Check out Steelers QB Kenny Pickett's best plays from Saturday

By Curt Popejoy
By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VasfN_0hGuFuYX00

On Saturday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers got their first look at rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. The Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks in the team’s first preseason game on a game-winning touchdown pass by the team’s first-round pick.

Pickett was sharp and showed plenty of confidence on Satuday. Pickett was 13-for-15 passing for only 95 yards but did throw a pair of touchdown passes. Pickett also tucked the ball and ran it three times for 16 yards.

Here are all the best plays from Pickett’s first game as Steelers fans get their first look at the future of the franchise.

