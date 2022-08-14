ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Stone Country Enterprise

Fentanyl-related confiscations, deaths increasing in Montana

HELENA, Mont. - Fentanyl confiscations are on the way to becoming three times greater in 2022 than in 2021 in Montana, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced Tuesday. A release from the attorney general's office said so far in 2022, anti-drug task forces have confiscated 58 times more fentanyl than...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy