have ended a few years back, but fans are still talking about it. In particular, they are hoping for a spin-off show following one character’s past.

The FX drama series followed Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam), a single father. He struggles with his motorcycle gang as they begin to get more and more chaotic. The Wiki synopsis says: “While the club protects and patrols the town of Charming, Calif., keeping drug dealers away, its activities also include a thriving — and lucrative — illegal arms business.” The show was on-air for seven seasons before reaching the finale.

The creator of the show, Kurt Sutter, had a prequel in the works that never ended up being completed. However, that is not the spin-off fans have been requesting. Filip “Chibs” Telford (Tommy Flanagan) was part of the main cast. His backstory interested fans enough to make them want to see more.

A Reddit post from a year ago regarding this was posted to the r/Sonsofanarchy subreddit. The post, titled “Chibs backstory is cool,” reads: “Am I the only one that always imagine like “damn his backstory is so cool it deserves a spin off or something” I’m now thinking about it everyday, he’s a Scottish guy who lived in Belfast and is running from IRA, how much cooler can you get?? He also worked at the British army and if you’ve read the comics (idk if it’s canon) he actually had formed a gang before the sons, so yeah he by far has the coolest backstory out of the entire gang.”

“Sons of Anarchy” Fans Still Want Spin-Off Years After Show’s Finale

Other fans of the show jumped in to agree. One fan responded: “I loved that they worked his real-life scars into his backstory, too. Other things I’ve seen him in, such as Braveheart and Gladiator, he was just a guy with scars. But at least in SOA they gave him some ‘history’ as to why he was so scarred in his face.”

Another fan commented: “I hated we never got any more info about his daughter and wife, and Trinity seemed to disappear too. I know they’re covered a little in the comics and the later seasons were so full that there wasn’t much time for anything else. But a mention here or there would have been nice.”

There were so many interesting characters in the show with deep backstories. The creators of “Sons of Anarchy” did release one successful spin-off show, “Mayans M.C.” The show currently has four seasons, and was renewed for a fifth that will be out in 2023. The synopsis is on Wiki. It “follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a newly patched member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. Once a golden boy with the American Dream within his grasp, EZ and his brother Angel are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother’s murder.”

While fans wait for season five, they can hope that they get another spin-off of their other favorite characters.

