Steelers preseason: Pittsburgh gets strong performances by reserve wide receivers

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Traditionally, the Pittsburgh Steelers have kept five wide receivers on the final 53-man roster. But based on how things went in Saturday’s preseason win over the Seattle Seahawks, the team might need to reconsider this if things continue.

Pittsburgh has their top four receivers fairly locked in at this point. Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens and Calvin Austin III are all in place and barring something health related, will make the team.

This is where things get a little more complicated. There are four guys who can make a strong case to be that fifth player.

First up we have Gunner Olszewski. Olszewski was signed to replace Ray-Ray McCloud as the team’s primary return man but he showed off his route running and receiving early in the game.

Anthony Miller, a guy many assumed would make the team, missed Saturday’s game after suffering a shoulder injury in Friday’s practice. Miller has experience with Mitch Trubisky but is no lock at this point.

There there are guys like Tyler Vaughns, Steven Sims and Miles Boykin. All three made some nice catches Saturday with Vaughns catching the game winner. Even Cody White got into the action and has experience in the offense.

This could force the Steelers to keep an extra wide receiver on the 53-man roster and hope they can stash a guy on the practice squad. Adding an extra wide receiver would likely mean the Steelers keep one fewer running backs or offensive lineman.

After the first preseason game, here is what I would do with the wide receiver depth chart.

Diontae Johnson

Chase Claypool

George Pickens

Calvin Austin III

Gunner Olszewski

Steven Sims

Ideally Pittsburgh could tuck Vaughns away on the practice squad and Miller ends up the odd man out. Let us know in the comments what your wide receiver depth chart looks like after the first preseason game.

