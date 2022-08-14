ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

Comments / 1

Related
22 WSBT

The 10th Annual Michiana Renaissance Fest

Hear ye!! Hear ye! The Michiana Renaissance Festival is coming to St. Joseph County 4H Fair Grounds for a weekend filled with fun and educational things to see and do for the whole family! President of Entertaining History, Elizabeth Markell, is here in costume with us this morning to share what we can expect from this event. The Michiana Renaissance Festival is here on August 27 & 28 from 10 A.M. - 6 P.M. You can find them on the St. Joseph County Fair Grounds. For more information, you can check out MichianaRenFest.com , email them at enthist@gmail.com or find them on Facebook at MichianaRenFest.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
103GBF

Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October

Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
County
Saint Joseph County, IN
Saint Joseph County, IN
Government
City
South Bend, IN
abc57.com

Spectrum Health Lakeland hiring event scheduled for August 23

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - Spectrum Health Lakeland is hosting an in-person hiring event on August 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hanson Care Park. The health system is looking to hire certified nurse assistants for the Pine Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Hanson Hospice Center. Both are located at Hanson Care Park, located at 4368 Cleveland Avenue in Stevensville.
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
cbs4indy.com

When will it feel like fall in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country

A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
GREENFIELD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minerals#The Michiana Rock
WNDU

3 workers injured in South Bend Motor Speedway crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County police were called out to South Bend Motor Speedway at approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday for assistance with injuries following a crash. Two of the cars racing on the track collided sending one into a gate in the pit area, where three workers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
95.3 MNC

Indiana Department of Natural Resources in need of workers

With many younger workers now heading back to school for the fall, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is in need of workers to maintain Indiana’s several state parks and recreation areas. Ginger Murphy with the DNR tells Indiana Outdoors Radio that they are short staffed just like every...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Redevelopment commission set to buy farmland by New Carlisle

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s hoped that a huge land purchase will pay economic development dividends for St. Joe County in the near future. The county redevelopment commission is poised to buy 70-acres of farmland east of New Carlisle. The purchase price comes at $2.4 million dollars....
NEW CARLISLE, IN
WNDU

St. Joseph County bids for lawn-care service providers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County wants to know if the grass is greener when somebody else cuts it. Currently, the county highway department is solely responsible for mowing county owned propoerties. On Tuesday, county commissioners invited private contractors to submit bids on taking over grass cutting responsibilities.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

First Alert Weather: Rinse & repeat forecast this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -TONIGHT: Cloudy sky will give way to partial clearing overnight. Low 60. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. MONDAY: Partly cloudy sky. High 78F. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 15 mph. Moderate to high swim risk along Southwest Michigan beaches Monday. TUESDAY: Partly...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy