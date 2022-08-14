ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Hoefer Welker opening Jacksonville office

Hoefer Welker, an architecture, planning and design firm based in Kansas City, Missouri, is expanding to Jacksonville with a 5,600-square-foot office in Riverplace Tower on the Downtown Southbank. “Our footprint in the Jacksonville area continues to expand so it only made sense that we open an office here. We’re eager...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Bank of America continues with $150 million Jacksonville renovation

Bank of America continues to renovate its Jacksonville Operations Center as part of its estimated $150 million update. The city issued two permits Aug. 15 for $8.64 million in job costs for 48,311 square feet of space among two buildings at the 9000 Southside Blvd. campus, near The Avenues mall.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Fernandina Beach city commissioners give thumbs up to smoking ban on beaches, parks

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Commissioners in Fernandina Beach on Tuesday night voted in favor of an ordinance to prohibit smoking on public beaches and parks in the area. The legislation passed 4 to 1 in favor. Signs will be posted at parks and along beaches, and the mayor said the ban includes cigars and vaping, although they are not explicitly mentioned in the written ordinance.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Corley Peel Leaving WJXT: Meet the Florida Reporter and Her Family

Corley Peel became Jacksonville’s favorite reporter in her five years at News4JAX. When she announced she is resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Corley Peel’s leaving WJXT and where is she going next. Peel’s family surprised her before she signed off one last time from the news station and revealed the reason for the young reporter’s departure. Corley Peel is stepping back from broadcasting for her family, raising curiosity about them and her background. We reveal all about the journalist in this Corley Peel wiki.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mr. Clean Car Wash plans two Northeast Florida sites

Mr. Clean Car Wash is coming to Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. MrClearCarwash.com says it is coming soon to Orange Park in Clay County and to the U.S. 1/Palencia area in St. Augustine on St. Johns County. Franklin Street Director of Retail...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Teal Ball Charity Event back for year 9

The Tim Callahan Foundation is hosting their annual Teal Ball Charity Event on August 19 @ Dante’s Place on Old St Augustine from 7 :30 - 9:30 pm. The event will have a silent auction & raffle to raise money for the Foundation. All money raised will go directly towards new sporting equipment for kids around Jacksonville. This will be their 9th Teal Ball event and every year it gets better thanks to the amazing people in our community.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lake City Humane Society has seen an uptick in animals coming in

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County isn’t the only place struggling to cope with a massive surge of unwanted animals. Monday night, Lake City officials learned they have a similar problem. Lake City Humane Society President Keith Williams revealed their shelter, which normally takes in about 100 animals...
LAKE CITY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Restaurant Notes: Dairy Queen coming to Wildlight

JEA received a service-availability request for Dairy Queen at Wildlight. The restaurant will have indoor and outdoor seating and a drive-thru. The site is in the Crossings at Wildlight at William Burgess Boulevard in Yulee. Sleiman Enterprises is the developer. Taylor & White Inc. is the civil engineer. Wildlight is...
YULEE, FL
News4Jax.com

Celebrating National Bratwurst Day at Buchner’s Bierhalle

Being National Bratwurst Day, Rance decided to reconnect with Jason Grimes, the owner of Buchner’s Bierhalle, over in Murray Hill. Focused on bringing authentic German vibes, beers, wines and foods, Jason and his team have expanded the menu as well as the restaurant since he and Rance last met. Rance made his way over to the speak easy to talk brats as well as sample some of the new flavors added to the BB menu… just in time for Oktoberfest. www.buchnersbierhalle.com.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Bristol Development Group buys 50 acres in Duval and St. Johns counties

Bristol Development Group paid $13.2 million for 50 acres along Race Track Road in Duval and St. Johns counties. Franklin, Tennessee-based Bristol Development bought the site Aug. 10. Duval County Clerk of Courts records show Grand Capital, through PEG 120 LLC, sold 36.5 acres along Philips Highway near Race Track...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL

