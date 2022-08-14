Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
The 10th Annual Michiana Renaissance Fest
Hear ye!! Hear ye! The Michiana Renaissance Festival is coming to St. Joseph County 4H Fair Grounds for a weekend filled with fun and educational things to see and do for the whole family! President of Entertaining History, Elizabeth Markell, is here in costume with us this morning to share what we can expect from this event. The Michiana Renaissance Festival is here on August 27 & 28 from 10 A.M. - 6 P.M. You can find them on the St. Joseph County Fair Grounds. For more information, you can check out MichianaRenFest.com , email them at enthist@gmail.com or find them on Facebook at MichianaRenFest.
Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October
Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
Watch Hummingbirds Swarm Southern Indiana Backyard Feeder in Amazing Video
Hummingbirds are such magical little creatures. When you see one, up close, in person, it's like time stops for a moment while you listen to their tiny wings humming with mind-bending speed. They seem unreal. When my mom was alive, she loved to feed the hummingbirds. We had several feeders...
Dry summer causing home foundation problems in central Indiana
GREENWOOD, Ind. — We have all felt the effects of the heat this summer in one way or another, and now it's impacting the foundations of Hoosier homes. Experts said this happens when soil expands and then dries up, causing cracks in homes. Experts with Indiana Foundation Service in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
Spectrum Health Lakeland hiring event scheduled for August 23
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - Spectrum Health Lakeland is hosting an in-person hiring event on August 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hanson Care Park. The health system is looking to hire certified nurse assistants for the Pine Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Hanson Hospice Center. Both are located at Hanson Care Park, located at 4368 Cleveland Avenue in Stevensville.
cbs4indy.com
When will it feel like fall in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
Calendar aside, here’s when fall-like weather really arrives in West Michigan
This past weekend felt like fall. In fact, the daily high on Saturday of only 62 degrees was one of the coldest August days ever on record for West Michigan.
WIBC.com
A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country
A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
What's in the water? Investigators say chemical spill turned Indiana creek bright blue
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Investigators say a chemical spill into a New Albany Creek is not harmful to fish or wildlife. A spill that resulted in bright blue water in Fall Run Creek was reported around 11:30 a.m. Friday, said Kent Barrow, director of Floyd County Emergency Management. Cleanup...
Tallest Human Ever Recorded Was Born in Illinois, Died in Michigan
As fate would have it, I first crossed paths with Robert Wadlow a few weeks ago in Farmington, Michigan. No, I didn't meet Robert in person. Rather, I encountered a life-size replica of this marvel of a man at the aptly named Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum on the east side of the state.
WNDU
3 workers injured in South Bend Motor Speedway crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County police were called out to South Bend Motor Speedway at approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday for assistance with injuries following a crash. Two of the cars racing on the track collided sending one into a gate in the pit area, where three workers...
Fact or Fiction: Michigan Has Not One, But Two Native Cactus Species
Growing up and spending most of my life in Michigan I thought I knew a lot about the Mitten state. But I recently learned something that blew my mind. Michigan has not one, but two native cactus species. Did You Know Michigan Has Not One But Two Native Cactus Species.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
95.3 MNC
Indiana Department of Natural Resources in need of workers
With many younger workers now heading back to school for the fall, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is in need of workers to maintain Indiana’s several state parks and recreation areas. Ginger Murphy with the DNR tells Indiana Outdoors Radio that they are short staffed just like every...
Fox17
St. Joseph Co. deputies seek building materials stolen from Park Twp. business
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s help in locating items stolen during a breaking and entering incident in Park Township over the weekend. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says someone broke into a commercial building near the intersection at Franklin Drive and Keimbach Road sometime between Friday and Sunday.
WNDU
Redevelopment commission set to buy farmland by New Carlisle
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s hoped that a huge land purchase will pay economic development dividends for St. Joe County in the near future. The county redevelopment commission is poised to buy 70-acres of farmland east of New Carlisle. The purchase price comes at $2.4 million dollars....
Huge Find – Cufflinks From 1781 Found on Michigan’s Mackinac Island
Archeologists and historians are extremely excited over a recent find on Michigan's Mackinac Island. Archaeologists uncovered a set of joined sleeve buttons or what we today would consider cufflinks. The find was quite extraordinary because these cufflinks date back to 1781. Yes, their recent discovery is 241 years old. When...
WNDU
St. Joseph County bids for lawn-care service providers
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County wants to know if the grass is greener when somebody else cuts it. Currently, the county highway department is solely responsible for mowing county owned propoerties. On Tuesday, county commissioners invited private contractors to submit bids on taking over grass cutting responsibilities.
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Metro SWAT called in for shots-fired situation at River Pointe Apartments
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police responded to the first of two shots-fired calls at 7:44 p.m. on Saturday near 110 Bercado Place, which is in the River Pointe Apartments complex, according to the Mishawaka Police Department. Officers at the time did not locate anything during their initial investigation, and went...
Dangerous Invasive Bug Spotted In Michigan For The First Time In History
The bug is native to eastern Asia.
WNDU
First Alert Weather: Rinse & repeat forecast this week
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -TONIGHT: Cloudy sky will give way to partial clearing overnight. Low 60. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. MONDAY: Partly cloudy sky. High 78F. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 15 mph. Moderate to high swim risk along Southwest Michigan beaches Monday. TUESDAY: Partly...
Comments / 1