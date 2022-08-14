Read full article on original website
Stone Country Enterprise
Fentanyl-related confiscations, deaths increasing in Montana
HELENA, Mont. - Fentanyl confiscations are on the way to becoming three times greater in 2022 than in 2021 in Montana, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced Tuesday. A release from the attorney general's office said so far in 2022, anti-drug task forces have confiscated 58 times more fentanyl than...
Stone Country Enterprise
New program training teachers to implement computer science in Mississippi classrooms
(The Center Square) – One state university in Mississippi is educating teachers on how to implement a new computer science angle into core subjects when school begins this fall. More than 550 teachers are being trained by Mississippi State University as part of a $1 million state investment to...
