New development, same complaints from Richmond American Homes customers in Jacksonville
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Another new development and the same old problems. Since May, First Coast News has been reporting on complaints about a local home builder with neighborhoods across the First Coast from Middleburg to Yulee. Now, another neighborhood is saying they’re not getting what they paid for....
First Coast News
'It feels really violating': Antisemitic letters found in driveways in Lake Pointe Neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was not the mail some folks living near Hodges Boulevard were looking for. Antisemitic letters were dropped in several driveways in the Lake Pointe neighborhood over the weekend. One homeowner told First Coast News she discovered the letter coming home Saturday night. She says she's...
Heat study shows temperatures around Jacksonville can vary by 12 degrees, mayor says
The results are in for the largest heat study to date in the U.S. Action News Jax First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh explains how Jacksonville played a role in the study. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. In April, Action News Jax told you how the University of North...
St. Augustine girl to be featured in NYC Buddy Walk video in Time Square
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Every year the National Down Syndrom Society (NDSS) creates a video displayed in Time Square during the annual Buddy Walk. Families from around the country submit photos of their loved ones to be selected, including Kristin Pidcock, mom of 10-year-old Hope Pidcock. “They ask families...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Rezoning would bring new restaurants, offices and retail to Jacksonville Beach
Trevato Development Group wants to rezone 1.15 acres to develop the Gallery at Jacksonville Beach, an office, retail and restaurant project. The four-phase project is west of the Jacksonville Beach Pier. The first phase has been completed with the construction of the O-Ku restaurant at 502 N. First St. and...
First Coast News
Meet "Pop" and Wade, friendly faces when you get your mammogram on our new Buddy Bus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — His real name is James, but people call him, "Pop." He gave years of his life in service to Jacksonville with JFRD, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, as a chaplain. Now Pop and his friend Wade are a team, the first two drivers of the new Buddy...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Hoefer Welker opening Jacksonville office
Hoefer Welker, an architecture, planning and design firm based in Kansas City, Missouri, is expanding to Jacksonville with a 5,600-square-foot office in Riverplace Tower on the Downtown Southbank. “Our footprint in the Jacksonville area continues to expand so it only made sense that we open an office here. We’re eager...
After school garden was destroyed, a bus driver replanted before the first day of school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday morning, bus driver Brenda Brown took it upon herself to spruce up Mount Herman Exceptional Student Center's landscape. Brown says she noticed a few weeks back someone had destroyed and stolen the flowers and pot that previously made up the garden. Brown purchased the planters, and Home Depot donated the flowers.
A lifetime of achievement: Jacksonville librarian adds to library's collection with her own book
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The public library is a free resource that offers seemingly endless educational opportunities for everyone in our community. One librarian in particular made it her life's work to serve the community in more ways than one. "It has been an honor and a pleasure to open...
Jacksonville woman says she was kicked out of Cold Stone Creamery because of service dog
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman says when she visited Cold Stone Creamery on Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville recently, she was told she couldn’t have her service dog inside of the business. “Just because I have a disability, and it doesn’t look like I have a disability, doesn’t...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Bank of America continues with $150 million Jacksonville renovation
Bank of America continues to renovate its Jacksonville Operations Center as part of its estimated $150 million update. The city issued two permits Aug. 15 for $8.64 million in job costs for 48,311 square feet of space among two buildings at the 9000 Southside Blvd. campus, near The Avenues mall.
News4Jax.com
Fernandina Beach city commissioners give thumbs up to smoking ban on beaches, parks
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Commissioners in Fernandina Beach on Tuesday night voted in favor of an ordinance to prohibit smoking on public beaches and parks in the area. The legislation passed 4 to 1 in favor. Signs will be posted at parks and along beaches, and the mayor said the ban includes cigars and vaping, although they are not explicitly mentioned in the written ordinance.
earnthenecklace.com
Corley Peel Leaving WJXT: Meet the Florida Reporter and Her Family
Corley Peel became Jacksonville’s favorite reporter in her five years at News4JAX. When she announced she is resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Corley Peel’s leaving WJXT and where is she going next. Peel’s family surprised her before she signed off one last time from the news station and revealed the reason for the young reporter’s departure. Corley Peel is stepping back from broadcasting for her family, raising curiosity about them and her background. We reveal all about the journalist in this Corley Peel wiki.
‘It freaked me out’: Mom claims autistic son was dropped off at wrong Jacksonville school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A school bus shortage led to many students showing up late again Tuesday. It wasn’t the timing that concerned one local mother, but rather the location. Dawn Wright said her autistic son, Damien, was dropped off at the wrong school Monday and she didn’t find...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mr. Clean Car Wash plans two Northeast Florida sites
Mr. Clean Car Wash is coming to Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. MrClearCarwash.com says it is coming soon to Orange Park in Clay County and to the U.S. 1/Palencia area in St. Augustine on St. Johns County. Franklin Street Director of Retail...
News4Jax.com
Teal Ball Charity Event back for year 9
The Tim Callahan Foundation is hosting their annual Teal Ball Charity Event on August 19 @ Dante’s Place on Old St Augustine from 7 :30 - 9:30 pm. The event will have a silent auction & raffle to raise money for the Foundation. All money raised will go directly towards new sporting equipment for kids around Jacksonville. This will be their 9th Teal Ball event and every year it gets better thanks to the amazing people in our community.
WCJB
Lake City Humane Society has seen an uptick in animals coming in
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County isn’t the only place struggling to cope with a massive surge of unwanted animals. Monday night, Lake City officials learned they have a similar problem. Lake City Humane Society President Keith Williams revealed their shelter, which normally takes in about 100 animals...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Restaurant Notes: Dairy Queen coming to Wildlight
JEA received a service-availability request for Dairy Queen at Wildlight. The restaurant will have indoor and outdoor seating and a drive-thru. The site is in the Crossings at Wildlight at William Burgess Boulevard in Yulee. Sleiman Enterprises is the developer. Taylor & White Inc. is the civil engineer. Wildlight is...
News4Jax.com
Celebrating National Bratwurst Day at Buchner’s Bierhalle
Being National Bratwurst Day, Rance decided to reconnect with Jason Grimes, the owner of Buchner’s Bierhalle, over in Murray Hill. Focused on bringing authentic German vibes, beers, wines and foods, Jason and his team have expanded the menu as well as the restaurant since he and Rance last met. Rance made his way over to the speak easy to talk brats as well as sample some of the new flavors added to the BB menu… just in time for Oktoberfest. www.buchnersbierhalle.com.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Bristol Development Group buys 50 acres in Duval and St. Johns counties
Bristol Development Group paid $13.2 million for 50 acres along Race Track Road in Duval and St. Johns counties. Franklin, Tennessee-based Bristol Development bought the site Aug. 10. Duval County Clerk of Courts records show Grand Capital, through PEG 120 LLC, sold 36.5 acres along Philips Highway near Race Track...
